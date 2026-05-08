Anita Baxas MD Substack

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Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
2d

Launched a YouTube channel for Urine Therapy.

In this transcript from the My Fountain of Youth website, I am sharing an enlightening excerpt from the book *Your Golden Elixir*, a project that explores the intersection of ancient wisdom and holistic health. My focus here is on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and the surprisingly significant role urine plays within this system. While modern Western medicine often relies on reductionist methods that isolate symptoms, TCM views the body as a complex, interconnected system where every natural process—including the production and elimination of urine—is vital for maintaining balance and

https://youtu.be/Qd5Uf9D6JzE?si=9NXDD6jp03DcOus8

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Simon Luthi's avatar
Simon Luthi
2d

It was such a pleasure to sit down with you and explore the many ways we can help the body heal.

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