As you may remember, I was invited to give a presentation to about 200 medical professionals at the yearly conference of the American Academy for Ozono Therapy in Orlando, Florida in May of 2024. I finally received the video of my presentation which I would like to share with my subscribers.

In case the video won’t play, here is a direct link to Rumble

Unfortunately the questions from the audience were cut out, as they didn’t have a microphone. All you see are my answers. Here are the questions and remarks as I remember them: