I received my Swiss voting ballot a few weeks ago for the vote on September 28th, 2025, when Swiss voters can decide whether they want to accept a digital ID.

Für meine Leser in der Schweiz: Here is a video by a Swiss in California who gives a good summary of the issue, in Swiss German. Sorry there are only German subtitles.

The carrots dangled in front of the voters are (the text in parenthesis are my opinion):

- It is so much more convenient than regular IDs to prove one’s age and identity (you lazy sod).

- The data is completely safe as it is hosted on government servers and not with private companies (trust the same government that mandated the Covid jabs????)

- The user determines what data is to be provided to the ones requesting it, e.g. only the year of birth to buy alcohol in a store (only the really tech savvy will be able to do that or determine that only the wanted data is transferred)

- It is free and it is voluntary (for how long???)

- It will enable users to provide verified information when using the internet ( means you need it to access the internet in the future, it’s called the internet passport)

- It can store the drivers license, diplomas, membership cards, customer cards, health insurance information, police records, organ donor information, concert tickets, vehicle registrations, pension plan information and much more. (So much more information that government will have on you in one convenient AI data center).

- The government can only request data that is required for the business at hand (How do you know this is what they are doing???)

- It will be managed by an app on a smart phone called Swiyu (forcing everyone to have a smart phone, tracking you and listening to you, probably filming you while you’re sitting on the toilet scrolling through social media posts).

The Opposition

People opposing the digital ID say that there is no guarantee that the data will be safe. One of the key datapoints on the ID will be the Swiss social security number which is unique to every person. A huge amount of sensitive data can fall into the wrong hands. Yes I would say the government having all this data is the wrong hand already.

They say there is no guarantee that the ID will remain voluntary and in other countries this kind of infrastructure is already used for social credit scores such as in China.

What can go wrong?

History has shown that what is at first voluntary becomes mandatory with time. They use salami tactics or the totalitarian tiptoe to bring in the mandate. First non-users will have to pay a fee when they use a regular ID or they can’t authenticate themselves via digital ID to order a new passport, drivers license or buy concert tickets or alcohol.

After some time, when most will have grudgingly accepted the new ID, it will become mandatory to force even the most ardent rebels into the system. Once that happens, probably a user fee will be charged.

Do we really want to trust the government handling all our information in one place? History shows that governments who collect everything citizens do and say will go on to police and fine the ones who complain about the government. Some governments in the past such as East Germany will go as far as incarcerating dissidents. Switzerland had a huge “fiche affair” blow up in their face many decades ago when it came out that the governement was collecting data on many citizens and storing it on files. Everybody who read the wrong newspaper was suspected to be a spy for a communist country. There was no way to launch a defense as their was never an accusation. It was all kept secret until it finally came out.

The CBDC – digital ID Combo is our worst nightmare

At the same time CBDCs are being pushed by most western governments. Once these two are connected, the government will know absolutely everything you do, buy, support, or go physically and online. Now combine this with a carbon footprint score and a social credit score and you will live in a digital prison. The government will decide where you can go and how. It will decide if you can buy meat, dairy, fresh fruit from other countries such as a mango from Thailand if you live in Switzerland. It will decide if what you read online or post online is approved. It can cut you off from the entirety of life. It can prevent you from going on the internet, having a phone contract, renting a home or getting treatment in a hospital and ultimately buying anything if you don’t conform. It could be used to determine you are a useless eater and a burden on society and euthanized (for your own good of course). It could be called the mark of the beast without which you cannot partake in their system.

Once this system is installed it will be very difficult to reverse it as non-conformity will be cause for immediate punishment. You will be forced out of society. Living in the wild in a cave and becoming a hunter gatherer is not a very palatable prospect.

The last time the Swiss voted on this was in 2021 and 64.4% voted no. It is said the reason was that a private company would build and administer the ID and it would cost money. So now they have removed these perceptual obstacles. But it doesn’t matter if a private company or the government has control. The outcome is the same.

What we really could use is a vote on a new law that guarantees the right to a life offline as the Swiss in Calfornia mentions in the YouTube video.

Where is Wilhem Tell when you need him?

William Tell is a legendary Swiss folk hero, famous for refusing to bow to the tyrannical Austrian governor Gessler's hat, and being forced to shoot an apple off his son's head with a crossbow, though this is supposedly a myth and not proven history. After successfully hitting the apple, Tell stated he would have shot the governor with a second arrow if he had missed his son. He was then imprisoned but escaped and later killed Gessler, sparking a rebellion and leading to the formation of the Swiss Confederacy.

Falls Sie in der Schweiz das Wahlrecht haben, stimmen Sie bitte NEIN und überzeugen Sie Ihre Freunde und Familienangehörigen, dasselbe zu tun.

