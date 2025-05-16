Introduction to free subscribers: As I had to reduce my posts to every other week, I have been offering paid subscribers a chapter out of my book Meet Your Killers every other week. I decided to give a preview of these chapters to free subscribers as well. Once you subscribe you will have access to all the chapters published so far and all chapters in the future until the entire book will have been published chapter by chapter.

This is a long chapter which is why I am dividing it into several parts.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications kill over 120,000 people every year. These are 328 deaths every day, the equivalent of a 747 going down every single day of the year. It’s the fourth leading cause of death. Pharmaceuticals kill more people than traffic accidents!

I rarely watch TV, but when I have to because a hurricane is threatening south Florida, I’m amazed at all the advertisements for pharmaceuticals. Have you noticed that it takes just as long to list all the side effects as it does to list the benefits and that the list of side effects is spoken in machine-gun English while the benefits are spoken in normal tempo? The disconnect between the soft machine-gun voice and the contents of what the voice is saying is quite disconcerting. Besides promoting new drugs, the ads also implant the awareness of new diseases into people. The United States and New Zealand are the only countries in the Western world that allow direct consumer marketing. In all other countries, it is forbidden as studies show that this increases health care costs unnecessarily.

Australian, British, and American researchers state that patients are deceived into taking drugs they don’t need. The research published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation state that drug benefits are exaggerated while their potential harm is downplayed. One of the co- researchers, Emmanuel Stamatakis of the University of Sidney school of public health, correctly says that it’s entirely illogical to rely on the pharmaceutical industry to fund medical research. “The profits involved are just too large and the temptation to manipulate the evidence is difficult to resist, even when this may lead to the loss of lives,” Dr. Stamatakis said.

Antidiabetic drugs are cited to be prescribed despite the fact that they increase the risk of heart problems and the fact that exercise is more effective in controlling diabetes. The drug rosiglitazone, also known as Avandia, has been pulled of the European and New Zealand market because of the increased risk of getting a heart attack. It’s still on the market in the United States and in Australia. The FDA’s “action” was to add this risk to the label and drug information guide. It is a well- known fact that most patients don’t read the label, particularly older patients who have trouble reading the fine print.

Drug companies fund, design, and control most of the studies done, influencing medical practice and prescribing guidelines. The research also found that studies funded by the industry are four times more likely to favor the sponsored drug than studies done by independent not–for-profit research. “‘It is hardly surprising that clinical practice guidelines often are heavily focused on new costly interventions and only loosely follow the available evidence,”‘ researchers wrote.

This is why so many drugs with potentially fatal adverse effects are allowed on the market.

Adverse Events by Drugs

The Institute for Safe Medication Practice (ISMP) publishes QuarterWatch™, an independent publication that monitors all domestic, serious, adverse drug events reported to the FDA.

In 2011 the FDA received 179,855 reports of serious, disabling, and fatal adverse drug effects. This is an increase of 9.4 percent from 2010. Unfortunately, the FDA estimates that serious adverse drug event reports submitted by physicians and patients constitute less than 1 percent of actual serious injuries. Total adverse events total between 45–50 million cases per year. Overall 2.5–4 million patients suffer serious, disabling or lethal side effects from pharmaceuticals every year. In any given month, 48 percent of American consumers ingested a prescription drug, and 11 percent ingested five or more prescription drugs. I wouldn’t really call these “side” effects, because they really are effects. The term “side effects” is used to make it sound harmless.

The worst offenders are the blood-thinning medications Pradaxa and warfarin. Both can cause severe hemorrhaging, including a hemorrhaging stroke. At least with warfarin, we have an antidote—vitamin K. With Pradaxa there is no antidote; the patient just bleeds to death.

Next in the lineup is the antibiotic levofloxacin, also known as Levaquin. It causes tendinitis; fatal allergic reactions; nerve damage resulting in pain, burning, or numbness; and central nervous system abnormalities, including depression and confusion. Fourth on the hit list is carboplatin, an anticancer drug. Like most chemotherapeutics (I would not really use the term “therapeutics” for this bunch as they are more like “killers”), it causes bone marrow depression, depriving you of blood cells.

Next is the antihypertensive drug lisinopril, also known as Zestril. It causes dizziness, nausea, anxiety, insomnia, swelling, and difficulty breathing.

Another way to determine which pharmaceuticals cause a lot of damage is by reviewing lawsuits filed by patients suffering because of adverse drug events. The hit list of drugs in litigation looks a bit different. The five most litigated are the following: