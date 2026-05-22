I will not dwell too long on this fake virus story as others have covered it well. The important thing to remember is that the tests used in virology to prove the existence of a virus are fraudulent. Proof number one is the dying of cells (the cytopathic effect) in a petri dish after they have been starved and poisoned with antibiotics. Cells treated this way without adding any patient liquids die just as fast. Proof number two, the genetic analysis does not separate the genetic materials of the cells, the bovine serum albumin and the patient sample all mixed into the petri dish. In this soup of genetic materials, it would be impossible to separate viral DNA if existed. Proof number three the electron microscopy requires brutal treatment of the cells that will create artifacts that don’t exist in live cells. The interpretation of such artifacts as viruses is unscientific but convenient to convince the masses.

You can read about it in one of my early posts:

But patients, we are told, have died and have become ill. There are many reasons why people get sick. Most of the time it is poisoning causing symptoms. Reportedly one cruise ship stopped in Argentina and people visited a garbage dump to watch birds. Why would anyone choose a garbage dump to watch birds is beyond me. In any case, a garbage dump is full of toxic materials. Then they claim the incubation time which is the time from the moment the “virus” enters the body to the actual breaking out of symptoms is 45 days. 45 days? This is crazy even if there were a virus. The next question then is, if passengers got infected from a passenger who brought it onto the ship, how long was that cruise? 45 days? Except for around the world cruises, most cruises last from 7-21 days.

Then we have crisis actors in hazmat suits boarding a bus, but the cops and others are watching without a hazmat suit or masks. In one video I found on X, you see passengers next to a plane in hazmat suits being sprayed down by others in hazmat suits and masks while a guy in regular clothing and no mask walks by the scene.

A so-called influencer who was pushing everyone to take the Covid death shots is now claiming he is a passenger on board of one of the ships crying on social media how awfully dangerous it is. What a coincidence! How about the other passengers? Don’t they too have social media posts?

Then why is it that ship passengers became ill? Maybe because ships, as well as airplanes, airports and stadiums have 26 Gigahertz 5G frequencies they emit that can cause the same symptoms that these people are suffering from. How many spectators in stadiums who watch the world cup will get ill? As Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna points out, it can likely be construed as a new pandemic. The WHO is already talking about lockdowns, mask mandates and universal PCR testing- a test, that is not a test but only amplifies whatever genetic material is there. We went through all of these unscientific scams during Covid and should know better by now. And what a coincidence that there is already a Hantavirus vaccine ready to go. In case the bullshit virus story doesn’t work, they are already beating the drums about an Ebola outbreak in Africa.

Symptoms caused by Electromagnetic Fields such as 5G

Radiofrequency waves can cause damage:

- Inflammation

- Oxidative stress

- Vitamin D receptor activity is lower

- deplete Glutathione, the body’s antioxidant

- change Hemoglobin structure reducing O2 uptake

- reduce mitochondrial function

- increase clotting as Vitamin D is an anticoagulant, but its function is inhibited due

to lower activity of Vitamin D receptors

- Rouleau formation of red blood cells, even red blood cell aggregation (clumping)

- alter cell membrane permeability and thus increases Calcium inside the cell which

has a host of unwanted effects.

- interfere with cell signaling and pulsed EMFs rapidly activate the mTOR signaling

pathway (more about mTor later)

I showed the correlation between 5G exposure and “Covid” cases in an earlier article:

Studies1 using Megahertz ranges of cellular phones show that the affinity of Hemoglobin to oxygen decreases which will cause respiratory distress and lack of tissue oxygenation.

Another study2 found that exposure of red blood cells (and other cells) to 18 Gigahertz frequencies opens the cell membranes to let in nanoparticles such as silica. What a way to smuggle in nanotechnology into red blood cells. Maybe this is part of the cause of microscopists finding artificial looking red blood cells under the microscope.

A study3 from 2018 studied the reaction of blood to various frequencies and concluded that exposure of human and experimental animals to EMFs cause harmful effects on blood cells. These effects were disturbance in haematological parameters depending on species, the sources of EMFs, frequencies, intensities and duration of exposure.

Thankfully, many people have seen through this scam and are showing their contempt for these government lies on social media. The more people do that, the faster this scamdemic will be stopped in its tracks just like we stopped the Monkeypox scamdemic before it could go any further.

People standing up together and not complying is powerful to stop the evil demons that are trying it again. There is a simple rule: If government and the mainstream media conspire to tell you something, it is a lie until proven otherwise.

In the meantime, while they are trying to distract us with this fake virus and the fake alien disclosure, they are decimating the world economy by keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed. Surely you have noticed the price increases in almost all areas of life. That is a consequence of limiting the availability of petroleum and as a result, fertilizer. The agenda down the line of this is to push everybody into poverty so they will accept a handout called universal basic income, paid in programmable digital currency with many strings and restrictions attached to it. Once we accept this we will have lost all our freedoms including the freedom where to live, what to eat, where you can go, what injectables you don’t want to take and much more. Keep your eyes and ears open and see the bigger picture as there is a hidden force behind all of this that operates worldwide. They control politicians in most countries as they don’t have borders. Yet they need us to create/manifest the dystopian world they want. We have the power not only in numbers but also with our powers of creation as we are beings from divine source. We can envision a world we all want and create it. We must believe that we can, we must become the all powerful divine spark that we are with all our being so we can embody it.

1. Effects of mobile phone radiofrequency on the structure and function of the normal human hemoglobin

Seyed Jafar Mousavy a, Gholam Hossein Riazi a, Mahmood Kamarei b, Hadi Aliakbarian b, Naghmeh Sattarahmady a f, Ahmad Sharifizadeh a, Shahrokh Safarian c, Faizan Ahmad d, Ali Akbar Moosavi–Movahedi a e

10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2009.01.001

2. The effect of a high frequency electromagnetic field in the microwave range on red blood cells

Scientific Reports volume 7, Article number: 10798 (2017)

3. Disturbance in haematological parameters induced by exposure to electromagnetic fields

Hematology & Transfusion International Journal, Volume 6 Issue 6 - 2018

JM Jbireal,1 Azab Elsayed Azab,2 Ata Sedik, Ibrahim Elsayed3, 1Dean of Faculty of Medicine, Sabratha University, Libya, 2Head of Physiology Department, Faculty of Medicine, Sabratha University, Libya

3Department of Basic Medical Sciences, Inaya Medical College,Saudi Arabia

Correspondence: Azab Elsayed Azab, Head of Physiology, Department, Faculty of Medicine, Sabratha University, Sabratha, Libya,

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