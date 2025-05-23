This is an excursion into history, away from microscopy and medicine and vaccines this week. Don’t worry, I will get back to that shortly as these subjects are the main focus of my Substack. I risk losing many subscribers with this post. All I am asking is to keep an open mind, observe from far above the details, left -right politics and individual identities. We need to be acutely aware that there has been a force working towards an ultimate goal of total enslavement and control of humanity on Earth. They have been at it for much longer than a few years, a decade, a century, even a millennium. Knowing their desired outcome is helpful to connect the individual dots of their undertakings and really understand what their steps really mean. For example, they want a digital currency but they know many will push back against a central bank digital currency. Therefore they install a leader that says he won’t bring in CBDC. This sounds great on the surface, but instead, he’s talking about another digital currency such as stable coin which will not be issued by the central bank, but by a private corporation not accountable to anybody. Think critically and keep an eye out for what may be coming down the line while remembering some history.

History besides geography and geology was my favorite subject in Swiss high school (Gymnasium). When my nieces attended a public high school from 2008-2011 in Miami, FL I noticed that they had one year of world history during their entire 12 years of school and that year usually ended with the Middle Ages. Then they had one year of American history. That was it! I had history classes for 12.5 years from elementary school all the way through high school and it ended at the current time back then which was during the cold war.

History as we have heard many times is written by the victors, usually the global cult directing historical happenings. We can’t trust official historical accounts taught in school or portrayed in main stream media to give us the true version of events. The best sources are the people who lived through the particular time of interest but also books by independent researchers. Unfortunately, practically nobody who lived through the history this story is about is still alive. Some may be but they were young children and can’t remember what happened. The next best thing are the accounts given by these people to their children and grandchildren. My grandmother and mother lived through the time described below. My mother was only a child, but she did remember the bombers flying overhead and the ration stamps. My grandmother told me countless times about their road trip to the country in the North in the early or mid 1930ies. They drove on the new highway system, the Autobahn, just built and they thought back then that their purpose will be the efficient movement of Tanks and other military equipment cross country. She told me about her landlord who was an avid supporter of that country’s leader, even though she lived in Switzerland. For many in Europe the period I write about is more familiar than for people outside of Europe as almost everybody heard stories from their grandparents and parents who lived through that era. Many have a more attuned radar to events and decisions by leaders to discern where this can lead. This is also true for people who have lived under communist rule such as Cuban refugees, Russians, Polish, Hungarian any many others. Ultimately there is little difference between Communism and Fascism.

The following story took place in a country across the Ocean almost 100 years ago. The people of this country were suffering. Not only did they lose their national pride1, but widespread unemployment and massive debt plagued the population2. Unemployment was particularly hard on the working-class citizens. The ones who still had a job had to get by with less pay. This took a toll not only on their physical but also their mental well being. Depression and passivity were widespread. Crime was on the rise the longer this situation dragged on3. By 1932 unemployment hit a record 30.8 %. Exports of goods were diminished and demand for products in the country decreased as well leading to factories not working at capacity, thereby reducing work hours and employees. Poverty was widespread since the government began printing money to pay reparations causing hyperinflation. Wages couldn’t keep up4, savings were lost tumbling large chunks of people into abject poverty and despair.

The time was right for these people to welcome anyone who promised to build factories, build roads and bridges, create jobs and make their lives better. This appealed particularly to the working class of which many became members of the workers party. The party was founded by members of Rudolf von Sebottendorf’s Thule Society, an occultist group. The main founder and driving force of the party was Anton Drexler. He was impressed with a young man who not only joined as a party member but quickly rose to propaganda manager for the party. His oratory skills became essential for the party’s success as he was able to draw in more members. Let’s call him Doelfi.

