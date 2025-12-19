We have three brains: one inside our head, one inside our gut and the third inside our heart. They have different functions and needs and they communicate with each other faster than nerve signals can travel. In conjunction with water in our body and the field surrounding us, they are at the intersection of biology, quantum physics and consciousness and reveal a glimpse of who and what we really are, and the powers innate in all of us but put asleep by the forces controlling the world by controlling our perceptions but also the EMF exposure and release of toxins in our food and water supply.

The brain in our head is the center of logical and creative thinking as well as of the unconscious which makes up the bulk of our consciousness. It directs the autonomic and somatic nervous system. Beyond electrical activity it generates brain waves in the range of delta (0.5-4 Hz) to gamma (25-100 Hz) frequencies. Quantum biology, including the Orch-OR theory by Roger Penrose and Stuart Hameroff, suggests these brainwaves arise from quantum processes within neuronal microtubules, where subatomic particles entangle and oscillate, influencing thought and perception. The theory postulates that consciousness originates at the quantum level inside neurons (rather than being a product of neural connections). This means that consciousness exists outside the physical structure of the brain in a field and is read and decoded by the physical brain.

This field though is heavily influenced, or rather attacked, by artificial frequencies from EMF emissions by appliances, electric lines to 5G. These cause interference with our natural rhythms, maintaining a state of distraction and stress. Robert Becker proved that EMF emissions cause the body to go into a stress reaction, with time burning out the adrenal glands. These frequencies are used on purpose to fragment mental coherence and create passive consumers with numbed critical thinking skills and burn out. Such a population is too exhausted and too zombified to stand up against the powers doing this. Such a population is also not able access creativity. My Substack in January will go into the boredom of designs.

The brain in the gut contains 100 million neurons and produces 90% of serotonin and is thus responsible for emotional wellbeing. The microbiome generates bioelectric signals, creating a vibrational field that resonates with our overall state. Quantum field theory suggests these microbial oscillations influence electron behavior nonlocally, meaning gut health impacts brain function instantaneously.

The gut brain is damaged by toxic food, pesticides, and chlorine in drinking water. Foods laden with pesticides introduce quantum-disrupting toxins, lowering the gut’s vibrational integrity and contributing to anxiety or inflammation. The food industry conceals this, profiting from products that destabilize the gut’s quantum resonance, keeping us trapped in cycles of emotional dependency.

The heart brain consists of 40 000 neurons. Scientists discovered that more signals travel from the heart to the brain than vice versa. It generates the body’s strongest electromagnetic field, extending several feet around the body and oscillating with our emotional state—chaotic during stress (0.1 Hz) and coherent during love or gratitude (0.1-0.24 Hz), as HeartMath Institute research shows. Quantum electrodynamics proposes this field interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field and cosmic quantum vacuum fluctuations, making the heart a quantum antenna that receives and transmits universal energy.

This suggests emotions are not just personal but part of a collective quantum field, where our heart’s vibrations influence others through emotional contagion. We can feel that when we walk into a room where people had a screaming match before we entered. We will feel low, disturbed energy in that room. This energy can linger for centuries in places like the infamous prison on Devil’s Island in French Guayana. I visited a solitary confinement cell within these ruins many years ago, and I felt enormous pressure in my chest and the emotions of horrific despair and hatred. Once I left the building it vanished. The same can be felt when visiting such places as Alcatraz.

Pharmaceuticals, toxins in the environment, EMF and constant stress destabilize heart brain coherence which ultimately leads to illness.

These three brains converge to form our quantum biofield, a dynamic energy matrix where their vibrations—electrical (head), bioelectric (gut), and electromagnetic (heart)—interact through quantum entanglement and superposition.

This biofield influences cellular behavior, DNA expression, and even consciousness, with water in the body (70% of our composition) acting as a medium that stores and transmits these vibrations, as research into water’s quantum properties suggests.

Water Properties

- Water has Memory to store Information & Energy.

- Transference of stored Information & Energy

- Everything in the Universe is Energy.

- Change in Energy effects the Physical matter.

The renowned late Japanese researcher Dr Masuru Emoto has conducted various experiments of water claiming that water has Memory. Emoto showed that human speech or thoughts have dramatic effects on water. The effect depends on the nature of the speech or thoughts directed at water. When the water is frozen its crystals will be “beautiful” or “ugly” depending on whether the thoughts were positive or negative.

Dr. Emoto water crystal after exposure to LOVE

Dr. Emoto water crystal after exposure to YOU MAKE ME SICK

According to Nobel laureate & famous Virologist Luc Montagnier, water is able to duplicate the qualities of any material with which it once interfaced. This goes a step further than the homeopathic principle in that no substance is needed inside the water, but the properties can be transferred from the original substance into water by connecting plates or merely by placing a vial of water on top of the substance.

