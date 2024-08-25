After posting self-assembling structures in a steak I had defrosted last week, the question came up whether vegetables and fruit could be affected as well. This week I prepared slides from organic grapefruit, lemon, grape, cucumber, blackberry as well as non organic watermelon and tomatoes.

I found construction sites at 1600 magnification in Grape, Lemon, Blackberry, Grapefruit and possibly in Watermelon where I only found round discs. I first thought these were air bubbles which usually pop and go away when applying pressure to the coverslip on the slide. Only these discs didn’t pop and stayed put. I can’t determine if these are artificial constructions or not. I hope to get some input from others checking fruit and vegetables under a dark field microscope so we can compare the images.

The chicken had no active construction sites but several very straight parallel lines that I can’t attribute to anything else.

Here is juice from a grape at 1600 magnification showing a round structure with dots in various colors moving around and within it:

Here is a photo of a drop of lemon juice showing a fiber with no cellular structure:

And a video at 1600 magnification shows a round construction with dots moving about:

Here is a Blackberry at 1600 magnification again showing a round construction site with moving dots:

Here is a grapefruit drop showing the same:

The Watermelon had these round discs:

The tomato showed a lot of activity, but I don’t really see them as dots doing organized construction:

I also examined the drippings of a defrosted chicken thigh: The first image is at 800 magnification, the second at 1600.

The cucumber was grown in a greenhouse, so it was not exposed to rain (chemtrail contents). It didn’t show any dots. The bubble is an air bubble as it popped.

This means that organic fruit and vegetables are just as affected as non-organic ones, but that greenhouse grown vegetables seem not to be affected. This is of course only one example of a greenhouse cucumber and confirmation is necessary to come to a firm conclusion.