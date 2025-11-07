Osteoporosis is the loss of bone mass, making the bones fragile. The reason some people develop osteoporosis are loss of sex hormones after menopause, lack of weight-bearing exercise, and lack of certain vitamins such as vitamin D and K, as well as the lack of important trace elements such as calcium, boron, and magnesium. Diabetes, with the accumulation of AGEs (advanced glycation end-products) seems to reduce the bone- building cells called osteoblasts. Chronic inflammation as well as increased oxidation (free radicals) due to obesity and GI dysbiosis prevents new bone formation while accelerating bone absorption.

Women are more prone to osteoporosis than men because they start life with lower bone density than men and have an abrupt decline of the sex hormones during menopause. They also live longer on average than men, adding several years of bone loss that men don’t have.

Other predisposing factors are genetics. People with a family history of osteoporosis and fractures have a twofold risk of suffering a fracture due to osteoporosis. Low body weight is a risk factor as is obesity. Low body weight reduces the weight bearing on the bones and slows down bone building. Obesity increases the osteoporosis risk because the inflammation caused by fat tissue impedes the normal production of bone and increases bone absorption. Cardiovascular disease and chronic stress both increase the risk. Heart disease, as we have seen, is very much driven by chronic inflammation, and chronic stress produces chronic inflammation. So once again, inflammation is a major cause of one of humanity’s scourges. Certain medications increase the risk, such as antidepressants of the serotonin re-uptake inhibitor kind, like Prozac, and the old-style blood thinner Coumadin that is an antagonist to vitamin K and steroids.

It is estimated that osteoporosis affects about 50 million men and women over the age of fifty in the United States. That represents over half of the population over the age of fifty! Four out of ten women over the age of fifty will experience a fracture in their hip, spine, or wrist during the remainder of their life.

Fractures are the biggest problem of osteoporosis. My maternal grandmother still lived in her apartment in Switzerland when she took a train to get to a meeting in Bern. While she had one foot on the first step to board the train, the train took off because the station manager and the train conductor didn’t see her trying to board. She fell and broke her hip bone. She was hospitalized and received an artificial hip. The anesthesia, though, made her confused for days. She was never the same afterwards. She kept on walking with crutches, and her dementia that so far has been very mild, increased so much that she needed to move into an assisted living facility. Having surgery is no fun when you’re young, but usually you recover pretty fast from it. Surgery after a certain age takes a much greater toll on the body and mind. Recovery takes much longer and often is never 100 percent. Also, anesthesia can play havoc with an aging brain. Breaking a hip very often is the first step of a steep downhill decline into a nursing home. So it’s better to prevent osteoporosis in the first place.

The current allopathic treatment uses a class of drugs called bisphosphonates, which include alendronate (Fosamax), risedronate (Actonel), ibandronate (Boniva), and zoledronic acid (Reclast). These drugs work by inhibiting the cells that break down bone, the osteoclasts. The problem with that function is bone turnover comes to a crawl. This means old brittle bone is no longer broken down, and fractures to such old bone are much more complicated and difficult to fix. It has also come to light that these drugs increase inflammation, which is one of the causes of osteoporosis in the first place. Other adverse events that have surfaced are esophageal cancer, atrial fibrillation, and osteonecrosis of the jaw (rotting jawbone).

All in all it’s better to prevent osteoporosis, although some natural supplements are able to increase bone density in some cases, as I have seen in my patients.

Natural means of prevention and treatment of osteoporosis