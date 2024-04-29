Lipid Nano Particles a.k.a Hydrogels are used in the Covid shots with the excuse that they deliver mRNA to cells at the injection site where the mRNA enters the nucleus locally and produces the “Spike Protein” so the body can create antibodies against it to protect us from the “virus”. As such LNPs promoted not as an active ingredient, but only as a transport vehicle for the “real active ingredient- the mRNA”. It is also claimed that they contain only Polyethylene Glycol, PEG. It turns out that basically none of that is true.

First, if there is mRNA in the vials, it didn’t remain local but was distributed to the entire body.

Secondly, many vials did not contain any mRNA as no Nitrogen nor Phosphorus was found which are mandatory elements of mRNA.

Third, the LNPs are not merely transport vehicles but make up the bulk of nanotechnology now in the bodies of the jabbed. Together with Graphene, the toxic metals Aluminum and Barium and electromagnetic frequencies they begin a self-assembling process inside the body to produce nano sized sensor and communication devices that can emit and receive signals and perform tasks.

Thanks to the patent research by Karen Kingston on LNPs, we know what they have been designed to do for many years: Hydrogels are used in regenerative medicine to build scaffolding as a support structure on which cells can form tissues1-5.

Smart hydrogels respond to external stimuli like temperature, pH, light, magnetic and electric fields and enzymatic environment. Some scaffolds contain gelatin-graphene oxide. Hydrogels can absorb water up to several thousand times their weight and swell. It can mold itself and take up the shape of the cavity it is in. I and others suspect that hydrogels are part of the fibrous clots, also called Calamari clots pulled out of the deceased by embalmers and also found inside the tubing and filters of the EBOO machines.

Smart hydrogel can perceive small physical/chemical stimuli and make significant response behaviors. They can be self adapting, scalable, and communicating sensor platforms that are capable of autonomous and/or cognitive action6.

Individual researchers such as Dr. Ana-Maria Mihalcea MD, PhD and Dr. David Nixon in Australia have filmed these hydrogels being assembled. Dr. David Nixon filmed structures found in a vial under the microscope. The time lapse video shows robotic arms building a structure. Once EMF influence is removed by putting it into a Faraday cage, the construction stops. Watch the video here:

https://rumble.com/v1prv94-world-first-robotic-arms-assembling.html

He also took photos under the microscope of antenna like structures:

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea took tons of photos and videos showing the hydrogels and so called Quantum Dots that glow in various colors and appear to be involved in the assembling process:

Analysis of the clots shows they are not only made of Polyethylene Glycol, but of other polymers such as polyamides, polyvinyl alcohol (plastic) and polymers used in super glue. They also are made of Spidroin which is Spider Silk protein polymer. This material is stronger than Kevlar and almost indestructible. We have to ask ourselves if the billions of DNA plasmids found in the vials are coding for the spider silk to force our cells into making it. In fact, Dr. Mihalcea recently wrote about DNA fragments found in vials that were analyzed by Dr David Speicher. He discovered that they are coding for Spidroins of a particular spider species called Dragon spider.

see here:

Despite all the evidence, many people think this is not possible, sounds too far out there. Yet research into studies and papers going back to 2007 shows that nanotechnology is a reality.

In 2018 a paper7,8 came out by Yaniv Amir , Almogit Abu-Horowitz , Justin Werfel and Ido Bachelet about using the mechanism of Quorum Sensing for artificially created nano robots. Quorum Sensing is a mechanism found among colonies of bacteria. It allows them to sense and communicate amongst each other to coordinate and optimize the colony. In bacterial colonies signaling molecules allow cell to cell communication. The paper describes how they use robots fabricated from DNA that communicate by transmitting and receiving signals. It includes features such as programmable response thresholds and triggering by the proximity of specific target cells. It gives these robots swarm intelligence to carry out certain tasks.

