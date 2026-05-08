Have you experienced disease, accidents and other nasty life events and wondered why did this happened? These catastrophes can be sign posts that something is not right in our life. They can show us a way to our authentic self and the purpose for which we came here. I visited my Swiss friend and shaman Simon Lüthi in Scottsdale Arizona and we had a very enlightening conversation on how we can transmute such catastrophes into changing our life positively.

Contact information for Simon: www.therocketshaman.com and

https://substack.com/@transmutationdesign

Book:

Available on Amazon and other book stores such as Barnes and Noble.

CD available from: https://therocketshaman.gumroad.com/l/uztmcb

This is the first time I used three cameras for an interview. I had an iphone, a cheap camera that was not as great as advertised and a laptop camera recording over Zoom. I noticed after a while that the cheap camera was worse than my phone in that it didn’t equalize any shaking or vibrations when moving. Keep in mind, I’m a doctor, not a film maker. I hope you enjoy it.

Next post May 15th will be about my trip to Sedona and its energy vortexes.

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