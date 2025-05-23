As I wrote in my last Substack using microscopy on tomato skins, I also tested my blood because I have been suffering from nasal and sinus discharge for ten days with no other symptoms that would be typical for a cold such as fever, cough and fatigue. I was able to exercise, work, sleep without any issues except for constantly having to clear my nose from clear mucus. I don’t have and never had any type of allergies.

I found this in my blood:

I have never seen this kind of yellow stuff in blood under the microscope. So, I asked two experienced live blood analysts who have been giving classes in LBA for many years what they thought it was. Both came back and independently from each other told me that this is typical for recent toxic metal exposure. “Aha”, I thought “now my nasal discharge makes sense”. It likely was a detox reaction to something I breathed in. I immediately began using liposomal EDTA and Vitamin C. After two days of starting this, my symptoms began to get much better and after the third day they vanished completely. Unfortunately, I don’t have access to a Massspectrometer or Raman Spectrometer to find out what metals were present.

On day three I dunked a test stick into the urine that is made to test water and includes a few metals. Lead came back positive:

On day four after taking liposomal EDTA and Vitamin C the evening before, I took the first morning urine and sent a sample to Doctors Data to do a metal analysis.

It came back showing slightly elevated levels of Cesium, Lead and Thallium.

It shows “normal” levels of Aluminum, Antimony, Barium, Mercury and a little Nickel besides a little Arsenic. All these metals except Thallium, Antimony and Arsenic are used in Geoengineering. In my opinion there are no “normal” levels of toxic metals. The reference range just indicates what is found n average in people who get tested, which does not mean that it is normal nor healthy. Labs are not allowed to say what is a healthy level.

A list of substances in chemtrails can be found here:

https://chemtrailsmuststop.com/2015/10/how-to-detoxify-radioactive-and-chemtrail-fallout/ :

Aluminum Oxide Particles

Arsenic

Bacilli and Molds

Barium Salts

Barium Titanates

Cadmium

Calcium

Chromium

Desiccated Human Red Blood Cells

Ethylene Dibromide

Enterobacter Cloacal

Enterobacteriaceae

Human white Blood Cells-A (restrictor enzyme used in research labs to snip and combine DNA)

Lead

Mercury

Methyl Aluminum

Mold Spores

Mycoplasma

Nano-Aluminum-Coated Fiberglass

Nitrogen Trifluoride

Known as CHAFF)

Nickel

Polymer Fibers

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

Pseudomonas Florescens

Radioactive Cesium

Radio Active Thorium

Selenium

Serratia Marcscens

Sharp Titanium Shards

Silver

Streptomyces

Strontium

Sub-Micron Particles(Containing Live Biological Matter)

Unidentified Bacteria

Uranium

Yellow Fungal Mycotoxins

They forgot to mention Graphene Oxide.

and here:

https://www.wakingtimes.com/geoengineering-nuclear-connection/#:~:text=The%20heavy%20metals%20contained%20in,nearly%2050%2C000%20percent%20increase.%20%5Bsource%5D

Thallium is often found in Turnips, Spinach, Beets, Cabbage and other vegetables. I have been eating a lot of turnips and cabbage from my vegetable garden since the growing season began in November.

Lead was found in rainwater at high levels in a study in Colorado:

https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/apme/9/3/1520-0450_1970_009_0468_lmiuaa_2_0_co_2.xml :

“Lead content of rain water an order of magnitude greater than silver concentration in seeded snow samples which were collected in a weather modification seeding target area using silver iodide as the seeding agent; and 3) 10-300 lead particles (latent ice nuclei) liter−1 existing up to 9000 ft above the surface when unstable temperature stratification existed and which were converted into active ice nuclei (lead iodide particles) when passed through an iodine vapor chamber.”

Geoengineering aka Chemtrails are real

Chemtrails above my house

Above a chemtrail and a contrail above my house, see the difference?

Above a variation with wavy chemtrails, possibly created with the combination of HAARP.

There are still plenty of people who think geoengineering doesn’t exist even though we can see the chemtrails with our own eyes almost on a daily basis all around the world. For doubters, I recommend visiting Dane Wiggington’s website www.geoengineeringwatch.org with a huge collection of evidence. Among them are testimonials by retired Air Force Brigadier Generals and pilots as well as test results of air samples taken from chemtrails:

https://geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-our-first-ever-high-altitude-atmospheric-testing/

In addition, here is a compilation of patents for geoengineering technology:

https://chemtrailplanet.com/Patents.htm

Can I say for sure what metal was in my blood and where it came from? No, I don’t have direct evidence to make a definite statement as I don’t have the necessary equipment for detailed testing. I can have a strong suspicion that it came from the air. I also have a strong suspicion that my nasal discharge was a detox reaction to toxic metal exposure based on the symptoms and rapid improvement on implementing a metal detox treatment.

Post EDTA and Vitamin C Microscopy

I rechecked my blood 8 days after taking liposomal EDTA and Vitamin C and found no traces of metal exposure e.g. the yellow stuff.

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The only perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes. Paid subscribers also receive a chapter every other week from my book Meet Your Killers.

I leave the comment section open so everybody can communicate and comment with each other, but I’m not always able to read them.

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com