QS-inspired approaches have been adopted in artificial systems, including mobile robots and wireless sensor networks, and naturally occurring genes have been harnessed in synthetic biology to implement QS at the cellular level. To achieve this, they use what they call DNA origami. These are DNA strands folded into particular shapes like an origami. These can for example act as an On/Off switch for a process. These robots can be programmed to respond to diverse stimuli and either present or sequester molecular payloads anchored to the inside of the device. This means various payloads can be applied inside the robots and a signaling mechanism can instruct all robots to release or not to release it.

In 2011 a paper9 was published on the Internet of Bodies for Wireless Body Area Networks using low power MAC approach.

Thank you Dr. Ana-Maria Mihalcea for presenting this in a video.

But it goes further back than 2011. In 200710 a paper discussed the self-assembly of PEG-2-Liquid Crystal Polymers for the formation Mesogens in the form of Nanofibers.

Liquid crystals are used in computer chips. Our cell membranes can be defined as a liquid crystal semiconductor (see my article here:

https://anitabaxasmd.substack.com/p/we-are-beings-of-light-you-are-your )

A paper from 2007 about the applications of spider silk created genetically for “biomaterials”

A paper from 2022 about how circular mRNA that can be implanted codes for spider silk

Mesogens are used to create whole body network interfaces for Artificial Intelligence bio sensing applications and remote mind control. Dr. Hildegard Staninger11, a world expert in toxicology and advanced nano materials, has explained this in her extensive chemical analysis of brain chips found in 2011 in individuals as well as in her research of Morgellons advanced nanotechnology filaments. In 2016 she wrote a book about the implications for health, privacy and ethical concerns of neural interfaces.

She shows photos of copolymer spheres and fibers. Compare these to the spheres and fibers doctors such as Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea are finding:

Above Dr. Staningers copolymers

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea spheres and fibers under dark field microscopy

These Copolymers were developed by the Chinese academy of sciences in collaboration with the Curie Institute. Who co-founded the Curie Institute? THE ROTHSCHILDS.

Patent Application No. 17/106,279 is for an invention that helps select people for treatment based on electronic devices (implanted in the patient) communicating with electronic devices in surrounding people, generating an ID and transmitting it to others, then generating a score to display relevant treatment options.

Such platforms can be placed into medical supplies, food, textiles, toothpaste, creams, masks, bandages etc.

Dr. Luis Benito12 detected MAC (Media Access Control) addresses on his phone only when vaccinated patients entered his office. The non vaccinated did not show up as MAC addresses.

If you go to scholar.google.com and search for nanotechnology for internet of bodies you will find a long list of papers on this topic such as this one from 2010:

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/5675779 :

Abstract:

Nanotechnology promises new solutions for many applications in the biomedical, industrial and military fields as well as in consumer and industrial goods. The interconnection of nanoscale devices with existing communication networks and ultimately the Internet defines a new networking paradigm that is further referred to as the Internet of Nano-Things. Within this context, this paper discusses the state of the art in electromagnetic communication among nanoscale devices.

and

https://www.ssoar.info/ssoar/handle/document/6416#:

Abstract

Somatic surveillance is the increasingly invasive technological monitoring of and intervention into body functions. Within this type of surveillance regime, bodies are recast as nodes on vast information networks, enabling corporeal control through remote network commands, automated responses, or self-management practices.

These are just two examples of papers about this technology. There are vastly more that can be found if one looks for them.

The assembly of these copolymers in conjunction with Graphene which is one of the best conductors of heat and electricity needs energy and materials. So far various researchers found that these polymers use certain substances as substrates to construct themselves. Among them, and this is disconcerting to say the least, are Copper, Gold, Zeolite and most likely some toxic metals like Aluminum and Barium though the later seem to be required to trigger the self-assemblage. This will be the reason why these two metals are found in the vials. Thus, to prevent the process of self- assembly from starting, we need to chelate (bind and take out) these metals with EDTA and Vitamin C infusions. Dr. Mihalcea also found that Methylene Blue vastly reduces the self-assembly. Then we need to filter the blood through the EBOO filter to take out the hydrogels already assembled.

