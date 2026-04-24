One of my Substack subscribers in Japan looked at Red Bull under a microscope and asked me if I could check it under mine as mine is probably a bit better. So I did. He had found lots of “irregularly moving small objects.” So did I in addition to structures that look like hydrogels, similar to what we find in blood, Coca Cola and other beverages.

Lots of moving dots in different colors

“The Snake”

“The Worm”

“Close up of the worm with a square”

“The contorted worm”

“The split legs”

“Worms swimming all over”

In any case these are not things one would expect to find in a soft drink. The can states the ingredients as: 80 mg caffeine/ 8.4 fl.oz, Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Taurine, natural and artificial flavors, Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Magnesium Carbonate, Colors, Caffeine, Sucralose, Xanthan Gum, Acesulfame K, Niacinamide, Pyridoxine HCl (Vitamin B6), Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin B12.

Why anybody would want to drink this, is beyond me. If you need energy, it means your adrenals are on the fritz and drinking caffeine will not fix it. On the contrary, it will make the situation worse. I will write a post on Stress at a later date.

Who owns Red Bull?

The mention of the following names does not imply that they are involved in any illegal or immoral activities. It’s just interesting information on the background of the product and the company that can be found online.

It is a partnership between the Yoovidhya Family in Thailand and Dietrich Mateschitz (1944–2022) who was an Austrian billionaire entrepreneur who co-founded Red Bull GmbH in 1984. His son inherited his share after his death. The Yoovidhya family is a Thai business dynasty that controls 49% of Red Bull GmbH, with a 2025 net worth estimated at $44.5 billion, ranking them as Thailand’s richest. Founded by Chaleo Yoovidhya, who created the original Krating Daeng tonic in 1976, the family now oversees a global empire with over 11-13 billion cans sold annually, alongside investments in luxury cars, real estate, and healthcare. The empire is currently led by Chalerm Yoovidhya (son of the late founder Chaleo), who manages the company’s 49% stake in Red Bull through TC Agro Trading and other British Virgin Islands-based entities. Beyond Red Bull, the family holds interests in Thailand’s wine industry, private hospitals, and serves as the sole importer of Ferraris in Thailand. They maintain a low public profile, with significant, often obscured, assets including high-end properties in London, according to a various online sources.

I leave it up to you to make up your own mind whether there is purpose behind what the microscope found.

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