2025 Update: When I wrote this book, mRNA vaccines were unheard of as was nanotechnology and graphene oxide. Meanwhile most “vaccines” will be mRNA based and most contain nanotechnology as shown by microscopy and Raman spectrography. Were I to write this chapter today, it would turn into a book pointing out the incredible death and disability these toxic weapons have been causing. The numbers of adverse events of these jabs reported are many hundred fold more than the ones reported for all other vaccines taken together since VAERS exists! Only 1-10% of all adverse events are reported according to a Harvard study. Here is the chapter as written back in 2015:

Vaccinations

Mercury

When I was about seven years old, I remember my mom getting all upset and almost hysterical when the old-style thermometer that contained mercury fell on the floor and broke. That’s when I learned that mercury was bad for us. Little did I or my parents know that the vaccines I received contained mercury in the form of thimerosal. Fortunately for me, at that time, the vaccine schedule was limited to mumps, measles, rubella, diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus. The current vaccination schedule in the United States and most other countries calls for 70 doses of 16 different vaccines by age eighteen, and there are 124 new vaccines in development that will be added to the schedule as soon as they are rubberstamped by the FDA and recommended by the CDC.

Vaccinations required from birth to age six:

Schedule from 2014

The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) sets the limit for daily mercury exposure at 0.1 micrograms per kilogram body weight. Based on this limit, a baby weighing about 5 kilograms (11 pounds) should not receive more than 0.5 micrograms of mercury. Thimerosal is 50 percent mercury by weight. If the mandatory vaccine schedule issued by the CDC is followed, a baby will receive 62.5 micrograms of mercury at the second month visit, 125 times the EPA’s limit! The United States Public Health Service USPHS claimed that there was no evidence of harm caused by this exposure to mercury, even though no studies had been done yet. Four months later, the CDC initiated a study to see whether children were suffering ill effects through mercury exposure. The lead epidemiologist found that higher doses of thimerosal were associated with increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders. Despite this finding, the CDC issued a statement that not vaccinating children posed the greater risk than the exposure to mercury without having studied the first claim. It has also never been proven that not vaccinating children poses a threat.

Mercury levels in vaccines are so high that the EPA classifies them as hazardous waste. Vaccines with 0.01 percent of mercury in them contain about 50 micrograms per liter of mercury, which exceeds the 0.2 microgram per liter hazardous waste toxicity characteristic regulatory level of mercury 250- fold. Vaccines are not allowed to be thrown into household trash or infectious waste trash. They have to be handled as hazardous waste. And this is injected into babies?

There are so-called safe levels of mercury for drinking water based on the effects of mercury on neural tissue.

0.5 part per billion (ppb) kills human neuroblastoma cells.

2 ppb is the EPA’s limit for mercury in drinking water.

20 ppb destroys the membrane structure of nerve cells.

200 ppb is classified as hazardous waste.

25,000 ppb is the concentration found in the hepatitis B vaccine

50,000 ppb is found in multidose vaccines, such as DTaP and

HiB administered four times each.

50,000 ppb is found in flu vaccines, meningococcal vaccines, and tetanus vaccines.

The FDA stated in 2004 that fish is unsafe if the mercury content is above 1 microgram per gram of fish. The FDA and the EPA advise pregnant women, nursing women, and young children to avoid shellfish and other types of fish with high mercury content. A serving of fish is about 80 grams. The FDA maximum allowable level would be 80 micrograms of mercury. A baby, as you read above, will receive 62.5 micrograms of mercury at the second month visit. And that mercury is injected not ingested.

Typical for mainstream media, they never brought to light that a vial injected into babies requires hazmat cleanup procedures if it dropped on the floor and broke. Some of these procedures would require the building to be evacuated.

Still want a yearly flu shot? Now you may say, “But the vaccines protect me from getting the disease, right? Wrong!