Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nostradamus X's avatar
Nostradamus X
4hEdited

"I had history classes for 12.5 years from elementary school all the way through high school...".

That was the standard in Europe - It took me 13 years to study the history of the planet (official history!!). I have been discovering since college that they were teaching a lot of fakes. Anyway, that was better than keeping me totally in the dark like in the US.

The globalists in the UK are planning on dropping history from school curriculum all together in order to better control the sheeple.

In order to understand why you should NEVER trust the "official" history, just look at what happened in 2020-2021 and compare the FDA, CDC and all western health regulators' accounts vs reality! If kids born in 2019 read the official Covid-19 history 20 years from now from the "official" sources, they'll be 100% WRONG.

Nothing said by any government about Covid-19 and mRNA gene therapies has anything to do with reality! The global predators are living in a parallel universe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Professor Anita Baxas,MD
http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
6hEdited

We are already all hooked up to the internet/cloud since 1995, if I remember correctly, and as Sabrina Wallace only yesterday said:

--->>> They're using our body as a platform to create coins. <<<---

Just in case you feel always tired…

Technologically the psychopathic elite is decades if not centuries ahead. They can control us already down to the atom and can do with every single one of us whatever they want with click on the remote control, believe it or not.

"Big Beautiful Convergence Bill" - https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/bbbcb:1

"Human augmentation, biodigital convergence, cognitive warfare, and posthumanity – UN Agenda 2030 – If you don't know about it, you don't know anything!" - https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2025/01/wer-daruber-nichts-wei-wei-nichts.html

Regarding the 1914 and WWIII, the enemy has always the same: God's chosen psychopaths.

KABBALAH of Armilus Trump in the Middle East - YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGu7fw0JFT8

Why Trump and Netanyahu pretended to fight - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcSDsNrnjIM

Trump’s war on South Africa is a sham - YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKHuBGMBY-k

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anita Baxas,MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture