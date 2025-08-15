Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is a renowned cancer researcher, a former faculty member at UCLA's medical school, biotechnology innovator and a pioneer in pancreatic and stem cell transplantation. In a recent interview, he expressed deep concern over the unprecedented rise in aggressive cancers among younger populations, which he has observed firsthand in his clinical practice.

He links this to the mRNA injections, specifically the spike protein which he says binds to the p53 and other cancer suppressor gene but also turns off the immune system’s T cells. By suppressing T cells, the body's tumor immunosurveillance is weakened thereby increasing long-term cancer risks.

He stated "COVID is oncogenic," and cited multiple mechanisms through which viral persistence and inflammation drive cancer growth. Dr. Soon-Shiong explains that persistent spike protein from either the virus or the vaccines enters cells via the ACE2 receptor that are present in the brain, lungs, colon, pancreas, heart. This can result in mitochondrial dysfunction, inflammation and immune cell suppression. The article goes on to state: “Given the now widespread consensus that the virus originated from engineered manipulation at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the global surge in cancer cases may ultimately reflect the downstream consequences of a human-made virological crisis.”

While I commend Dr. Soon-Shiong for coming out with the information that turbo cancers are happening, I would like to circle back to the basics. One basic is that there is no evidence there exists a SarsCov2 virus (or any other virus for that matter).

I and many others have written about this profusely over the past two years such as Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowen and Dr. Stefan Lanka. More recently the Virology Control Studies by Jaime Andrews (controlstudies.substack.com) have not only questioned the methodology of virologists and highlighted that these cannot isolate viral genetic material and the evidence they use for its existence is invalid, but they also performed their own control experiments proving that the methodology used by virologists can’t prove the existence of a virus. Dr. Mike Yeadon confirms their conclusions:

The second basic follows from the first: There can’t be a spike protein as this is supposed to be a part of the viral capsid. I go into details of studies that describe how they “isolate and detect” the spike protein which is the same humbug as virology’s methods. Vials were examined by Massspectrometry, and some did not contain the atomic building blocks for mRNA or DNA. Others did, and the mRNA as well as the DNA plasmids will code for a protein. The question is, what protein is it coding for?

The jabs that do contain mRNA (not all of them do or did) will have the mRNA as well as the DNA plasmids found by the billions in some of the products integrate into the genome and force the cells to produce a protein. If that protein is foreign to the body, which it most likely is, then the immune system will launch an attack against cells and tissues that make that foreign protein. This keeps the immune system occupied causing auto-immune disease while cancer cells are able to replicate unhindered.

This leaves the question of what then is causing turbo cancer. Again, I wrote about this a while back listing the ingredients in the jabs we know about such as Graphene Oxide and toxic metals. Naturopathic doctors suspect that the body creates cancers to sequester toxins they can’t eliminate. The toxin overload is so great in the jabbed patients, that the body has no choice but to create cancers which may be the reason they grow so fast.

Here are the most important points:

GO is a massive free radical that fragments chromosomes, breaks and mutates DNA, deforms chromosome end base pairs, called Telomeres, causes massive inflammation, destroys immune cells such as T Helper cells and alters genetic expression by hyper- or hypomethylation of DNA. These effects alone can explain the explosion of cancer. The mutagenic potential of GO is perhaps a more dangerous threat than the above effects, because it is also possible to induce germline mutation that threatens the health of the next generation.

GO nanoparticles also induced mutations in the p53 genes as well as increasing the expression of p53 protein. Positive p53 reaction in the liver and brain showed significant increase of p53 activation. This is a sign that GO has cancer inducing effects by altering DNA. It is known that inflammation fuels cancer growth. GO causes massive inflammation, elevating the inflammatory cytokines Interleukin 6 and 12, Tumor Necrosis Factor alpha and Nuclear Factor Kappa Beta. The constant inflammatory state inside the body caused by GO and probably the polymers/hydrogels are beneficial for the development of cancers.

Aluminum-induced carcinogenesis is related to its ability to bind to the estrogen receptor and mimic estrogen functions, therefore its named metalloestrogen. Metalloestrogen triggers expression in genes that contain estrogen responsive element (ERE) on their promoters. In mammary gland cells, this gives rise to an increase in the number of divisions of breast cells, thus increasing replication errors in cancer-related genes. In addition, estrogen can also induce endometrial cancer. Barium doesn’t seem to be a carcinogen. Radioactive Cesium of course can induce cancer. Toxic metals are known to cause dysregulation of transcription factors and regulatory proteins. The consequences are the creation of faulty RNA transcription that will not have the intended effect but may cause cancers.

This chart is from Doctors Data and shows the influence of toxic metals on various systems. On the right side we see the mechanism of carcinogenesis.

These toxins are not only in the Covid jabs but also in our environment. They have been found in rainwater, wild animals, foods, water and toxic metals such as Aluminum and Barium are in chemtrails as is Graphene.

Graphene Oxide in combination with EMF

Several studies using GO with EMF show enhanced killing effect of GO on bacteria by increasing free radicals (reactive oxygen species) and damaging DNA.1 If this can kill bacterial cells, imagine what it can do to human cells.

Perplexity AI answers my question if GO enhances the effects of EMF: Magnetic fields generated by devices containing graphene nanocrystals (quantum dots) can penetrate cells and interact with intracellular components, potentially causing DNA damage in specific contexts—especially when combined with sharp-edged GONPs, which can enter cells and bind to DNA, disrupting replication.

Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Cancer

While doing research for my Meet Your Killers book, I came upon interesting information from three different sources that have no ties to each other. When I linked the facts of these three independent information sources, the thought came to me, that Plaquex® – Phosphatidylcholine – may be able to prevent cancer. But a recent book by Dr. Sonners about Hyperbarics as well as information on a new technique using frequency to increase mitochondrial numbers and function connected more dots for me. The latter technique, which is a machine machine, is called Me2.Vie and I will at some point write a Substack on this amazing method to detox from within the cells, fix mitochondria and make new ones and get nutrients into the cells.

Let’s start with the information from the first source: Dr. Bruce Lipton PhD describes his findings regarding cell membranes in his book Biology of Belief. The membrane is made up of two layers phosphatidylcholine molecules with their backs facing each other. The phosphatidylcholine molecule has a hydrophilic “head” and two lipophilic tails. The outer and the inner most layer of the cell membrane consists of hydrophilic heads and the lipophilic tails face each other making up the center of the membrane.

Dr. Lipton likened the membrane to a sandwich where the bread on top and the bottom represents the hydrophilic part and the butter inside the sandwich represents the lipophilic part. Embedded in this bilayer of phospholipids are sensory receptors where hormones and other substances dock on to and that also react to non-physical stimuli like EMF and thoughts. Then there are effector proteins that turn on the DNA to produce certain proteins that are needed. He collectively calls these proteins Integral Membrane Proteins or IMPs.

One such IMP is Sodium-potassium ATPase which shuttles three sodium ions (positive charge) out of the cell and in turn lets in two potassium ions (negative charge). This turns the cell into a constantly charging battery. As three positive ions go out and two negative ions go in, the inside of the cell gets a negative charge and the outside of the cell has a positive charge. This charge difference is called the membrane potential and makes the cell a battery whose charge is used to power biological processes.

The cell maintains a negative charge to function properly and it maintains it by shuttling out positive ions and shuttling in negative ones. It needs a specific IMP embedded in the intact cell membrane to do this.

The next information I stumbled upon was in the books by Dr. Jerry Tennant, MD called Healing is Voltage and The Body Electric by Dr. Robert O. Becker, MD.

Dr. Becker did a lot of research on Salamanders to see what happens on a cellular level when they regrow a missing limb. He measured the cellular voltage of healthy limb cells before and after amputating a limb from the poor Salamanders. He found that the normal voltage was – 10 mV. But after amputating a limb, the voltage shot up to + 25 mV which caused normal cells to dedifferentiate into adult stem cells out of which new limb tissue grew. Then the voltage drops to -30 mV while a new leg is grown. During that time the voltage gradually drops to the normal

-10mV. So it looks like the increase in voltage with reversal of the charge from negative to positive is the stimulus that causes normal tissue cells to dedifferentiate into adult stem cells.

Dr. Tennant built on this information and discovered that cancer cells and placental cells in pregnant women basically react the same way. Both invade other tissues and organize their own blood supply through angiogenesis. Microscopically placental cells and cancer cells look alike and both secrete chorionic gonadotrophic hormone. So cancer is nothing more than the body making a placenta in the wrong place and at the wrong time. The stimulus to make a placenta is the cellular increase to a positive voltage. Normal cellular voltage in humans is -20 to -25 millivolts. When the cell needs to repair itself, the voltage even goes to -50mV. Dr. Tennant theorizes that if the voltage increases further than +25 to +30mV the adult stem cells continue to dedifferentiate to become cancer cells. When you insert enough electrons to return the voltage to as low as -60mV, the cancer cells should differentiate back into adult stem cells and then back into normal tissue cells.

He discovered that you can return cells into a state of negative voltage by eliminating electron stealers and apply electron donors. He provides information on the connection between acupuncture meridians and specific muscle groups that act as battery packs and tooth infections that cause the loss of electrons on tissues connected to the specific meridian. Although fascinating, I won’t go into all the information he provides as the most relevant finding in this thought experiment is that positive voltage turns cells into cancer cells by dedifferentiation of tissue stem cells.

