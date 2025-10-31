As I wrote in a prior post I had to go to the ER and be admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago. I stayed there from Tuesday 1 pm to Thursday 1 pm. I was attended to by nurses, nursing assistants and medical doctors during this time, some of them wearing a mask. As we all know, medical professionals were forced to take the Covid jabs or lose their job. We can assume that most of them were jabbed several times.

As I just received my new microscope, I checked my blood. See for yourself:

They show hydrogels and some of them show fibers growing out of them. In addition there is some red blood cell aggregation and other pathologies. Here is a short video showing Quantumdots moving at high speed and intentioned direction.

I can’t say for sure that this is from the hospital stay as I didn’t check my blood right before I went there. First, I didn’t have a microscope and secondly, I was on the edge of passing out and couldn’t have checked it even if I had had a microscope.

Another shedding symptom

There was a second indication of shedding that began the first night in the hospital. One of the first noticeable symptoms for women around the world was unscheduled menstruation or women menstruating again after having been in menopause. It began during the first night in the hospital and lasted 17 days. I will turn 60 in two months……

Shedding is real and we all need to get our blood checked, particularly after being around many people or in close contact with people who most likely got the Covid jabs, and meanwhile also other jabs. I received Heparin injections to prevent DVT (deep vein thrombosis) and I received IVs. There was no way to check these for contamination with Graphene and/or hydrogels. Since these have been found in dental anesthetics, insulin, human growth hormone and other injectables there is a risk that Heparin may also contain these.

The best detox still is EDTA, either oral liposomal EDTA or EDTA infusions together with high dose liposomal Vitamin C or IVs. Once I do these treatments I will recheck my blood and post the images.

Doctors Detox Clinic Update

It is now only a matter of a week or two until we open the door. Administrative tasks are still to be ironed out. The EBOO machine should arrive in January. It is the best machine on the market with 28 years of safe and effective operation - ( I know, we don’t trust the “safe and effective” phrase any more. The Covid jab monsters really destroyed the validity of that phrase didn’t they).

