Saturday June 25th 2025 I attended the Thrive in 2025 meeting here at the West Palm Beach Hilton airport hotel. The speakers as well as the audience came from all over the nation but were also from very diverse backgrounds. There were medical professionals such as Dr. Sherri Tennpenny, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Jane Ruby, Dr. Theresa Long, Dr. Seema Nanda, Dr. Ben Marble and others.

Dr. Sherry Tenpenny

Dr. Jane Ruby

Dr. Judy Mikovits presented diagrams of biochemical pathways that probably nobody in the audience really could grasp, which was a shame as the conclusions might have made more sense if she had explained it for an audience of non-medical professionals.

Dr. Tenpenny gave a very good presentation for lay people about the contents of vaccines and the deleterious effects they have on health. Dr. Jane Ruby pressed on that the mRNA shots are still being given to people and causing harm, that chemtrails are still being sprayed in states that forbid them because there are exclusions in the law that still allow them. Prof. Nanda MD is an opthamologist and gave the most entertaining speech in various accents from british to southern drawl to new yorker, indian, and israely. At one time she fell off the stage while explaining how blue light destroys the macula and this was the reason younger people now had macular degeneration. She jumped back on the stage like a bounce back rubber doll saying it was the power of Yoga.

There were lawyers such as Todd Callender, Jamie Scher, Mimi Miller, Rachel Rodriguez and many others. Todd Callender and Lisa McGee presented her patent research findings about the wearable tracking technology and technology injected by the jabs as well as sprayed on us which will collect data gathered by companies like Palantir. But not only that, the technology could harvest our energy to power the huge AI data centers.

Todd Callender

Rachel Rodriguez, attorney in West Palm Beach at https://vireslaw.group

There were vaccine injured men and women such as Michelle Utter who is very outspoken on X trying to find help for the injured and not getting any, Pete Chambers and Julie Threet. There was a small business owner, Mark Lynch, from SC running for political office in the hopes to effect change and a former Green Beret vaccine injured man who is running for senator for Texas, Pete Chambers.

Mark Lynch of SC running for senator to displace Lindsay Graham

The leader of the Proud Boys spoke, Enrique Tarrio who was falsely charged for J6 even though he wasn’t in DC at the time. The Oath Keeper leader Kelly Meggs was a speaker who was unfairly convicted for J6 as well. There was Mark Grenon who has been researching Chlorine Dioxide for around 30 years who was jailed for selling CDT and his sons are still sitting in jail all the while CDT is available on Amazon!

Enrique Tarrio, Proud Boy

Mark Grenon

Naturally not everybody agreed on everything, particularly when it came to whether “Bobby” is good for the people or not, whether the trackers he promotes are good (Mikovits) or not (Callender) but everyone there was on the same page when it comes to freedom, justice and accountability of the ones that perpetrated the mass murder and tyranny during the Covid years and continue to herd us in the direction of their tyrannical, dystopian agenda.

There were 42 speakers besides the musician and radio host Jeremiah Hosea who announced the speakers. I estimate there were around 150 people in attendance. I had to leave after Dr. Jane Ruby spoke as I needed to get back to my youngest disabled sister who was home alone. I heard part of what I missed on the DiedSuddenly X channel after I got home. I heard part of Ivan Raiklin’s speech and was appalled as it seemed he was calling for violent sedition and retribution. I was informed that Raiklin is a Russian born propaganda agent who helped overthrow the Ukrainian government years ago and implemented the Pence card of the J6 coup. I can’t verify if this is true, but comparing his approach to all the others, he was an outlier as nobody else advocated violence or any unlawful means of getting change done and accountability for the perpetrators.

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes. Paid subscribers also receive a chapter every other week from my book Meet Your Killers.

I leave the comment section open so everybody can communicate and comment with each other, but I’m not always able to read them.

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com