The Light and the Dark Side of Ivermectin

Ivermectin has been the go-to medicine for people who think they suffer from a Covid viral infection though Ivermectin is not an anti-viral medication. They have symptoms like the flu with fatigue, fever, sore throat, cough, headaches and these actually improve with Ivermectin. Since these symptoms aren’t caused by a virus, it could be an explanation why Ivermectin works, but how exactly does it work?

The first notion is that since Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication, it must be because parasites are a bigger problem than it is portrayed to be in western civilization. This may very well be, but there is currently no literature that supports this in the western world in regard to flu like symptoms. The parasites Ivermectin is effective against are mostly prevalent in tropical regions. These are Nematodes such as Onchocerciasis which cause River Blindness and skin issues. Other parasites are Whipworms that mainly cause GI issues with painful, watery and mucus rich bowel movements. Filarial worms cause inflammation and edema. Hookworms live in the intestines causing diarrhea, abdominal pain, weight loss, fatigue and anemia. The first signs of infection are often a skin rash. Therefore, there is no current evidence that flu like symptoms are caused by a parasite Ivermectin would be effective against.

But Ivermectin also has other properties. It is an anti-inflammatory. It reduces the pro inflammatory cytokines Interleukin 6, Tumor Necrosis Factor alpha (TNFa) and Nuclear Factor Kappa Beta. This may be the main reason why patients with symptoms of inflammation such as flu symptoms feel better when taking Ivermectin. It’s becoming clearer every week that flu symptoms aren’t being caused by a never proven to exist virus but by toxin overload. Toxins cause inflammation in the body which is why Ivermectin can reduce inflammatory symptoms and make one feel better.

Ivermectin has been around for about 70 years and used in millions, if not billions of people. It’s the only antiparasitic drug that ever won a Nobel prize. Its safety record is exceptional. Yet, the other side of the coin, the dark side of Ivermectin is never mentioned in the alternative media and strangely it is not mentioned in the mainstream news either.

The Free Give Away to the Poorest Countries – WHY?

First, we need to remind ourselves that this is a pharmaceutical drug, not a natural substance. The manufacturer Merck gave away 4.4 billion dollars’ worth of Ivermectin to poor countries in Africa and South America beginning in 1987 for the past 35 years. Merck collaborated with the Task Force for Global Health whose largest funder is the US government. Other major funders include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CDC, WHO, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, de Beaumont Foundation, United States Agency for International Development, Sightsavers, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline according to Wikipedia, not that I trust Wikipedia information much these days. But the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation website states their involvement as well. It is well known that Bill Gates is pushing depopulation methods such as hiding infertility promoting substances in vaccines and planned parenthood operations a.k.a abortion clinics.

The Dark Side of Ivermectin Almost Nobody Talks About

I was made aware of long known deleterious effects of Ivermectin on fertility by one of my readers that has his or her own Substack channel: https://substack.com/@dpl003

After further investigation, I found the Substack of Tim Truth (https://substack.com/@timtruth) who wrote several extensive articles on the negative effects of Ivermectin backed by official studies.

Infertility

Many studies were done on sperm count and viability in animals and humans and they all show that Ivermectin reduces sperm count and causes deformation to sperm. Thus, it reduces fertility and we must then question the motives why Merck gave away so many free doses to poor countries considering the openly discussed methods of population control freaks such as Bill Gates. In female animals it can cause severe degeneration and hemorrhage of the uterus and atresia of follicles in the ovaries. This means they basically die. This is an effect that is obviously not immediately noticeable, and so can remain hidden for a long time. Once a couple can’t have children, they will hardly trace the reason back to the Ivermectin.

Cancer

Studies were done that found it can be mutagenic and genotoxic. This means it damages DNA, alters Chromosomes and can even break DNA. In HeLa cell cultures autophagy of the cells was observed, meaning the cells get old, damaged and are recycled. A study in 2019 on fruit flies and a perennial evergreen plant showed that Ivermectin is carcinogenic. This damage too is not an effect that is immediately noticeable. Once the damage to the DNA causes cancer, patients and doctors will hardly link it back to Ivermectin that may have been taken many months or even years ago. On the other hand Ivermectin is no being studies as an anti-cancer drug as it supposedly regulates certain signal pathways to prevent formation of cancer. Ivermectin has an effect on chloride channels within the cell membranes and lets chloride flow into the cell leading to an increase in free radicals ROS (reactive oxygen species) which kills the cell. In parasites it first paralyses them, then it kills them. Human leukemia cells seem to have more chloride channels and it was found that high doses of Ivermectin kills these leukemia cells but not normal red blood cells. However, high doses of Ivermectin will have deleterious effects on other tissues. Other effects of Ivermectin claimed to counteract cancer cells are mitochondrial dysfunction, anti-angiogenesis (inhibits the growth and formation of new blood vessels) and anti-mitosis (cell division). Fine, if that works on cancer cells, but what about all the healthy cells? These too would suffer under these effects. Why use a known carcinogen as an anti-cancer drug? It doesn’t make sense.

The point of this information is to make people aware that Ivermectin isn’t this harmless pill that can be popped like candy which many people are now doing “preventively”. There is no evidence that Ivermectin combats viruses as there is no evidence that viruses even exist (see my earlier Substacks).

If the improvement felt is because of its anti-inflammatory effects, then surely we can use other substances to achieve the same results such as the natural anti-inflammatory products like Curcumin, Boswellia and others that are much safer to use.

We need to be street smart and ask ourselves why one side is making such propaganda against Ivermectin considering that any propaganda – even negative - is propagating a product into peoples’ minds and then why the other side is pushing it as the cure all pill without ever mentioning the dark side it comes with.

SOURCES

- https://academic.oup.com/jac/article-abstract/34/2/195/743766:

Ivermectin in human medicine , Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, Volume 34, Issue 2, August 1994, Pages 195–203, https://doi.org/10.1093/jac/34.2.195

Published: 01 August 1994

- https://www.merck.com/stories/mectizan/

- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Task_Force_for_Global_Health

- https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2021/08/inv036358

and

-https://www.scholarsresearchlibrary.com/articles/effects-of-ivermectin-therapy-on-the-sperm-functions-of-nigerian-onchocerciasis-patients.pdf

Ivermectin confers its cytotoxic effects by inducing AMPK/mTOR-mediated autophagy and DNA damage.

Ping Zhang a, Hongfei Ni a, Yang Zhang a, Wenping Xu a, Jufang Gao b, Jiagao Cheng a, Liming Tao a

-https://ejhm.journals.ekb.eg/article_17657_c015825d82c285db1eaf1ae0be627bf6.pdf

-https://www.iosrjournals.org/iosr-jestft/papers/vol9-issue2/Version-3/D09231729.pdf

-https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304389408016178?via%3Dihub:

In vitro genotoxic and cytotoxic effects of ivermectin and its formulation ivomec® on Chinese hamster ovary (CHO K1 ) cells

G. Molinari, S. Soloneski, M.A. Reigosa, M.L. Larramendy

- Genotoxicity and carcinogenicity of ivermectin and amoxicillin in vivo systems,

Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology, Volume 70, August 2019, 103196

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.etap.2019.103196

- Ivermectin, A Potential Repurposed Anti-Cancer Therapeutic

Mohd Kamil Hussain, Rashid Ali, Shakir Ahamad, Mohammad Faheem Khan, Mohammad Saquib

Book Editor(s):Rashid Ali, Shahid ul-Islam, First published: 12 September 2023

https://doi.org/10.1002/9781394168033.ch6, https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/9781394168033.ch6

- Trends in Parasitology, Volume 33, Issue 6, June 2017, Pages 463-472

Ivermectin – Old Drug, New Tricks?

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pt.2017.02.004

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1471492217300624?pes=vor

- Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, Volume 480, Issue 3, 18 November 2016, Pages 415-421

Anthelmintic drug ivermectin inhibits angiogenesis, growth and survival of glioblastoma through inducing mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbrc.2016.10.064 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0006291X16317429?via%3Dihub