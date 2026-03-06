Ricardo Sevillano of La Quinta Columna gave a presentation with compelling arguments, that the next few solar eclipses might be used by the evil running the planet to activate graphene oxide in the body into self-assembled antennas to propagate and amplify the frequency of 26 GHz emitted by low orbit satellites. You can watch the presentation here: https://rumble.com/v746y6e-global-hybridization-agenda-2026.html

It’s about 1 hour 23 minutes long. Here is a short summary of what he presents:

Graphene oxide which was found in the mRNA shots by Dr. Campra of La Quinta Columna is activated most fiercely by a frequency of 26 Gigahertz and can be observed self-assembling into antenna-like shapes, but also into filaments that resemble nerves. The self-assembling process requires energy which could be gained from body heat and glucose. He notes that recently so-called normal body temperature has been lowered from 36-37 C to 35-36 C.

Body tissues are not very conductive for electromagnetic signals and therefore a mechanism had to be found to propagate and amplify such signals. But the emission of 26 GHz alone can’t do the job properly. Other measures need to be taken to optimize the signal. One measure is to eliminate the interference of the EMF emitted by the sun. What better way to do that than to wait until the sun was blocked during an eclipse? In addition, interference from human made EMF such as generators, radio signals, cell phone towers, microwaves, TV and other electronic and electrical devices also need to be eliminated. This can and might be done by causing a complete blackout during the solar eclipse and then blaming it on the eclipse. A third measure that needs to be taken is to lower the orbit of the satellites that would be emitting the frequency.

Spain experienced a long black out in April of last year and Berlin just experienced one recently during which Starlink also lowered the orbit of their satellites in the area. Both instances could have been testing phases.

Implanted medical devices that are promoted as sensors for blood pressure and blood sugar could have been used to see if people are a suitable match for this technology to activate.

There are three solar eclipses coming. The first will be August 12th, 2026, covering most of Greenland and Europe. This could be the “prophesized” first day of darkness as three phases would be necessary to turn the population with Graphene oxide in their bodies into controllable automatons.

Phase 1 is the Anchoring phase to anchor the graphene oxide into the particular shapes needed to propagate the signal.

The next solar eclipse will be in August 2027 which would be phase 2, the Charge phase when the Graphene oxide will interact with external infrastructure such as technology built in and around 15-minute smart cities.

The third eclipse will be in January of 2028 which will be the Activation phase to acquire full functional control of affected humans.

They mention the movie The Cell (see the trailer here):

The movie is based on a Steven King novel. As we have seen, Hollywood uses movies for predictive programming and usually tell us what is planned. The short synopsis of the movie is that cell phone signals turn humans into zombified monsters.

Watch for more blackouts which could be testing grounds in preparation for the August phase 1 during the solar eclipse.

Ricardo Sevillano discusses methods of testing oneself if Graphene Oxide is inside the body such as putting a metallic object like a spoon on the injection site of the jab. If it magnetically adheres to the skin, Graphene oxide is in the body. Another method is to set a M-band radio on an empty channel (no noise) and hold the radio close. If there is Graphene oxide, there will be interference noise. A third method is to hold an EMF meter to the body.

He also offers methods of protection we can use:

1. Apply a frequency that interferes with the Graphene oxide and prevents it from self-assembling. Such a frequency is emitted for example by many PEMF mats. The signal is not a sine wave but shows square lines. The ideal frequency to use is between 30-40 Hz for 10 minutes which all of these mats can do. It’s probably best to use this beginning of August on a daily basis until the potential danger has passed.

He mentions another device, but since I have no idea about electrical engineering I don’t know what the device is. I do know the PEMF mat emits such a signal as I own one.

This is the PEMF Mat I got. It is quite a bit cheaper than most others but really does the job.Here is a source for the mat: https://www.oxfordmedicals.com/pemf-devices.html

1. A Faraday cage would be nice, but most of us don’t have one, but we can use EMF shielding clothing that is lined with silver strands. If we don’t have such clothing, we can literally use aluminum foil to shield ourselves. The most important places to shield will be the brain and the heart. In addition, we should remain inside as the walls of our homes do cause some blockage in contrast to being outside watching the eclipse.

2. We should help the body increase its Glutathione levels which we can do by taking NAC which is a precursor to Glutathione. Glutathione is a strong antioxidant. I would add that repairing cell membranes by taking Plaquex Oral will help the body activate the enzymes necessary to make Glutathione.

Ricardo speculates as do others that the goal is to turn our bodies into Avatars to be taken over by the entities in another dimension so they can have total control of everybody, and possibly make it easier for them to take them over and roam around in our dimension. Another goal could simply be to control our thoughts, actions and most importantly our emotions. So far they needed to create war, poverty, disease to cause us to emit low frequency emotions which serve as sustenance/ loosh for the entities in the lower Astral dimension. With full control, they just press enter and we emit these emotions without any external reason for them.

Ricardo says, and I concur, that we can’t know for sure if this is going to happen, but the mechanisms to do this make sense and when we consider what already has been put into place to achieve this, it makes a lot of sense.