As we saw from Dr. Liptons’ information, the cell maintains negative voltage by the action of the Sodium-potassium ATPase. In order for this IMP to work correctly and efficiently it needs a healthy cell membrane to support it. And this is the point where the third information source becomes relevant. The phospholipid membrane gets damaged by environmental agents such as free radicals, toxic chemicals, heavy metals, high blood pressure, smoking, high levels of aldosterone, cortisol and adrenalin. The body’s ability to replace damaged phospholipids diminishes with aging and therefore cell membranes lose structure and the embedded IMPs cease to function correctly. This may be a main cause of cellular voltage flipping to the positive side and initiating the formation of cancer cells.

Dr. Sonners states it takes more than a healthy cell membrane to get the Sodium-Potassium ATPase working efficiently to maintain a negative voltage. It takes energy and this is provided by the Mitochondria. Just like the cell membrane is damaged by toxins, so are the Mitochondria. The Graphene Oxide destroys mitochondrial membranes and thus function and so do the toxic metals found in air, water, food and vaccines. Vaccines are particularly nefarious as they are injected in contrast to food, water and air.

Thus, the toxins in the Covid jabs (and others) destroy the mitochondria and they no longer provide the energy required to maintain a negative cellular voltage and the cells begin to differentiate and turn into cancer cells. The membranes of mitochondria can be repaired by Phosphatidylcholine (Plaquex).

Stuck in the Narrative

While it’s commendable that renowned academics like Dr. Soon-Shiong and others are coming out with what they see in cancer explosion they remain inside the tight narrative of “it’s caused by the virus and the spike protein”. Why don’t they investigate further but remain inside this narrative? The higher up in academia, the longer the indoctrination. The idea that viruses don’t exist is too far out for them to give any thought to the possibility that this may be the case, that what they had learned and heard all their life was false. It takes a fresh inquisitive and open mind to think, maybe there is something about this and then go back into the basics of virology methods and think critically about what they are actually doing and not proving anything. In addition, there is the fear of being laughed out of the University and ruining their reputation. They learned long ago that they need to stay within circumscribed boundaries to advance their career, get grants, get published and make a good living. The narrative is so ingrained that the thought never occurs to question it and its origin. I see that every time someone has cold symptoms. The immediate knee jerk reaction is “it’s contagious, stay away from me”.

Why is it important to find the real culprit of turbo cancer?

To prevent it and to find treatments, we need to understand the mechanisms that cause it. We can do something about inflammation and free radicals, we can detox the GO and the toxic metals, we can get the mitochondria working again, we can provide the building blocks for cell membranes and mitochondria to repair themselves. We can provide nutrients for the body to heal itself. We can add energy medicine to tackle the dark energies in the energetic field of the body before they cause problems such as cancer. For now, we can’t repair damaged genes, but the body may be able to do it given what it needs such as nutrition, removal of toxins and the power of belief to manifest good health (epigenetics).

Prevention is the only way

A friend of mine I hadn’t been in contact with for a while got the jab and boosters. He was diagnosed with stomach cancer in December of 2023 and died barely three months later. Since oncologists as well as other physicians like Dr. Tenpenny report patients dying of cancer within a week after the first diagnosis, prevention is the only option for the jabbed as there may not be enough time to institute treatment.

I wrote a Substack article about natural cancer treatments over a year ago:

Meanwhile I would add to the alternative natural treatments HBOT, hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The clinic I am advising is getting a 4 seater HBOT today. Once it’s installed the clinic will open within a few weeks in Ft. Lauderdale FL. I will post an article as soon as that is the case.

A recent article by Slynews (https://slaynews.com/news/top-oncologist-warns-horrendous-surge-cancer-among-covid-vaccinated/) features Dr. Angus Dalgleish, a well-known Professor of oncology at the St. George Hospital medical school in London who explains that he is seeing unprecedented occurrences of turbo cancers that not only affect the elderly but also very young people. I commend Prof. Dalgleish for coming out courageously in the video (https://rumble.com/v608bjb-renowned-oncologist-evil-covid-vaccines-caused-turbo-cancer-explosion.html) and (https://rumble.com/v6u9931-renowned-oncologist-horrible-covid-vaccines-cause-horrendous-turbo-cancers.html) stating that “the pandemic was thought up and created and masquerading as an emergency” and also for coming out with what he is seeing in cancers appearing at an accelerated rate including recurrence in patients who have been in stable remission for years.

1. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-91408-y : Novelty of harnessing electromagnetic fields to boost graphene oxide nano particles antibacterial potency

Scientific Reports volume 15, Article number: 9524 (2025), Published: 19 March 2025

