Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2dEdited

Modern medicine always tries to fix problems with tests, procedures and then endless drugs. They fix nothing because they outright refuse to look at what is actually causing the trouble.

This is the main reason I will never consult with cardiology as there is no definitive proof that all that they do will help you live healthier for longer. I will not use stents and drugs.

Sure, in an emergency it might make sense but for the long term, no way. There are many natural herbs that make more sense, do not have side affects, that can improve the vascular system, cost very little, and when combined with some lifestyle changes is the way to go.

Research cayenne, nattokinase, hawthorn berry, and d-ribose for starters along with getting as much sunshine as you can without burning. Your doctor is basically clueless and out of touch with what really works...mostly because he needs the money from your being an "enshrined-hall-of-fame" patient for life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stuart Hutt's avatar
Stuart Hutt
2d

I believe the plaque in the arteries is cholesterol acting as a repair mechanism for inflammation. I am diabetic and tracked my CRP, A1C and triglycerides every 3 months for 5 years. They all went up and down together. High carb diet is deadly. Vitamin D is also required to make macrophages, white blood cells of our immune system that are like little Pac-Man. Gc protein plus D to create MAF.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anita Baxas,MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture