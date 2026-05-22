This post is for paid subscribers and not my usual subject, but I thought some of you will enjoy it anyway.

The next post will be about what’s up with anti parasitic medications and Cancer treatment.

The end of March I traveled to Arizona to see family and friends, do an interview with Simon Lüthi, The Rocket Shaman as well as go through a program with him. I took the opportunity to travel to Sedona, which is about two hours north of Phoenix. I had been there twice for lunch in 2018 and 2019 but had never stayed there. This time I stayed a few days and hiked to two vortex points to see what they were all about.

According to a book by a long time, now passed on, author, hypnotist and seminar trainer called Dick Sutphen, Sedona has four major vortex points. Two are electric which corresponds to Yang energy: The airport mesa and Bell Rock. One is magnetic which is Ying energy, Cathedral Rock and the last one Boynton Canyon is electromagnetic and therefore balances Ying and Yang.

Sedona is located on the same Ley line as Glastonbury in England which is another place of power. I climbed up to Glastonbury Tor about two years ago but didn’t get the same vibes as in Sedona.

Glastonbury Tor, England

Some say the area around Sedona originally was settled by survivors of Lemuria. There is a theory that the Lemurians buried huge crystals underneath the Sedona area which could account for the energies felt by so many people.

Sutphen’s book describes experiences by seminar participants. They include spontaneous healing of long time ailments, seeing helping spirits, often looking native American. This isn’t surprising as the Anasazi settled there from 200 BC and later it became the home of the Yavapay tribe, also called people of the sun, who still live in the area. Others wrote that they received information in altered states about life, or heard sounds or saw sudden doorways appear and much more.

His book is still available on Amazon:

Sedona is not only beautiful, but it has a very special energy. There is a calmness that soothes a stressed out nervous system. In the morning all I heard from my room were birds chirping. There was no traffic, construction or plane noise. It’s an ideal place to go inside, meditate, day dream, journey and journal.

I hiked to the Airport mesa vortex but didn’t really experience anything unusual there. It’s a small outcropping and it was quite populated. Later in the afternoon I hiked to a vortex point near Cathedral Rock at a river and I received “downloads” that led me to start philosophizing about who or what we are but also gave me clarity of what I already knew about my life missions, and it strongly imparted what mission has the most priority so there was no doubt whatsoever.

The film is for paid subscribers only.