While the global warming cultists keep screaming that our planet is warming, Florida agricultural businesses and private gardeners such as myself suffered tremendous losses during the freezing weather these past two weeks. All it took were three early mornings with temperatures of -2 Celsius/ 28.4 F. Temperatures of 2-4 degrees Celsius/35.6–39.2 °F happen a few days every January, but below freezing temperatures are very rare. The last freeze happened 15 years ago. Temperatures in the 30s F are extremely rare in South Florida. Fort Lauderdale’s record low is 28°F, set on January 20, 1977. Miami last dropped to 36°F on December 14, 2010, with Fort Lauderdale reaching 34°F that same day.

The Tampa Bay newspaper describes the losses here: https://www.tampabay.com/news/environment/2026/02/12/florida-farms-freeze-damage-cold/

Florida grows citrus fruit, tomatoes, corn, papaya, blueberries and other fruits and vegetables and supplies grocery store chains around the state. The losses are still being assessed but currently estimated at 1 billion Dollars.

My vegetable garden and fruit trees were devastated. I lost all tomato plants, peppers, cucumbers, potatoes, zucchini and rutabaga. Worse is the loss of Banana, Papaya, and Guava trees. The Avocado tree is older and may recover as will the Mango trees. The majestic Madagascar palm has brown, dried leaves as do some of the other palm trees.

Pepper plants

Banana trees



Papaya trees

Avocado tree

Fronds of the Madagascar palm trees

Starfruit / Carambola tree

Readers in the northern parts of the US and in Europe will wonder why this is such an issue. They see cold temperatures and snow every winter. Growing season in Florida begins usually the end of September and lasts until June whereas summer is too hot to grow most vegetables. Thus, our summer is akin to European winters, where not much grows. In addition, up north most houses have insulated windows and use either gas or oil to heat the homes. Florida only has air conditioners that run on electricity and it is very expensive to run the AC on heat. Most homes still have single glass windows that don’t keep out the cold (or the heat in summer for that matter). Many Floridians don’t have a winter wardrobe such as coats and winter sweaters. Animal life is not used to the cold. Reptiles such as Iguanas and lizards died as their nervous systems shut down. Many drowned in lakes.

Predictably, mainstream news outlets blame it on global warming such as NBC news:

https://www.nbcmiami.com/weather-explainers/south-florida-faces-its-coldest-temperatures-in-more-than-15-years/3754991/

Cold weather, hot weather, and freezing weather are all caused by global warming according to these miss informants. This way they can never lose an argument.

The great history center in downtown Orlando has an exhibit showing that freezing temperatures in Florida happened before there were cars and planes in the 1800s:

On Dec. 29, 1894, Central Florida felt the first wallop in the one-two punch of cold that came to be called the Great Freeze of 1894-1895.

It’s the event that, according to legend, scared some citrus-growing English settlers into skedaddling so fast they left unwashed dishes on the dining room table.

Christmas Day in 1894 was beautiful, but by December 29, a terrific rainstorm blew in, plunging temperatures to at least 18 degrees in Orlando.

Years ago, one old-timer who had grown up near Frostproof (in Polk County) recalled temperatures of 7 degrees. He was a boy in 1894, and when a small lake near his house froze, he ventured out on the ice, only to get a paddling from his worried father.

The punishment for the area’s citrus industry from the post-Christmas blast and its follow-up freeze on Feb. 7, 1895, was much more serious. After the Great Freeze, growers reported 21,737 acres planted in citrus and not one box produced. Nada. The December freeze killed the fruit; the February one killed the trees.

The economic setback lasted for more than a decade, but the change in the citrus industry continued for a century. Few small growers had the capital to wait the seven years required for a new tree to bear fruit, so large growers came to dominate the citrus business.

There was an even earlier recorded freezing event in Florida in 1835:

https://www.weather.gov/media/tbw/paig/PresAmFreeze1835.pdf:

According to Warren Johnson, Meteorologist In Charge in 1958, the freeze of 1835 was the most severe of all historically significant freezes in the state of Florida. During this freeze, the St. Johns River was frozen, “several rods from the shore,” and people were able to walk a distance from the shore. Many citrus and other fruit trees were killed to the ground, never to grow again, when temperatures reached as low as 1ºF in Charleston and 8ºF in Jacksonville. A Florida gentleman told a newspaper that the state, “appeared as desolate as if a fire had swept over it,” after the severe freeze of that winter season.

So, did cars cause “global warming freezes” back then? The first cars were produced by Karl Benz in 1888 in Germany. Airplanes were invented in 1903. Steam trains were in peak usage 1830-1950, but it’s highly doubtful that steam trains caused “global warming”. Temperatures have only been measured since 1860. Let’s look at global temperatures before that:

“Could it be that temperature fluctuations have something to do with the sun?” is a good question asked by David Icke. What seems so apparent and logical to most people has gone completely unnoticed by the global warming alarmists. Here is a graph showing temperatures in correlation with solar activity:

Professor Easterbrook charted temperatures since 1480 and the chart shows alternating warm and cool cycles:

Global warming and cooling since 1480. Graph by Prof. Don Easterbrook

I wonder what caused global warming during the 15th and 16th century. Horses and buggies?

Ice bores in the Arctic prove that CO2 levels rise after a warming cycle, not before because CO2 is stored in the ocean. Once the planet warms, it is released from the oceans. Thus it can’t be the cause of warming cycles. The chart above also shows that there always were warm and cold cycles going back to way before any industry, cars, planes and steam trains existed. The chart below tracks atmospheric CO2 and temperatures and shows that CO2 levels rise after the temperature goes up.

Many have forgotten that all plant life uses CO2 to grow and then gives of O2 that humans and animals require. It’s called photosynthesis. As David Icke said many times, CO2 is the gas of life.

It is not a significant green house gas at all according to the table below by Prof. Easterbrook:

Water vapor is the main green house gas, not CO2.

The entire human caused climate change is a perceptual racket to introduce carbon taxes, restrict freedoms and herd people into 15-minute cities about which I will post an article shortly as I believe one is being built a few minutes form my house.

