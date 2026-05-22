Anita Baxas MD Substack

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FGP's avatar
FGP
16h

Let' not forget the other grand deception tied into all this: the fear of nuclear weapons (the reason that lead to closing of the Strait of Hormuz). In all likelihood nuclear weapons do not actually exist as claimed. The 'science' is very much along the lines of proving that virology is true science (ie, it's a deception). For starters, see "Hiroshima Revisited", by Michael Palmer, MD, and "Death Object - Exploding the Nuclear Weapons Hoax", by Akio Nakatani, professor of Applied Mathematics and Statistics.

Dr Tom Cowan shared a video on this topic not long ago.

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Heather's avatar
Heather
18h

Jon Fleetwood ran the Hantavirus PCR primer, reverse primer, and probe through BLAST. And lo and behold, they found numerous portions of the genetic sequences used by the PCR test to supposedly detect hantavirus also directly match human DNA sequences. You can view his material on Substack.

The most likely reason the two people died on the cruise was provided by Dr Clare Craig (Medical doctor and pathologist) - Legionella. Same symptom of pulmonary edema leading to death. A reasonable explanation for why multiple people fell ill too if the source was actually the cruise ship not treating their potable water tanks often enough leading to the bacteria being present in the drinking water. Using PCR tests and the buffet causing lesser symptoms associated with "hantavirus" would also explain those cases. Given where the illness occurred Legionella should have been the first pathogen checked for yet she could find no evidence that it had been.

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