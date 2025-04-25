Many of my subscribers came from the Substack of Dr. Marc Sircus because they have an interest in this subject and he introduced me as the Plaquex “guru”. As clogged blood vessels a.k.a. heart disease is something that affects many people, I wanted to publish this article I wrote for the lastest book of Dr. Sircus.

Receiving a diagnosis of blocked heart or neck arteries is scary. It puts us into fear mode, where the body’s stress response shuts down our brain centers required to think critically and calmly about the situation in order to find the best solution. We can begin to panic fearing a heart attack or stroke. Our instinct is to let a doctor go in there and clean it out. This is what many do with angioplasty or by-pass surgery. Unfortunately, these procedures carry risk and very often, the problem comes back within a few years if the underlying cause of plaque buildup isn’t addressed. In such instances we forget that our bodies are incredibly resilient and have amazing self-healing abilities if they get what they need to do this.

The standard medical approach likes to simplify things to one or two causes of disease. In the case of artery disease it focuses on “cholesterol is too high, you need statins”. I wrote an entire chapter about the scam of statins in my book Meet Your Killers citing various physicians including a German surgeon who did extensive research on the inability of statins to effect any changes on plaque buildup. Many people don’t know and many doctors have forgotten the essential functions of cholesterol. It’s the precursor for the body to make Vitamin D, all the sex hormones, Aldosterone and Cortisol. It makes up the brain and the myelin sheath around the nerves. Cholesterol is made by the liver. The amount of cholesterol in the body taken in by food is minute compared to what the liver makes. If you lower your cholesterol intake, your liver will just produce more. Lowering cholesterol with dietary intervention is ridiculous. Dietary cholesterol amounts to a maximum of five percent of all cholesterol found in the body. It remains in the body for twenty-four to forty-eight hours, and if dietary cholesterol is restricted, the liver simply makes more cholesterol to meet the needs of the body. As a rule, if the body makes something, it needs it.

It has been known for a long time that cholesterol levels rise with increasing age. The average cholesterol level on the planet is 250 milligrams per deciliter, and many healthy people have levels of 300 and more.

Furthermore, it is quite absurd to talk about “good” and “bad” cholesterol. HDL and LDL are only two transport molecules for cholesterol. First, we have the less used HDL that transports dietary cholesterol and cholesterol from plaque to the liver, and second, LDL transports cholesterol made by the liver (this accounts for eighty percent of all cholesterol in the body) to the billions of cells in the body so they can function. LDL (low-density lipoprotein) is nothing more than a taxi for cholesterol to take it to places such as the adrenal glands, where cortisol is made from it, the ovaries in women to make estrogen and progesterone out of it, or the testicles in men so testosterone can be made out of cholesterol. This is the reason why all these destination cells have a receptor for the LDL to dock to. Cholesterol can’t get there by itself because it’s not water soluble and requires a “taxi.” It’s ludicrous to label LDL as the bad cholesterol. Without it there would be no life.

Newer research has found that the body sends cholesterol to damaged tissues. This is why we find it in damaged blood vessels. As our tissues suffer more damage as we get older, it is logical that cholesterol levels increase as we age. But cholesterol is not the cause of plaque—it is just a Band-Aid the body puts over damaged tissues. Recent studies show that most of the cholesterol in plaque comes from the red blood cells that caused a clot and are squished inside the clot. So, lowering cholesterol is not the solution to the problem.

Let’s look at an analogy. The drug industry and most mainstream doctors claim that studies of heart attack patients show these patients all have elevated cholesterol levels (which is not true by the way). Let’s look at burning houses. If a study was done to see how many burning houses also have firefighters present, we would see that most of them have. This would lead to the conclusion that firefighters cause houses to burn. Just because they are there doesn’t mean they cause the fire, of course. Just because we may find elevated cholesterol levels in (some) patients who suffer from atherosclerosis and heart attacks doesn’t mean that cholesterol is the cause of it. Since we know that cholesterol levels rise with increasing age and most heart attacks happen when we are older, it is logical that we may find “elevated” cholesterol levels in heart attack patients. This does not mean that cholesterol is the cause. The culprit is inflammation.

None of the studies put forth by the drug industry were done correctly. When measuring cholesterol, its metabolites should be measured as well. These include all the steroid hormones like estrogen, progesterone, pregnenolone, testosterone, DHEA-S, aldosterone, and cortisol. These hormones are like a fine-tuned orchestra. One influences the other. Without measuring all the others, no clear picture can be established of why one may be elevated or low.

Cholesterol levels go up and down depending on the needs of the body. If the body requires energy from glucose, the liver will increase the production of cholesterol. If there is damage in the tissues, the liver will also increase the production of cholesterol and use it as sort of Band-Aid. That’s why we find it in damaged arteries. When we are under constant stress, our body makes more cholesterol in order to provide the raw material for the stress hormone cortisol.

According to Professor Hartenbach in Germany, a vascular surgeon, there are a few factors that cause damage to the inner lining of the blood vessel, the endothelium: high blood pressure, high uric acid, smoking, diabetes, obesity (mostly because of hypertension), and most of all chronic stress. And I would add to this that many of these factors induce inflammation. These factors cause damage to the endothelium and the glycocalyx. The latter is a hair like layer on top of the endothelium. When it’s intact, it provides a slippery surface for the blood and its constituents to slide by without damaging the endothelium. When it’s damaged, the underlying endothelium will be damaged.

The prevalence of heart attacks in the USA has remained stable for the past decade (until the rollout of the Covid vaccines that is), while the use of statins increased tenfold. By the claims of the industry, heart attack rate should have declined tenfold.

In essence, cholesterol is not the problem. The body uses it as a Bandaid to cover lesions of the endothelium, the inner layer of blood vessels but it’s not the cause of plaque buildup. There are many factors contributing to the problem such as inflammation, lack of certain nutrients to keep the cell membranes of the endothelium healthy.

What Causes Cardiovascular Disease?

As of this writing, nothing has been written in stone that there is one single cause. There are quite a few viable explanations, and most integrative doctors believe it is a combination of things that cause cardiovascular disease. The following figure shows the various causes that are being investigated and discussed among professional circles.

There are a number of independent arrows, but most are interdependent arrows that can be traced back to one common denominator: stress and inflammation. The combination of these arrows leads to a dysfunction of the inner lining of the blood vessel walls, the endothelium. This is a thin layer of cells that covers the inside of the arteries and capillaries like a skin. When it malfunctions, we speak of endothelial dysfunction, which eventually will cause little tears and wounds leading to plaque buildup.

To read in detail about each of the above factors, you can consult the book Plaquex, The Miracle Molecule. One major culprit of vascular disease in the above graph requires a bit more details:

Stress

Extended physical and psychological stress will cause your adrenals to secrete high amounts of cortisol over long periods of time. This elevated cortisol will cause the development of features seen in Cushing’s Disease, at least to some extent. Cushing’s Disease affects people who are either given long-term treatment with cortisone or who have a tumor that causes their adrenal glands to secrete vast amounts of the body’s own cortisone, called cortisol, our stress hormone. The typical features of Cushing’s syndrome are the following:

- Increased glucose

- Increased insulin

- Increased insulin resistance (in fact, most become diabetic)

- Low HDL levels

- High LDL levels

- Raised blood pressure

- Raised fibrinogen levels, a blood-clotting agent

- Raised PAI-1 levels, a blood-clotting agent

- Raised von Willebrand factor, a blood-clotting agent

- Raised Lp(a) level

- Increased visceral body fat—the big belly

- Decreased peripheral body fat

- Increased free fatty acids in the blood that the liver converts into glucose

- Activated muscle breakdown into amino acids that the liver converts into glucose

Finally, people with Cushing’s syndrome have accelerated atherosclerosis and an enormously increased cardiovascular risk.

This stress-caused elevation of cortisol is also called the hypothalamus–pituitary–adrenal axis dysfunction or HPA axis dysfunction. The master controller of cortisol is a part of the brain called the hypothalamus. It controls the release of adrenocorticotropic hormone[AR1] (ACTH) from the pituitary gland that is also found in the brain. ACTH then regulates the release of cortisol from the adrenal glands. The whole system is tied into the unconscious or “autonomic” nervous system.

Depression is known to be associated with an increased cardiovascular risk. It is also linked to increased visceral body fat, and tests show that it is associated with HPA axis dysfunction. The same is true for other purely psychological stress situations, such as anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. With all of these, we first find the increased stress and then the HPA axis dysfunction, the metabolic changes, and finally the increased cardiovascular risk. It isn’t necessarily the outside stressor that causes a stress response, but our perception [AR2] of the stress or stressor. Negative thoughts can push the body into a stress response. You can be lying on a beautiful beach during a vacation, and you may be thinking about your boss or a work colleague that cause you grief and anger. These thoughts will cause a physical stress response even though you should actually be relaxing happily on the beach. There is something to be said about learning to control your thoughts and adjusting your perceptions.

EMF & Stress

There are physical stressors as well. It has been found that ACTH and cortisol increase up to fifty percent thirty minutes after smoking a cigarette. Exposure to electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) from cell phones, smart meters, Wi-Fi, cell phone towers, microwaves, and many other sources upregulates the adrenal glands to produce more cortisol. If the EMF exposure continues, cortisol levels start dropping to below normal levels. This weakens the immune system making the body more susceptible to infections and cancer. Dr. Robert O. Becker MD was part of a research group commissioned by the Navy to review studies of the effects of ELF (extremely low frequencies) done over fifteen years. He details the findings in his book The Body Electric. Certain slower frequencies in the ELF range cause insulin to drop and blood sugar levels to rise. This has been known for decades, but the information has been suppressed by the military as well as the large companies making devices that cause high EMF exposure. Until now we had the option to limit our exposure to EMF by having wired internet connections at home, limiting our use of the smart phone and TV and maintaining at least our bedroom EMF free. But with the tens of thousands low orbit satellites such as Starlink and others beaming down EMF 24/7 we are unwillingly exposed to EMF all the time without being asked.

The INTERHEART study found six factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease. These are smoking, diabetes, psychological stress, high blood pressure, abdominal obesity, and high ApoB/ApoA-1 ratio. All of these are associated with high cortisol levels one way or another. On the other hand, the study describes three protective factors: exercise, alcohol, and high intake of fruit and vegetables. Exercise and alcohol have one main effect: they lower cortisol and serve stress release. I would add Yoga, meditation, and mindfulness techniques to support stress reduction and release.

The major culprit of heart disease is stress, and for most of us, it’s psychological stress. This is why even people who basically live healthy lives like the Aborigines in Australia23–24, Maoris in New Zealand, and aboriginal people in Canada have a higher rate of heart disease than Europeans. As a rule, they are excluded from partaking socially in society and have a high rate of poverty and poor education. They are collectively suffering from very stressful life circumstances.

High Adrenaline Levels

Adrenalin is the fight-or-flight hormone secreted under stress. It has a detrimental effect on the endothelial lining and the heart muscle cells because it causes the release of free radicals and diminishes the body’s own antioxidants, such as glutathione. Adrenalin has been shown to directly cause breaks in the endothelial lining and cause blood clotting (thrombosis).

The Endothelial Cell Membrane, the Primary Location of Damage

The damage done by all the factors mentioned above takes place in the endothelium. Since such damage can cause issues with blood flow which is vital for the body, it will do everything possible to fix the damage by putting a bandaid on any lesions. If we zoom in on the endothelium, it is made up of cells. These cells all have a cell membrane. The membrane is the most essential part of any cell. It has a selective barrier function to let in and out only what the cell requires. It contains enzymes that make the body’s own antioxidants Sodium Oxide Dismutase and Glutathione as well as enzymes involved in lipid and cholesterol metabolism. It gives the cell stability due to embedded cholesterol in the cell membrane and it plays a role in letting microtubules pass information from and to the cell and its nucleus through the membrane to the fascia which connects the entire body and along which information passes in the form of photons, light emissions.

Cell membranes in general get damaged by the above mentioned factors in the diagram but also by smoking, drugs and even physically if you think about an angioplasty catheter scratching it while being curved around a coronary artery. Environmental toxins with which we are being bombarded in food, water, air, personal care products, cleaning supplies and detergents damage cell membranes.

When we get older, the repair mechanisms break down as we can’t make enough phosphatidylcholine to repair the damage. The damaged cell is not able to make enough phosphatidylcholine to repair itself. So cell membranes and with them the cells disintegrate. First, the cell membranes lose fluidity, enzyme function deteriorates, and electrolyte channels no longer function properly and neither do various receptors. Embedded LDL is let loose and the cell finally dies.

The result of this damage in the blood vessels is scar tissue, most likely in the form of plaque formation and finally a blood clot. A cell with a damaged cell membrane can no longer be part of the internal communication system. It can’t contribute to the whole and it can’t receive signals it needs to keep functioning properly.

The Building Block of Cell Membranes

Cell membranes are not sheets or impervious barriers like cellophane wrap. They are made up of Phosphatidylcholine. This is a molecule that has two parts. One is a water soluble “head group” which is Choline and attached to that are two fat soluble fatty acid chains. Depending on the type of fatty acid chain, the Phosphatidylcholine has very different functions and effects. If we supply the body with the right kind of Phosphatidylcholine it can be used to effect repairs to all cell membranes. Once these membranes are repaired, they become fully functional again. For example, they make the antioxidant enzymes and the enzyme LCAT which esterifies cholesterol, eg in a plaque, so it can be taken up by HDL and transported to the liver.

The makeup of the PC in cell membranes and the amount of LDL cholesterol and proteins in the membrane determine the cell membrane’s fluidity. The cell membrane is not a wall, but made up of tiny parts, so it can be fluid and move like seagrass moving with the waves of the ocean. The higher the content of unsaturated fatty acids in the PC, the more fluid the membrane becomes. It was found that the transport of waste and nutrients across fluid membranes occurs up to twenty times faster than across rigid membranes. The more fluid the membranes of red blood cells are, the more flexible the red blood cells become and the better they can squeeze through tight blood vessels. Immune cells need a fluid cell membrane in order to activate. DLPC with unsaturated fatty acids improves immune responses as it is incorporated into the membranes of immune cells, making them more fluid and thus activating the immune cells.

Many enzyme functions depend on the presence of unsaturated fatty acids in the membrane, particularly enzymes involved in detoxification and lipid metabolism. The body’s own super antioxidative enzymes33 show increased activity such as SOD (superoxide dismutase) and glutathione reductase. Some consequences are better metabolism of drugs, food additives, and environmental pollutants, increased concentration of glutathione (the body’s own super antioxidant), and lower concentrations of lipid peroxides (oxidized fats). It thus serves to improve antioxidant capacity in the body by increasing glutathione. In 1991 a study with aged rats showed that DLPC could restore their glutathione to youthful levels. In children with cystic fibrosis, DLPC increases their glutathione levels.

Lipoprotein lipase and hepatic triglyceride lipase are two enzymes involved in the metabolism of blood fats. They show higher activity as does lecithin–cholesterol acyltransferase called LCAT. LCAT is an important enzyme in cholesterol metabolism. Consequences are a reduction in triglycerides, reduced deposition of cholesterol, and increased binding of cholesterol to HDL so it can be eliminated through the liver.

Plaquex, the Right Kind of Phosphatidylcholine to Repair Cell Membranes, Remove Plaque Deposits from Blood Vessels, Heal Liver, Kidney and Perform Other Miracles

Plaquex is indispensable for the regeneration and formation of biological membranes. The functionality of all cellular and subcellular membrane systems is dependent on the integrity of the PC structure.

