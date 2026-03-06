Anita Baxas MD Substack

14h

Excellent article and information. The collective of technologies- geoengineering/geowarfare, 5G/IoT( and related IONT/IOBT, satellites/LEOs, and other “ smart tech), agrochemical/agropharmaceutical, pharmaceutical- poison our environment, food, and bodies. All imposed upon us in a timely manner leading to the Great Reset.

Most American sheep have played along - including unwitting members of our own medical, educational and military communities.

Americans have become so intellectually lazy that they refuse to peek behind their own political curtains.. they hero-worship actors, athletes and “ influencers.

All of our wars over the past century as most of you know, have been simply executed to provide massive profits for long lines of monstrous families that average citizens today, look, starry-eyed towards, as “ successful “.

The most recent false flag event - along w/geoengineering/GMO and GE ag, and - injecting nanomaterials/SANs/GO etc into our bodies where applied frequencies can control us is simply par for the course.

Most people today are toe dipping into transhumanism but will be shoved violently into the pool soon if they don’t or can’t clean themselves up soon.

Either way, it’s not just about us. The whole of the environment has been systematically taken down - that is where the true innocence lies/lays.

For anyone interested there’s an excellent book by Elana Freeland called Geoengineered Transhumanism. A portion of it parallels and explains what’s in this thoughtful article.

( you can see more of the transhumanistic information on Elana ‘s patreon site, as her own site was hacked).

The global psyop by horiffic people/monsters was well planned and the past and future engineered /geoengineered eclipses, weather events, volcanic eruptions and strategic earthquakes will all wreak havoc on our once glorious planet.

15h

Wow, hard to conceive...but not that hard. Did all the shots contain graphene? Or just some? The aliens part I don't quite get. Thanks.

