Preliminary Treatment Protocols for The Covid Vaccine Injured: Video
My Presentation to Medical Professionals last May
As you may remember, I was invited to give a presentation to about 200 medical professionals at the yearly conference of the American Academy for Ozono Therapy in Orlando, Florida in May of 2024. I finally received the video of my presentation which I would like to share with my subscribers.
In case the video won’t play, here is a direct link to Rumble
Unfortunately the questions from the audience were cut out, as they didn’t have a microphone. All you see are my answers. Here are the questions and remarks as I remember them:
“What is the difference between Plaquex and Essentiale N?”
“What is the silent part you didn’t say in your presentation in regards to the implications of these jabs? “
I don’t remember question three.
“How often do the patients need to repeat the treatments?”
“Can we use electrotherapy as an adjunct to the treatments?
“What can we do with patients who can’t have the EBOO? because they have bad veins?”
“What about using a PEMF mat?” (Pulsed Electromagetic Frequency mat)
“What lab testing can we do?”
“Is shedding a problem?”
“It’s almost 100 years since Rudolf Steiner died. He would be very proud of you for having the courage to speak out and for what you are doing".
“Do you believe the perpetrators will stand trial and be convicted for what they have done?”
“What about nicotine patches? They seem to help alleviate some symptoms.”
“Whats the dosage for Plaquex?”
“I heard that there were some batches that were worse than others.”
Thanks Dr.
This is a wonderful presentation.
I was coerced to get the first two pfizer jabs in order to continue care for my father at his community (Erickson-Ashby Ponds)
I developed horrible inflammatory type of arthritis.
The only thing sustaining me at the very minimum is 2.5 milligrams of prednisolone tablets
the arthritis doc wants me to start taking some of those dmards which I refuse, she is also trying to scam me into taking some bone density shots for osteopenia.
I refuse to take them
I really hate this.