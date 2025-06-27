Anita Baxas MD Substack

Mary
Very interesting! If you are not already aware, in 2019 - and for the first time ever - the FCC tested radiation on cell phones at 1mm distance from the body (average pocket-wearing situation). Previous testing was always at a handheld distance of 12 inches. The FCC had mentioned to the public that the new testing would be happening, then everything went silent - because they found radiation levels 1000x previous measures!!!

Here is the link from the Environmental Health Trust's press release: https://ehtrust.org/press-release-concealed-fcc-cell-phone-radiation-tests-show-human-exposure-limits-were-exceeded/

The FCC illegally HID these results and did not disclose to the public. It only has been brought to light via independent non-profit investigation via FOIA requests - which alerted the public in 2024. Still no mention in mainstream media - as the entire technocratic society has been built around smartphones, plus many are addicted to them!

Meanwhile, the former FCC CEO left and took a role in private telecom investments and is a major promoter of..... 5G, 6G, etc. All of this has been tidily ignored and covered up. Most of the public believes these devices are safe, as there are no public health warnings attached to them. Pregnant women wear them, toddlers play with them. Horrible! So, whenever possible, keep a smartphone at a distance with a loud ringer. If you need to speak with it, put it on "speaker" and place it at least 1 ft away.

I use a lower-intensity flipphone (Lively Jitterbug) with a beautiful, scientifically-validated Aries Tech EMF-modulator (https://airestech.com) - which has 25 clinical studies, 22 global patents, and 9 peer-reviewed publications on how it manages EMR - very similar to Bodywell, just more complex. I t is based in fractal science and functions as a microprocessor that "modulates" - as "blocking" is much more limited and has potential bounceback issues - modulation harmonizes.

I use my phone on speaker, but it still has effects on my energy field when 1 ft away, due to tower transmission - but many folks wouldn't notice, if they've not worked on their energy body or have never been camping in no-tech conditions and felt what it feels like. I'm the kind of person that, decades ago, that would sense my incoming pager alerts before the pager would sound! Am more robust nowadays, due to nutrient-density and better mineralization which makes us so resilient - and I notice that EMF alterations are quickly handled and not fatiguing when armed with modulator assistance. I also have a whole-habitat Aires modulator. It might also vary depending on the intensity of particular towers (I am very urban).

For long conversations, I prefer to use my landline with an older 900mhz phone. Hope this helps someone!

Drew's Letter
Love this, thank you. Curious if you've dabbled in the work of Magda Havas and Dave Stetzer. I'm a longtime grounder, but have yet to resolve the conundrum of ground current. I'm certain its not an all-or-nothing concept, but I've yet to find a good way to determine how much dirty electricity is in a particular area before taking my shoes off.

Here's a <5 minute vid from Dr. Havas for reference about ground electricity and its impact on dairy cow milk yields.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DScyoSbAiD4