Doelfi was a master of psychological crowd manipulation. He said: “The masses are like an animal that follows its instinct. It doesn’t think critically. I have made the masses fanatics in order to use them as a tool for my politics. I gave them meaning and function. If I present reasoned thoughts to the masses, they don’t understand me. If I however awaken certain emotions, they follow simple slogans I give them. In a gathering of the masses, thinking is turned off. It doesn’t matter whether there are academics, intellectuals or workers in the masses, I mix them up and I speak to them as a mass. The bigger the mass, the easier they become steerable. Never do gatherings of intelligence and interest groups. What you achieve with intellectual enlightenment is deleted tomorrow with contrary teachings. What you say to people in mass gathering though, in a receptive state of fanatical devotion, the slogans remain with them like given during hypnosis and stand against any reasonable arguments and teachings.” He was adept at using propaganda slogans as an effective tool to rally the masses. Doelfi wrote in his famous book Mein Kampf that to achieve its purpose, propaganda must "be limited to a very few points and must harp on these in slogans until the last member of the public understands what you want him to understand by your slogan.”

The Thule Society knew what they were doing, teaching Doelfi to be a swayer of the masses. It appeared that the people of this country had found their messiah.

Doelfi pushed for a restructuring of the party, abolishing the democratic one and replacing it with dictatorial leadership. The party refused and he left. But the party needed him and thus relented making him chairman. The party was renamed the national socialist party and later became the party everybody on this planet knows about. Let’s call them the Not-A-Sociable-Institution Party or NASI party.

The party’s success was hampered by an improvement in the economic situation of many people until the crash of 1929 after which their message of extreme nationalism and anti-communism became enticing again. The communist party was calling for a revolution causing fear among business owners who subsequently began supporting the NASI party as they had a pro-business stance. The chairman Doelfi crisscrossed the country5 by plane holding mass rallies everywhere to gain more support for his party.

1932 he ran for president but only came in second. The NASI party though now was the largest party and after some backroom negotiations, he was made chancellor. The party controlled the House of Representatives6.

Once the House of Representatives was set on fire (false flag anyone?), Doelfi had reason to push through new legislation severely curtailing the rights and liberties of citizens which was unconstitutional. He thereby also eliminated political opponents7. He then proposed more legislation that gave the government the right to override individual rights written in the constitution. This law also gave the chancellor emergency powers to pass and enforce laws without parliamentary oversight8. It allowed him to rule by emergency decree for four years. He immediately abolished powers of the states and the existence of non-NASI political parties and organizations. Non-NASI parties were formally outlawed on 14 July 1933, and the House of Representatives abdicated its democratic responsibilities.

Doelfi established new courts with loyal judges9 to punish perceived enemies of his party. The courts, judges, lawyers, and legal theorists all joined in the party plan and implemented it with vigor. In August 1934, judges began taking an oath to follow Doefli, not the country’s constitution. All state officials, including judges, previously took the following oath: “I swear loyalty to the Constitution, obedience to the law, and conscientious fulfillment of the duties of my office, so help me God. The new version provided: “I swear loyalty to the leader of the country, Doelfi, and people, obedience to the law, and conscientious fulfillment of the duties of my office, so help me God.”

No judge refused to take the revised oath. Martin Gauger, a prosecutor at the state court appears to be the only public lawyer to resign his office rather than swear the required oath. As Gauger explained in a letter to his brother: “I could not swear an unlimited oath of loyalty and obedience to a man who is bound neither by the law nor the traditions of justice.

The Good Stuff

Doelfi had to do good10 for the people though as promised in his speeches to continue getting the people’s support until he had total control. It included building the national highway system. He created factories and jobs. One factory was a car factory making affordable cars for the working class. Besides that, he was the first to introduce laws to protect nature and animals. He got the country out of the League of Nations, the precursor of the United Nations. He annexed11 parts of other countries and made them a part of his country. He made a neighboring country part of his country12. He gave people back national pride.

