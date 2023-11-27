Phosphatidylcholine (Plaquex) is one of the three most important treatments used in combination with each other to effectively treat “vaccine” injury to cell membranes. The other two are EDTA chelation and EBOO (Extracorporal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation).

Watch the video to learn more about Phosphatidylcholine.

The book is available here

In case you’re wondering about the painting on my wall: it’s a spirit painting done by the famous British artist Neil Hague who also illustrates books for David Icke and writes his own books. To have your own spirit painting done by Neil, check out his web page here.

This video shouldn’t be taken as medical advice which always needs to be sought from one’s personal healthcare professional. I provide the information in this video as a private person and medical doctor experienced in this therapy since 1995. I’m not financially affiliated with the compounding pharmacies that make and sell Plaquex nor with the pharmacy in Germany making a local product.