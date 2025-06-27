I was fiddling around with the microscope one evening and on a whim decided to test my blood and found massive Rouleau formation as seen below:

Darkfield above, Brightfield below

Since I drink a lot of water, I didn’t think dehydration was the issue. But I have been walking around in my boots during long days the past three weeks and haven’t spent much time walking barefoot outside. I also haven’t used my PEMF mat which provides the Schuman frequency as well. And I carry around my mobile phone in my back pocket all day long as it’s my work horse.

I went outside and lay on the grass in my back yard with bare feet and legs for ten minutes. Then I took a walk for another five minutes picking a tomato and a banana. I immediately took another blood sample when I came inside and the Rouleaux were gone. The red blood cells were flowing freely as per the image and video below:

I didn’t change anything else, and I purposely didn’t drink anything to be able to find out if grounding would do this and it did. The time laps between the before and after images is only about 20 minutes.

I had written about what Rouleau formation is and what causes it in a Substack about a year ago:

Rouleau

The term is French and refers to rolls of coins as red blood cells in rouleau formation look like coins in a roll. Recently it has mostly been viewed as an effect of the Covid jabs, which is true. But there are quite a few other reasons for this effect.

Coin rolls I could photograph in secret at a bank teller recently, in French Rouleaux

Other causes of the Rouleau effect:

- Dehydration

- Constant exposure to EMF such as cell phones, computers, TV

- Increased serum proteins such as fibrinogen and Immunoglobulins which lead the proteins to link the red blood cells and reduce their negative charge Zeta potential due to the positively charged proteins attaching to the cell membranes.

- Deficiency of trace minerals which can disturb the pH, making the environment more acidic causing a reversal of the natural polarity of these cells

- Trauma of red blood cells when they pass through tight capillaries and/or the spleen

- Anemia

- Toxins such as Benzene and Carbon Tetrachloride

What are the causes of increased serum proteins?

Infections, inflammation, chronic liver disease, alcoholism. Rouleau is a sign of digestive issues such as a lack of digestive enzymes, disturbed microbiome in the gut, food sensitivities, eating the wrong foods, e.g. foods that cause over-acidity in the body such as too much meat, alcohol, coffee and simple carbs.

As mentioned above, I drink about a gallon of water a day. So that was surely not the cause of my issue. I am exposed to EMF via my phone all day long as well as from the computer. None of the reasons for increased serum proteins apply to me. I don’t eat simple carbs or a lot of meat (1-2 per week max) and my urine pH is above 8. I take loads of supplements including trace minerals so I am not deficient. I’m not anemic and not exposed to the above toxins. Therefore, I attribute the rouleau in my case to EMF and lack of grounding.

What symptoms can be caused by Rouleau?

As blood can’t flow that well when red blood cells are stuck together, lack of oxygen is one consequence. This can cause fatigue, cold hands and feet, shortness of breath, tingling and numbness. As the cause often involves digestive issues, symptoms can include indigestion, bloating, heartburn, flatulence, diarrhea or constipation.

What can be done about it?

Live blood analysis can detect if too much acidity is present and if too much protein is in the diet. It can detect digestive issues in dried blood samples. The combination of microscopy findings, dietary information and symptoms can get to the bottom of the cause so that the culprits can be eliminated.

In many cases dehydration is the culprit. Thus, simply drinking more water will solve the problem. In other cases, it’s eating too much protein and a lack of digestive enzymes that cause the effect. An adjustment in the diet and taking digestive enzymes can solve the problem. Many people consume a diet that renders the body too acidic which can be alleviated by changing to a more alkaline diet that includes more vegetables, vegetable juices and using apple cider vinegar on a regular basis and/or lemon juice. EMF exposure has increased tremendously for most people. Grounding can help reset the cells to a negative charge. This can be done by walking barefoot on the ground or using a PEMF mat that also operates at the Schuman frequency.

Graphene oxide found in Covid jabs, masks, nasal swabs and chem trails causes rouleau formation because it destroys red blood cell membranes, is a massive free radical and causes inflammation. It messes with the cells’ ability to maintain a negative charge.

Red Blood Cell Aggregation

If nothing is done, then Rouleau can progress to red blood cell aggregation which is worse than rouleau as there is massive clumping together of cells.

The causes are the same as rouleau but at a more intense level. It’s regarded as a symptom of chronic acidity and toxicity. It can cause damage to the circulatory system and organs. The symptoms are much more pronounced than in rouleau and can go as far as heart attacks, strokes and venous thrombosis.

Lifestyle changes are essential to reverse this condition including an alkaline diet, cessation of alcohol, smoking, reduction of protein intake, increased water intake, elimination of sugar, simple carbs such as pastries, bread, even coffee (at least for a while). Foods causing allergies need to be eliminated. These can be tested with a blood spot test called Food Safe Allergy test that measures IgG4 Immunoglobulins to a host of foods. Supplements are important including digestive enzymes, Antioxidants from Vitamin C and E to Glutathione (preferably the liposomal kind), certain trace minerals, probiotics and supplements to improve the condition of the liver like DLPC (Plaquex Oral), Silibinin (Milk Thistle) and NAC. To help increase production of stomach acid for improved digestion, non-flush Niacin can be taken.

In Conclusion

Most of us are bound to our mobile phones like a ball on a chain as business life takes place via phone calls, texts, WhatsApp, Telegram, Zoom and of course E-mails that make the darned thing rattle, ding and dong all day long. Therefore, we need to ground ourselves regularly by walking barefoot or laying outside for 10-15 minutes or if you live in a cold climate, go hug a tree or get a PEMF Mat that provides the Schuman frequency. Make sure to hydrate enough and not over consume protein and foods that cause over acidity such as sugar, foods made with refined flour, prepared foods that come in boxes with a host of chemicals. You can also take digestive enzymes with your meals to help break down proteins, fats and carbohydrates.

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The only perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes. Paid subscribers also receive a chapter every other week from my book Meet Your Killers.

I leave the comment section open so everybody can communicate and comment with each other, but I’m not always able to read them.

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com