Had Doelfi died in 1937, “He would have gone down in history as one of the greatest citizens and leaders of our country” wrote John Toland in his biography of him. Joachim Fests wrote: “Without a doubt he would have received the Karls Prize posthumously as a great European like Winston Churchill did later on. Doelfi once said at a gathering of NASI Party leaders: “The junk of small states, that still exist in Europe, must be liquidated. Our goal is the creation of a united Europe.” These statements were no joke. In all of Europe and beyond he had millions of admirers. The famous American author, from a German Jewish family, Gertrude Stein explained he should receive the Nobel peace prize. George Bernhard Shaw defended him in newspapers and magazines as he defended other dictators of his time. The famous traveler to Tibet, Swen Hedin was a friend of the country’s people and an avid follower and friend of Doelfi. In his book, Deutschland und der Weltfriede, he wrote that national socialism saved the country from political and moral dissolution. He wrote:” Doelfi had an unbridled passion for justice, a wide horizon, an infallible vision and an honest understanding for the welfare of his fellow citizens”.

Of course, Doelfi was a horrendous man doing unspeakable things, but he was just the front man for a cult that goes so deep that even leaders of countries and public as well as secret groups don’t know who or what is really behind the events that unfold by design. They are all puppets following orders from ever higher up people and possibly nonhumans with an agenda that has existed for several thousand years. The same cult that orchestrated WW1 and 2 is still orchestrating what is happening today. We just must look at who financed Doelfi and the rise of his NASI party.

The Financiers

We can take a look at who financed Doelfi and his war machine. According to the research written by E. R. Carmin in his 800+ page book, Das Schwarze Reich, Geheimgesellschaften und Politik im 20. Jahrhundert, the usual suspects paid for all of it. After WW1 various plans were executed by the Americans namely through Charles Dawes, a representative of J.P. Morgan, together with the president of the General Electric Company, Owen Young. The Dawes plan gave Germany loans at high interest rates so they could pay reparations to France and England who in turned paid back war debts to the United States, thus bringing the Dollars right back to the United States. The plan didn’t enable the actual repayment of the debt, just interest payments and fees that made the bankers rich. The main debt by Germany to the banks remained, but the banks made huge profits because of the interest payments. The Dawes plan was later replaced by the Young plan. Between 1924 and 1931 the Dawes and Young plan had Germany borrow 33 billion marks with which they paid 36 billion marks to the Allied countries as reparations. In effect, Germany only paid 3 billion marks in reparations. The rest was debt.

1929 the Bank for International Settlements was founded in Bale, Switzerland (my hometown). From then on the payments were routed through that bank and ended up being only movements of money from one account to another. Just as the Dawes plan enabled Germany to use some of the money to consolidate the two large cartels, I.G. Farben and the United Steelworks which later played a major role in bringing Doelfi to power, the Young plan enabled Germany to build up the war and weapons industry. The Young plan also enabled massive inflation while unemployment was on the rise creating fertile soil for the NASI Party to gain followers. Between 1924 and 1928 the Federal Reserve Bank used the League of Nations to bring back the gold standard and force the creation of central banks. They only loaned money to nations who were back on the gold standard and had a central bank. This forced many countries to install a central bank, usually a private bank creating money for the country and loaning it to the country in return for interest payments (which are never created).

These plans and the repayment of war debts made the United States the richest nation on the planet with a massive industry producing goods for export to the war-ravaged countries. But as with all economic and production over drives, the system reaches a limit when foreign nations begin to make their own goods or import cheaper goods from other nations and the consumers within the United States bought all they are going to buy. There was more production than consumption leading to factories and farmers sitting on unsold products and being unable to repay their loans.

The illumined people directing the economy (bankers) saw this coming and engorged the stock market with overpriced shares. Very soon people invested their savings in stocks, increasing the balloon further. Meanwhile the Federal Reserve (a private bank), transferred Gold to Europe, mainly England worth 500 million Dollars doubling the banks inventory of government bonds and bills of exchanges. Cheap money kept interest rates low. 1929 Paul Warburg initiated the countdown, and he advised stockbrokers to get out of the stock market. The stockholders of the Federal Reserve did the same. The people of course were not advised of this and held on to stocks thinking they are worth money. The Federal Reserve increased the interest rate to banks who borrowed money and two months later the big crash happened annihilating 160 billion dollars’ worth of stocks. In effect, the money wasn’t gone but was transferred to the insiders, the bankers (parallels to 2008). To put this amount into perspective, the entire cost of WW2 for the United States was 200 billion dollars. This plunged not only the United States into a great depression but Germany as well fueling unemployment and again creating fertile ground for Doelfi’s party.