The body’s own synthesis of PC declines with increasing age. Then there is the addition of endothelium-damaging influences such as free radicals, detergents (dissolve the phosphatidylcholine from the membrane), inflammation, allergies, immunological processes, metabolic diseases, toxic substances, heavy metals, EM radiation, and not to mention the mechanical damage done by angioplasty.

The consequences of this chronic damage are defective cell membrane structures. This in turn leads to the following:

- Impeded transport of substances through the cell membrane

- Disturbed enzyme function (disturbs energy provision)

- Inactivated, destroyed, and mutated receptors

- Disturbed organ function

- Release of oxidized LDL cholesterol (leads to weakened membrane stability and increased serum LDL)

- Scar tissue

- Plaque formation

- Impeded information transmission and reception

- Aging

Cell membrane therapy is one of the best and most cost-effective antiaging treatments. When your cell membranes are in tip-top shape, your cells function perfectly, which means the organ tissues these cells make up work perfectly as well.

Effects of Plaquex

Plaquex intervenes with the process of plaque formation at multiple levels. By regenerating cell membranes, receptors for testosterone and other hormones may work better. By improving cellular function, it may aid glands to produce adequate amounts of hormones. It definitely inhibits lipid peroxidation and lowers elevated triglyceride levels. It increases HDL levels, and by activating the enzyme LCAT, it increases the uptake of cholesterol in plaque into HDL to be eliminated through the liver. It reduces platelet aggregation, improving blood viscosity and rheology. Rheology is the study of the flow properties of a liquid that depends on the viscosity and other factors.

It increases the antioxidants glutathione and sodium oxide dismutase, and it lowers inflammation by lowering inflammatory cytokines. It helps activate immune cells and prevents the incorporation of plasma constituents into arterial walls. The following graph shows a summary of effects on vascular parameters.

This leads to the next graph which summarizes the clinical effects showing decreased angina attacks and nitroglycerine use, increased time on the treadmill, reduced plaque volume and increased blood flow.

Plaquex is a main staple of any treatment protocol for atherosclerosis.

But the miracle molecule that is in Plaquex can do much more than unclog arteries. It improves liver, pancreas, and kidney function; helps with pregnancy nausea and gestosis; improves psoriasis and Neurodermatitis; and protects the stomach from NSAID damage. It increases the body’s antioxidant, glutathione, reduces inflammation, and helps activate immune cells. It is also good for constipation. As one of the possible side effects is diarrhea, people with constipation become regular again. It rejuvenates and heals all cell membranes thereby optimizing all cellular functions that in turn optimize all organ functions, and it enhances the communication network within the body based on the microtubules that connect all cells via the fascia. A particular new indication close to my heart is the use of Plaquex in combination with other treatments for the Covid vaccine injured.

Plaquex and Covid “Vaccine” Injury

The so called vaccines for “Covid”, touted as “safe and effective” have caused and continue to cause massive excess deaths and severe disabilities worldwide. Life insurance claims have increased by 40% among 18-64 year olds in one year. This is a one in 800 year catastrophe! Athletes and active children and young people are dying suddenly, literally from one second to the next. Estimates based on vaccine injury reporting sites such as VAERS in the USA, and similar systems in other countries show a death count of 20 million and an injury count of almost 2 billion people worldwide.

Many independent researchers on all five continents have examined vials from various manufacturers as well as blood samples of patients who became ill after getting the injection(s). Lawyers and patent researchers have discovered patents filed before Covid was proclaimed to exist showing that these injections are bio-weapons. Not every vial contains the same ingredients. Some don’t even contain mRNA in any shape or form as mass spectrometry tests have proven. Some contain Graphene which is extremely toxic. It causes massive cell membrane and mitochondrial membrane damage because it is an extremely potent free radical. It depletes the body’s antioxidants Glutathione and SOD in a very short time. It physically cuts cell membranes into pieces, causing massive inflammation. Many vials contain hydrogels/lipid nano particles (LNP) that seem to self-assemble into strange shapes as seen in dark field microscopy. The patents concerning these structures show that this is possible.

