You Can’t Have That!

As if the above is not bad enough, the FDA prevents deathly ill patients to get drugs approved abroad. Imagine you’re dying from a disease for which there is no effective drug available in the United States, but there is one approved abroad. The FDA says you can’t have it. The only way to get it is to travel abroad and be treated there. But when you return home, you can’t bring any with you, and you certainly can’t have any shipped to you from abroad. The FDA is effectively sentencing you to death! The Life Extension Foundation has long supported a change in which deathly ill patients are allowed to try any unapproved remedy under their own responsibility.

As discussed earlier, Congress reacting to the wishes of big pharma passed a law that made it illegal to buy FDA-approved and American-produced drugs from other countries, such as Canada and Mexico, where the prices are much cheaper.

I remember a news article about an elderly gentleman who ordered DHEA, a vital hormone made from sweet potatoes, from abroad when it wasn’t yet available here. The police waited for him at his postal place to arrest him when he picked up his package for importing an illegal drug, and I don’t mean an illicit drug.

This was happening all over the United States until the concerted effort of consumers and supplement companies got a bill passed allowing the free sale of nutritional supplements. Despite numerous defeats of the FDA stopping them from regulating nutritional supplements, they keep trying to take them away from you.

Their newest attack is called the “The New Ingredient” guidelines. In effect, this would remove all the supplements marketed after 1994 from the market.

The worldwide goal of the pharmaceutical industry is to ban all nutritional supplements. This will take away the public’s ability to maintain their health with prevention or to treat chronic illness with natural remedies. This would then force everybody to take the pharmaceutical industries bitter and expensive pills.

They have already achieved victory in Europe by getting the codex alimentarius installed. This bans supplements from the market unless they submit a new drug approval and show million-dollar studies to the various FDA-like agencies. When the codex was installed, a big percentage of previously available supplements were taken off the market.

Germany is extremely restrictive. The Germans are not allowed to order supplements from abroad. Vitamin C supplements with more than 100 milligrams of vitamin C are considered a drug, as are 30-milligram zinc capsules. German customs opens up each and every package from the United States, so it’s impossible for Germans to order anything from the United States.

It’s the pharmaceutical companies’ dream to get the codex installed in the United States too, banning all supplements. They use the FDA to get that done. That’s why the FDA keeps coming with new attacks against the supplement industry all the time. Only you, together with organizations as the Life Extension Foundation and supplement makers, can stop these attacks.

FDA Delays Life-Saving Therapies

Besides trying to ban supplements, allowing dangerous drugs on the market, and helping to increase the cost of drugs, the FDA also delays the approval of life-saving drugs. For example, Germany approved the Alzheimer’s drug memantine in 1990. It’s not a cure, but any improvement is welcome, and it slows the deterioration of the patient. The FDA stopped shipments to patients from Germany. It wasn’t until 2004—fourteen years later—that they finally approved it under the name Namenda. Families of Alzheimer’s patients put tremendous pressure on the FDA to finally approve it as they were tired of having the shipments from overseas seized.

The blood sugar medication metformin, one of the safe ones, was approved in England in 1958. The FDA didn’t approve it until 1994!