The ones holding and maneuvering the levers of money and power needed a new war to get the economy going again, in the United States as well as in Germany. The perception first created was that Doelfi is a great leader of Germany building back an economy, providing jobs and later, when it was time to get the United States involved in war, the media machine created the perception of a mad war monger (which of course he was). The American people were manipulated from not wanting to be involved in any war, to having to go to war because the United States “as the moral police of the world” needed to stop the madman. Had Doelfi not existed, the propaganda machine and the bankers would have had to create such a figure for the people to hate.

The straw that broke and convinced the American people that the USA needed to enter the war in Europe was the Lusitania passenger ship filled with weapons and passengers that was attacked and sunk by a German U-Boat after the information that the ship was carrying weapons was relayed to the German secret service. This would not have been a problem since a brother of Paul Warburg, founder of the Federal Reserve Bank was head of the German secret service and managed German finances.

According to the research by a Dutch journalist, J. G. Schoup into a book by Sidney Warburg, the NASI Party received 32 million dollars between 1929-1933 from the Federal Reserve bank, the Rockefellers, Harriman, Montague Norman of the Bank of England, Carter of the Guaranty Trust Company, Glean of Royal Dutch Shell, the Warburgs, Morgans and Schiffs. That book was retracted by the publisher in 1933 and the Dutch journalist was found murdered. Only in 1949 did James Warburg come out claiming the book was a lie because there was no Sidney Warburg in his family. He never went to court fighting the contents of the book though. He claimed the book was antisemitic, having never read it. There is not one antisemitic sentence in the original work, except for literal quotes by Doelfi. Written evidence exists that I.G. Farben financed Doelfi. Max Warburg was one of the directors of I.G. Farben in Germany while his brother Paul Warburg was on the board of the American I.G. Farben.

Financiers getting Doelfi into power were I.G.Farben, Thyssen and other German companies. But Germanophiles such as the car king Ford and Sir Henry Detering of Royal Dutch Shell also contributed.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Bale, Switzerland was the center of financial control and had representatives from various countries at war with each other working in unison, many of them residing in Switzerland during the war. No wonder, Switzerland was not overrun by Germany. Though the population didn’t know that and was kept in constant fear and handed ration cards like my grandparents and mother. Eggs were rationed to half an egg per person per month. This just as an aside.

The German banker Kurt von Schröder was elected representative of the Reichsbank at the BIS. He was in close contact with Henry Schroeder in London and the J. Henry Schroeder corporation in New York as well as with the investment bank Schroeder/Rockefeller and Company. John Foster Dulles, later the minister of foreign affairs, was director of the Schroeder corporation in New York. Dulles was present at a meeting with Doelfi, Schroeder and von Papen, then Chancellor of Germany. The war didn’t cause friction between these banks and their representatives from various countries at war with each other as they were all in on orchestrating the entire massacre.

The Eugenics Movement crossed borders as well

Eugenicists believe that superiority of mind and body happens through selective breeding. In their sick minds, children born to unwed mothers, epileptics and people with disabilities are inferior and must be sterilized if not eliminated entirely. Hitler was a famous eugenicists. But he had lots of support from across the Atlantic. That’s because the cult has no borders. They operate globally. The Harrimans and Rockefellers were serious eugenicists as was Churchill. The Harrimans helped the Bush family get into financial power. Bill Gates grandfather was a eugenicist. As an aside, Elon Musks grandfather was founder of the technocracy movement in Canada. The study of eugenics was encouraged at famous universities such as Harvard, Columbia and Cornell. Churchill and the inventor of the telephone, Alexander Graham Bell, organized the first eugenics congress in London 2012. The Harrimans organized the third congress in in New York in 1932 and had a ship of the shipping line he owned together with Prescott Bush and George Walker transport Nazis from Germany to New York so they could attend the congress.

