1995 was the year the first patient received Plaquex therapy. It was my Mom who had undergone two angioplasty procedures to remove a clog in a coronary artery. Each time the blood vessel began clogging up again only six weeks later. That was when we heard about an ancient natural remedy from Germany that has all but been forgotten. We revived this treatment and today there are hundreds of clinics around the world offering Plaquex therapy. Tens of thousands of patients had their health and life restored, avoiding by-pass surgery or amputations.

I presented the properties of Plaquex - a particular version of Phosphatidylcholine - during my interview Dr. Mihalcea did with myself. I usually present this information in a format for medical practitioners, but this time I kept it simple enough so non medical professionals can follow along and learn why this treatment truly is a miracle molecule. At its base it’s a cell membrane therapeutic. In order for cells to be healthy and have optimal function, they need a healthy cell membrane. Environmental toxins, pharmaceuticals, detergents and so much more constantly damage cell membranes, hampering the cells functions and even leading to cell death. Find out how Plaquex can not only reverse atherosclerosis, reduce fatty liver, improve kidney function, but also increase the zeta potential of red blood cells so they don’t stick together. It is successful in inflammatory bowel disease, Psoriasis, Alzheimers Disease and much more.

Watch the interview here:

https://rumble.com/v6dq2ld-plaquex-the-miracle-molecule-conversation-with-professor-anita-baxas-ep-45.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Our nurse practitioner and I will be at Anarchapulco in Acapulco doing screening of blood with dark field microscopy for “foreign” materials in the blood from the jab and/or shedding. See our page here:

https://doctorsdetox.com/convention-mexico

