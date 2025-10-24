Osteoarthritis

In popular speech, pain in the joints is called “arthritis” by most people when the joints hurt. There are actually three kinds of arthritis. The first is the rheumatoid arthritis, which is caused by the immune system attacking the joints. It’s an autoimmune disease and most likely improves when the gut is restored to full health. The second is osteoarthritis, and it entails the loss of cartilage in the joint because of straining the joint (obesity), overuse of the joint (sport, profession), and after-accidental injuries. The third kind is an inflammation in the joint because of uric acid crystals the body deposits in joints. It is commonly known as gout arthritis. This chapter will talk about osteoarthritis.

One summer my mother slipped and fell on slippery tiles and tore both menisci in her left knee. The menisci are two half- moon-shaped cartilage tissues in the knee joints. They buffer every step you take and protect the cartilage from damage. I always liken them to a round slice of mozzarella cheese cut in half. Her orthopedic surgeon removed both of the menisci, leaving the cartilage unprotected. After several years of walking cartilage on cartilage, the cartilage was no more. She needed a knee replacement about two years after her accident. Because she overused her right knee for a long time after the two surgeries, it too lost most of the cartilage and she needed another knee replacement.

Years later I tore the menisci in one of my knees. By then at least the orthopedic surgeons had learned to repair them instead of removing them. Despite the repairs, I too developed some osteoarthritis, but it was about six years after the last surgery (not two years like Mom), and I have quite a bit of cartilage left. Thanks to this fact, there is a treatment that can help restore cartilage and diminish pain substantially. It only works when there is cartilage left in the joint.

If you are at risk of developing osteoarthritis because of overuse or after an accident, you need to do everything possible to maintain as much cartilage as you can. For one thing, avoid NSAIDs and cortisone shots. They help to destroy cartilage! Avoid straining the joints by losing weight and giving up the sport causing the problem. Instead, take natural supplements that provide the raw material of cartilage: chondroitin sulfate, glucosamine, and MSM. You need at least 2000 milligrams of chondroitin sulfate for it to have an effect. Add supplements to curb the inflammation, such as devil’s claw root, bromelain from pineapple, Boswellia (frankincense), arnica, and niacinamide.