Other Historic Parallels: 1914

Neo, a fellow writer on Substack, recently posted another parallel in history going back to the eve before WW1:

May 15

At a recent plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Ursula von der Leyen made an alarming call: Europe must prepare for war. Citing historical figures such as Churchill, Chamberlain, and Kissinger, her remarks were marked by a bellicose tone that many consider worryingly light. The current rhetoric about Europe's rearmament not only evokes parallels with one of the darkest periods in history—the eve of the First World War—but also reveals disturbing similarities in economic, political, and social terms. Continue reading on his Substack:

Who is Pulling the Strings?

As we can see with the eugenics movement, the financing of Doelfi and the second world war, the leaders of countries are just puppets manipulated into apparent positions of power and directed to do the bidding of those pulling the strings. No president decides what will be done. They all follow orders from much higher up and do as they are told or else. Nobody gets into positions of power without being selected by the cult to be in that position. The cult makes sure with figures such as Eppstein that these people are “blackmailable” with evidence documenting their illegal acts and often gruesome behavior.

From the story of Doelfi and the people in this country we learn that he step by step amassed more power onto himself, removing opposition, removing the house of representatives and forcing judges to rule according to his will. Free speech became dangerous to exercise and was then forbidden outright. He had excuses for annexing countries and outright attacking them militarily. All the while he still had support from the people because he knew how to manipulate the masses with simple slogans, playing on their emotions, not on their intellect. The directions though of what was to be done came through the financiers from higher up, who themselves were directed from even higher up. Who that is has been researched by several people for the past 35+ years such as David Icke. Let’s call them the global cult. We would be delusional believing they are not in control in our current time. They are experts at psychological manipulation of the masses and they control our perceptions with their media empires. They have effectively already created hive minds. There is the woke hive mind, religious hive mind and MAGA is a hive mind as well. Members of these groups think, believe and often behave alike. Once attached to a hive mind, all critical thinking goes out the window. People whose mind has been ensnared by a hive and group think will dismiss any information, arguments and evidence that goes against the hive narrative. They find excuses for every deed that open-minded people see as a warning sign of what may come of this down the road. Besides manipulating people not to think critically, this also causes division among the population which makes it so much easier to control them.

They keep using the same or similar tactics to drive their agendas forward. This is why comparing current events to history is so important. Let’s have a look at parallels happening today, mainly in the USA, but it will be happening in other countries as well. If not now, then soon.

Another fellow Substack writer recently posted about the Parallels in history concerning the handling of (fake) pandemics:

The best way to learn what will happen is to learn what has happened. History repeats because there is no reason to change the playbook when the plays in it result in a goal every time they are ran...

Do we see parallels of this today? You decide.

This isn’t about comparing the USA today to 1930ies Germany, but about the methods repeatedly used by the ones directing the events on our planet the past few thousand years. They are the ones selecting who is in apparent power such as presidents, prime ministers and their cabinets. Just look at the mass manipulation used during Covid to get people in line. They effectively used slogans such as “Flatten the curve, wear a mask, social distancing, get vaccinated to protect granny, lockdown, the new normal, build back better, the great reset, the 4th industrial revolution” and more. Whenever slogans are used by someone in power it should be an alarm bell telling us that it’s about mass control to achieve a particular outcome. Make America Great Again is a slogan that puts masses of people at rallies in an emotional, non-thinking state, upping their fervor. They – the global cult- keep using the same methods throughout history because they are not very creative and because they work. We can ask why they chose Trump in the USA to further their agenda of destroying the old to build the new. To be honest, the guy is kind of likeable. He has charisma and is bombastic. He uses language that appears to make perfect sense because he leaves out loads of contrary information. One example is his official stance against CBDC while not mentioning that stable coin is a lot worse for people as mentioned in the beginning. He uses words like great, fantastic and sounds very confident. This is in contrast to the demented, weak and frail predecessor. Again, it is manipulation of the masses by giving them a complete woke idiot so they crave the one that really is planned to be in power. You make him look like a target of the deep state by launching countless lawsuits, FBI raids and other attacks to give him credibility. This is how you sway the masses in favor of your chosen candidate. They knew that the ones pushing back on the 2030 agenda, basically the MAGA crowd, would never go for this if Biden or Harris were pushing through their agenda. They had to put someone in apparent power who was well liked and supported by the MAGA people. To do that, they had to attack him over and over with raids and lawsuits. These actions made him a hero who fights for the underdog, the people in the eyes of many.