We now have proof that Plaquex can help repair the damaged cell membranes, reduce inflammatory cytokines and increase the antioxidants Glutathione and SOD. Dark field microscopy before and after doing Plaquex infusions show that Plaquex is able to restore healthy red blood cells in victims of the “vaccine” and shedding. Dr. Ana-Maria Mihalcea MD, PhD* shows impressive photos of damaged red blood cells undergoing oxidative stress, clumping and deformation due to the shot which then return to normal, healthy red blood cells after only two infusions. It needs to be combined with EDTA chelation, intravenous high dose Vitamin C, Glutathione (initially), Methylene Blue and a host of oral supplements. All the doctors listed on the Plaquex website have been introduced to the availability of the treatment protocol which can be downloaded from the Vaccine Injury website.

* https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/plaquex-effects-on-live-blood-oxidative

Plaquex Treatment

Plaquex has been used now for 30 years around the world with great success and hundreds of thousands of patients. Before that, its predecessor has been used since the 1950ies. It’s perfectly safe and natural as the PC molecule is made from highly purified soybeans in Germany.

There are two versions of Plaquex. One is the infusion which is necessary to remove plaque deposits. The other is Plaquex Oral soft gels that can do almost everything the infusions do except remove plaque deposits.

The base treatment for removing plaque deposits consists of a minimum of 20 infusions of Plaquex at a rate of 2-3 per week, followed by maintenance therapy with Plaquex Oral and 1-2 infusions per month depending on the severity of atherosclerosis and rigor of lifestyle changes.

Plaquex for the treatment of atherosclerosis can and often should be combined with other treatments such as oral supplements of K and D vitamins, Pomegranate, Vitamin C, EDTA chelation in case of toxic metal burden and Glutathione. There are supplements that help restore the Glycocalyx such as EndocalyxPro.

Some Patient Examples

1. This patient was treated by a doctor in the USA. The patient underwent a calcium score CT because of coronary sclerosis. His initial results were as follows:

Total calcium score, 271.88 and total calcium volume, 220.16 mm3

The patient didn’t start treatment until nine months later. It is to be expected that the scores would have increased in that time. Then the patient underwent two Plaquex and one chelation infusion per week for 3.5 months.

The follow-up results were as follows:

Total calcium score, 138.4 (a forty-nine percent decrease) and total calcium volume, 140.4 mm3 (a thirty-six percent decrease)

2. Joe is a patient of a doctor in California. He has claudication and CHD. Due to his severe CHD, Plaquex could only be given in mini doses. After three treatments with only 5 ml Plaquex each, he wrote me that his walking distance has increased threefold.

3. I was contacted by Joseph from Florida because his wife had a seventy-five carotid stenosis. Not wanting to undergo surgery, I recommended a doctor in her area to do Plaquex treatments. Thirty treatments later, he wrote me a happy email that the carotid stenosis was reduced to forty-five and his wife wouldn’t require surgery anymore. However, after discontinuing treatment for one and a half years, the stenosis increased back up to ninety percent. After another 40 Plaquex treatments, it came down to sixty percent.

4. This patient was a Greek man, treated by a colleague in Australia for carotid stenosis. The time between the before-and-after carotid ultrasound was one year and twenty-four treatments.

The analysis of the two ultrasounds showed the following:

HDL was increased, LDL was decreased, total cholesterol was reduced, and the HDL/LDL ratio improved.

The right internal carotid artery showed a minor plaque that was no longer seen in the second ultrasound.

In the left common carotid artery was a minor plaque that was no longer seen in the second ultrasound.

In the left external carotid artery was plaque formation no longer seen in the second ultrasound.

More Information

To read the details about Plaquex, get the book Plaquex, The Miracle Molecule from my book shop www.anitabaxasmd.com or check out the website www.plaquex.com.

To find a clinic doing Plaquex infusions, go to www.plaquex.com. Under Resources there is a doctor search function for the USA using your zip code and a menu button to find international doctors.