The Field

Albert Einstein said, “There is no place both for the field and matter in this new kind of Quantum Physics, for the field is the only reality.”

Seymon Kirlian, the Russian scientist who invented Kirlian photography, demonstrated using his technique, that all living things are surrounded by a bio-field ( Aura ). His technique was used to show the field around a leaf. Once the leaf was torn in half, each half was surrounded by a field of the whole leaf.

It appears that the field knows how the leaf is supposed to look like when it’s whole. Once we can accept the idea that all bodies have Energy Fields, we can understand how fields are as important as Einstein said, “ The field is the only reality.” This is because the field of the body of plants and animals affects the state of health of that living organism. When a plant or animal is diseased, it has been shown to have a definite effect on the living entity’s bio-field.

Shaman energy healers have known for centuries, even millennia, that disease does not exist. It is only a collection of symptoms that arise because there is a disturbance in the surrounding field. Gifted shamans can see black energy bundles within the field surrounding the body that will try to work themselves out via the weakest organ in the body thereby causing various symptoms that western medicine then classifies into myriads of disease diagnosis. The illness begins in the field. Once the dark energy disturbances are removed from the field by a process called illumination, they can’t cause dis-ease. Everybody should regularly see a shaman have these bundles removed before they become ill. Once disease/ symptoms manifest it will be more difficult to restore health though it is still possible. Even Einstein knew this. He stated, “The field is the sole governing agency of the particle.”

Healing the field is the true way we can heal the body !

When aligned, our biofield enhances healing, intuition, and vitality; when disrupted by external frequencies—like urban EMF pollution or low-vibrational foods—it manifests as physical or emotional imbalance.



Quantum biology hints that this field connects us to a universal quantum field, meaning our consciousness extends beyond our body, challenging materialist paradigms that limit human potential.

Ancient traditions like Ayurveda recognized this through concepts like Prana, while modern science is only beginning to explore its implications through biofield research.

Cate Montana wrote an excellent article referring to the discovery that shamans don’t need to use scientific methods to know what plant heals what ailment, how to prepare it and how to apply it. They are so connected to the field, they simply ask the plant.

Please read her article here:

The suppression of this knowledge serves powerful interests. Tech industries flood our environment with discordant frequencies to fragment our biofield, keeping us distracted and compliant.

The food industry promotes low-vibrational products that disrupt our gut’s quantum coherence, perpetuating cycles of unwellness. Pharmaceuticals focus on symptom management, ignoring the heart’s quantum healing potential, ensuring we remain reliant on their drugs. These systems profit from our disconnection, fearing the power we’d wield if we understood our biofield’s potential.

What Can We Do

A coherent biofield—achieved by aligning our three brains—threatens their control, as it empowers us to heal, intuit, and connect with a universal energy that transcends their influence.

To reclaim this power, we need to integrate our three brains’ vibrations.

To stabilize our head brain, we can meditate and do breath work such as breathing in on a count of 4, holding for 2, exhaling for 6 and holding for 2. This shifts the body out of the sympathetic stress response into the parasympathetic. Alternatively, we can also breathe to the 4 x 4 count. Though a longer exhale than inhale shifts us faster.

Another method is to relax the jaw muscles. Once you do this, you will feel your neck and shoulder muscles relax instantly. Don’t do this while driving or operating machinery. Some people fall asleep when doing this within a minute.

Listening to high frequency music tuned to the Solfeggio scale brings the brainwaves into coherence such as the music by the late Michael Tyrell who founded Wholetones.

To heal our gut brain we need to stop ingesting toxic food and water and nourish it with high vibrational foods such as organic produce, pre- and probiotics, fermented foods, raw honey, clean water and so on.

To get into heart coherence you can get the heart coherence trainer from HeartMath, to into heart space frequently for which high vibrational emotions such as gratitude are a prerequisite. I posted an instructional video on how to go into heart space here:

And of course, we need to limit our exposure to EMF and ground ourselves regularly outside.

These steps synchronize our biofield, fostering a quantum intelligence that enhances every aspect of our being.

You’ll notice heightened intuition, emotional resilience, and even physical vitality as your cells resonate with this unified energy. More profoundly, you’ll tap into a collective consciousness, sensing your connection to the cosmos—a potential they don’t want you to realize. By aligning their vibrations, you break free from these systems, living a life of authenticity, health, and universal connection. The power is within you—don’t let them convince you otherwise.