Some Parallels between Germany then and the USA now

The numbers refer to the numbers in the text above.

1. Pride in the nation after four years of wokeness and a demented president diminished. The world looked upon the nation with ridicule. Renewed patriotism and revival of Christianity seemed a natural response to the catastrophe that was the Biden regime. Was it natural or was it instigated by making these past four years extra terrible? If you want people to support something you need push the opposite ad absurdum. It’s a form of reverse psychology.

2. Record amount of national debt.

3. Inner city crime increased, millions of illegals causing mayhem.

4. Inflation of prices of everyday items such as food. New import tariffs will increase prices of almost everything. No company can move their manufacturing to the US in a heartbeat. It takes time to build factories. Meanwhile we pay more for everything imported, which is almost everything. Effectively stopping all import from China will destroy the American economy. It puts millions of jobs at risk from port workers to truck drivers and store clerks.

5. Rallies with mass gatherings, speeches telling the masses what they want to hear and using slogans. For example, Make America Great Again is such a slogan.

6. Using the power of the federal government to intimidate or neuter potential sources of opposition: The legal establishment, academia and prominent cultural institutions, the media, the judiciary, the Democratic Party, Congress and independent government oversight. The unprecedented breadth of the actions he and his allies inside the government have taken against his perceived political and ideological opponents in his first two months back in office is stunning – both in the president’s willingness to test the limits of his powers and the extent to which his foes have struggled to respond or even bent to his will. Through executive orders, his bully pulpit and lieutenants in charge of the Justice Department and other Cabinet agencies, his actions are paralyzing institutions that stand as pillars of America’s independent civic society. The legislative branch has in many ways ceded its constitutional role as a check on the executive.

7. Executive orders galore, some unconstitutional circumventing the legislative power.

One example is the decision that being born in the USA doesn’t automatically make one a US citizen anymore. That’s in the constitution. If this is something to be changed, then it must go through the proper process of changing the constitution. It can’t be done by one man.

9. Threatening judges who uphold the constitution and block executive orders with impeachment and defunding. Neutering the judicial power.

10. “The good stuff”: Securing borders, evicting illegal immigrants, getting out of the WHO, stopping arms to Ukraine.

11. Taking over Greenland, possibly with military force.

12. Making Canada and Mexico part of the USA

Currently it looks like the checks and balances our forefathers installed to prevent any dictator from taking over the country are being diluted. The legislative is being neutered with threats if it doesn’t support the president. The judicial, which is the last arbiter of laws and checking them for their constitutionality is equally threatened. Opponents may be replaced by loyalists, judges may be made an example of if they don’t conform to bring others to heel. Please observe what is happening and remember history. Free speech is being undermined by threatening people who oppose the genocide in Gaza. Protesting the mass murder of civilians in Gaza, most of them children does not mean support for Hamas. This rhetoric is classic to eliminate any opposing voices. It’s also not antisemitic to protest the mass killing of children. Trump has stated that he would also send US citizens to El Salvador’s mega prison. Of course he says only violent criminals would be sent there, but where does it end? Will this become the American Gulag for non conforming and outspoken opposition to his reign? Now he signed another executive order allowing home invasions by authorities without a warrant to find illegal immigrants. What reason will be next to allow this? The constitution and the bill of rights guarantee that your home is your castle and a warrant is required to search it. This is a very slippery slope. Expediency has been the excuse to circumvent safeguards for the people guaranteed by the laws of the country many times and it usually ends in tyranny. The constitution is not worth the paper it was written on if we the people don’t defend it and hold all leaders and the judicial to account when they go against the constitution.

The noose has been laid out and is tightening worldwide on free speech, freedom of expression and thought. Unconstitutional war is being waged by bombing countries without having congress declare war, decided by one man (Yemen, Somalia) and bombing is being threatened on other countries (Iran), military intervention is on the table to take over Greenland.

An explanation for the real reason for the takeover of Greenland can be found by watching the public part of the Dot Connector here:

https://x.com/davidicke/status/1907817067706777672 or on www.ickonic.com.

It has to do with a plan laid out in the 1950ies by technocrats, mineral resources and freezing temperatures to keep AI data centers cool that will be collecting all the data from the worldwide population and ultimately deciding the fine details of everybody’s life once the digital currency control system is installed (if we don’t stop this).

I recommend reading the commentaries by John W. Whitehead, constitutional attorney and author:

Refugee. Dissident. Enemy of the State. Would ICE Have Crucified Jesus?

How a President Becomes a Dictator: By Executive Order

Martial Law Disguised as Law and Order: The Oldest Trick in the Authoritarian Playbook

They’re Coming for Your Birthright: Citizenship as Spectacle, Transaction, or Privilege

Watchfulness is essential now. Observation without emotional attachment is essential as is connecting the dots. Beware when slogans are used to entrance the population. Beware when executive orders go against the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Beware when expediency is used as an excuse to do things you would otherwise never put up with. Let’s continue observing and speak up when new orders undermine the constitution, our rights, our economy and freedom of speech.

Nobody wants a repeat of history, and I believe nobody wants to end up being controlled by digital currency (including Stable Coin) and turned into a Borg and “eat ze bugs”- a slogan by Klaus Schwab.

Further Reading

Das Schwarze Reich, Geheimgesellschaften und Politik im 20. Jahrhundert, by A.Carmin (sorry no English version)

____________________________________________________________________________

Spreading the word about what really is happening in world news, living healthy, deep dot connecting research and so much more:

@ickonic

While other streaming services across the world have been raising their prices, Ickonic has remained the same since August 2023. At £1.99 for month one and £7.99 per month after that it makes us the cheapest by a long way. Daily Wire - $15 per month. Netflix - £12.99 per month. Gaia - £11.99 per month. Blaze TV - $15 per month. What do you get for your monthly subscription to Ickonic? - Instant Unlimited Access to our archive of over 3000 videos and 1000 articles. - Ad-Free TV Shows Every Single Day. - Daily News Articles, Op-Eds and Investigative Pieces. - At Least 4 Brand New Exclusive Original Documentaries Per Year. - At Least 6 Brand New Original Series Per Year. Get Ickonic on Mobile, TV, Roku and Fire Stick. Our set-up has always been about numbers, reaching as many people as possible and creating as much content as possible within the budget that we have, and we do that very well. To produce hundreds of programs every single year for less than the cost of a single episode of Downton Abbey is some achievement. But we do need more support. We want to reach a wider audience and awaken more eyes to the information we're producing, so we please ask for as many of you as possible to share our content and subscribe to the channel if you like what we do. We're 100% subscriber funded, no corporate owners or advertisers to keep happy, we only answer to you. That's the only way media can be completely unbias. Thank you in advance for your support, Jaymie

https://x.com/ickonic/status/1915358217539891452

www.ickonic.com

____________________________________________________________________________

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes. Paid subscribers also receive a chapter every other week from my book Meet Your Killers.

I leave the comment section open so everybody can communicate and comment with each other, but I’m not always be able to read them.

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com

www.loveolution.world