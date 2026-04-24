Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
3d

I have to guess that even if we avoid buying drinks off the shelf, we are being implanted daily with these horrid elements you chronicle, via many types of food. I have little doubt that these elements are part of the governments desired control grids.

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K Kerns's avatar
K Kerns
3d

It would be interesting to be able to compare products 10 years or more with the current drinks. To see the difference. And when did the contamination enter the market. I don’t think the individual companies are putting it in, but buying key products from a supplier. For example, suppliers buying caffeine from a chemical company that is inducing contamination in the supply line.

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