So far, we don’t know what else they are pirating from our bodies. This puts a two- edged sword on supplementing with colloidal Copper and Gold and possibly various minerals that are essential for the body. Should we do it or not? There is no definite answer to that question yet. Should we use Zeolite for detoxing metals? That’s probably not a good idea.

The nanotech also harvests our body’s electrical power, literally draining our life force. That is an explanation for the sickly-looking red blood cells who lack the Zeta potential and begin clumping together and forming Rouleaux.

What’s worse is that this multi- billion- dollar industry making these polymers has no idea how to get rid of them. Polyethylene Glycol is broken down by phagocytes and then excreted via urine and bile. However, for other polymers like the stealth nanoparticles in the Moderna patent like polyamides (silk, including spider silk, nylon), polyvinyl alcohol (plastic) and others, the break down metabolism is not known. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea and other live blood researchers have seen white blood cells aggregate and die when they work to digest the filaments in the blood.

The worst though is that these polymers and Graphene are intoxicating us in food, air and water. It’s no longer just the jabbed that have these self-assembling things in their blood. Most of us are affected to some degree. Solutions to detox this from our bodies are in the works that I will be speaking about at a medical conference next month. Once more evidence is available on the effectiveness of the treatment modalities, I will speak and write more on this.

Still, there are people who dismiss all of this with the standard excuse of “They would never do that”. Well, they are doing it and they are telling us:

If we look back on history of what “they” have been doing, it’s not a large step to understand that they are capable and willing to do that. Remember the horrific treatment of indigenous populations in the Americas, Australia and elsewhere, the slaughter of millions during the inquisition and all the wars, the consentless, secret experimentation on “undesirable” populations such as disabled children and adults, the Tuskegee airmen? Look at the current situation of modern-day child slavery in the Cobalt and Lithium mines to build batteries for electric cars, child trafficking and sacrifice. They absolutely would do that. They are doing it. People who are in denial about the existence of nanotechnology to be used inside the body are either extremely naïve, uniformed or stuck in some perceptual belief system. We must keep on putting out this information until it dawns on more people so we can stop this. Let’s hope it’s not too late. Personally, I feel it’s not.

References

1. Hydrogel-Induced Cell Membrane Disruptions Enable Direct Cytosolic Delivery of Membrane-Impermeable Cargo. Advanced Materials/ Volume33, Issue 30/ 2008054 June 09, 2021 Jelter Van Hoeck et al.

2. A new class of biological materials: Cell membrane-derived hydrogel scaffolds. Biomaterials Vol. 197,

March 2019, pages 244-254. Zhiyuan Fan et al.

3. Principles for optimization and validation of mRNA lipid nanoparticle vaccines against COVID-19 using 3D bioprinting. Nano Today, Vol. 43, April 2022, 101403 Massimiliano Papi et al.

4. mRNA Vaccines Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants Delivered by Lipid Nanoparticles Based on Novel Ionizable Lipids. Advanced Functional Materials/Early view/ 2204692, 19 July 2022, Kepan Chen et al.

5. Smart Hydrogels in Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Materials 2019,12,3323 doi:10.3390/ma12203323, Somasundar Mantha et al.

6. USPTO Utility application Ser.No. 12/399,906. Dynamic Bio-Nanoparticle Elements filed March 6, 2009

7. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0161227

8. https://direct.mit.edu/artl/article-abstract/25/3/227/2919/Nanoscale-Robots-Exhibiting-Quorum-Sensing

9. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3274074/

10. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/ma071064y

11. https://www.scribd.com/document/442647549/GLOBAL-BRAIN-CHIP-AND-MESOGENS-Dr-Hildegarde-Staninger

12. https://expose-news.com/2022/01/29/doctor-detects-mac-addresses-in-covid-vaccinated-individuals-with-bluetooth-applications/?cmid=9c6ed558-7483-4299-8ce2-d841e2f2df2b