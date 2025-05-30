The FDA Holocaust

The Life Extension Foundation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, actually has an FDA Holocaust museum you can visit. They have been pointing out the failings, incompetence, and injustice of the FDA for decades.

For the past twenty-one years, the Life Extension Foundation has compiled evidence indicating that the FDA is the number one cause of death in the United States. The FDA causes Americans to die by:

- Delaying the introduction of life-saving therapies

- Suppressing safe methods of preventing disease

- Causing the price of drugs to be so high that they are out of reach for many Americans

- Denying Americans access to effective drugs approved in other countries

- Intimidating and incarcerating those who develop innovative alternative disease treatments

- Approving lethal prescription (and nonprescription) drugs that kill

- Censoring medical information that would better educate doctors and patients

- Failing to ensure the safety of our food and cosmetics

If you take nutritional supplements, you may have read the following statement: “These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.” Before 2001 the FDA behaved as if there were no First Amendment in our constitution. They forbade the publication of any scientific findings associated with nutritional supplements and raided supplement vendors who referred to these studies on their supplement products. Thanks to two court defeats by the FDA vs. Durk Pearson, Sandy Shaw, the American Preventive Medical Association, Dr. Julian Whitaker and Pure Encapsulations Inc., supplement vendors may refer to studies done with the ingredients in their supplements but have to add the above statement. After the first court decision, the FDA defied the courts and continued to suppress these health claims. It took a second court ruling to put the FDA in its place.

Did you know that the oranges you buy when you have a cold are considered a new, unapproved drug by the FDA if the vendor of oranges advertises that they contain vitamin C and are therefore beneficial to you when suffering from a cold?