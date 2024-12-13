The past few weeks I had the opportunity to do bright and dark field microscopy with our high-end microscope from Neogenesis of jabbed and unjabbed people. There were some surprises in what I could see.

1. Vaccinated young man who is in contact with many people in the gym:

A micellar construction site, relatively free flowing red blood cells.

Fiber with glowing and moving Quantum Dots. A neutrophil attacking the fiber.

2. Vaccinated medical doctor:

Mesogen with glowing quantum dots and severe Rouleaux of red blood cells. 800 x

3.Man who got every single Covid “vaccine” including all the available boosters. To our surprise his blood looked good with free-flowing health red blood cells and no hydrogels, mesogens or quantum dots.

400 x

However, we need to recheck his blood eventually as polymers can deconstruct themselves and become invisible for a while, but then reappear.

4. This happened to my blood. I had some hydrogels and fibers, then took liposomal EDTA and Vitamin C. After rechecking the blood, it was clear of any technology. I stopped the EDTA and reduced Vitamin C. Two months later I rechecked my blood and found fibers with extruding micelles.

A. The original findings upon checking my blood the middle of September: Fiber with extruding micellar construction sites. Healthy red blood cells despite the fiber.

400x

1600x

Below a mesogen with glowing quantum dots and a neutrophil (white blood cell) trying to attack it.

B. After taking Liposomal EDTA 450 mg and liposomal Vitamin C 10 g per day for 6 weeks, the blood looked clear the end of October:

800 x

The glowing out of focus yellowish circles are artifacts etched into the slide. The red blood cells are healthy and free flowing. There were no fibers nor hydrogels nor quantum dots.

C. I stopped the EDTA and reduced the Vitamin C to 2-3 g per day. I rechecked it beginning of this month, and the fibers were back:

400 x

1600x

4000x: Micellar bubbles extruding from the fiber, glowing quantum dots inside the fiber.

Again, the RBC look healthy despite the fiber. It was my hope for a while that Plaquex Oral softgels could help clear out the hydrogels but I have been taking it religiously for many years at a dose of two per day and yet, my blood has hydrogel fibers and micellar construction site in it despite it. It does help red blood cells keep healthy membranes as my RBCs look healthy despite the nanotechnology around them. It also helps activate the immune cells eg. Neutrophils to help attack the nanotech.

Here is a video showing a bunch of neutrophils in attack mode against a hydrogel with quantum dots at 4000x magnification:

From the research Dr. Ana-Maria Mihalcea MD, PhD has done, it seems that Plaquex infusions help clear the blood up. See our discussion about Plaquex here:

It’s becoming increasingly rare to see blood free from any nanotechnology in the unvaccinated. We are being inundated with it through geoengineering (chemtrails), pharmaceuticals, food, water and other beverages. It’s becoming a full-time job keeping up with an avoidance and detox regimen.

