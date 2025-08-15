Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4d

I guess we cannot expect the modern stone age medical mafia to figure this out. Even if they did, they would never explain it. All they care about is having a steady stream of patients with serious cancers that they can plow expensive and useless chemo drugs at. They will never make the connection to mRNA poisons or anything else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
4d

This has been a no-brainer from the get-go but people are so befuddled by lies and bullshit that they cannot see what is right before their eyes.

Firstly, there is no such thing as a "spike protein". It's a complete medical fabrication replete with CGI images that mean nothing. The jews that control the medical establishment lie. Everyone should know this by now.

Second, people have been injected with self-assembling WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY. This was the purpose of the jab from the beginning and the same jews that have lied about the "spike proteins" are also the ones that created these jabs. See here: https://jeanicebarcelo.substack.com/p/short-video-naming-names-showing

Third -- IT IS THE RADIATION FROM THE WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY THAT IS CAUSING CANCER!!! Everyone should know that RADIATION CAUSES CANCER. And since the jabbed are walking wireless receivers and transmitters, receiving and blasting WIRELESS RADIATION 24/7, OF COURSE THEY ARE GOING TO GET CANCER and all manner of other diseases as well. The explanation is so simple yet people go on and on looking for other explanations.

The only real physical solution to this current situation is to SHUT DOWN THE WIRELESS GRID. This will immediately neutralize all the technology in the jabbed (as well as all around us) and completely destroy their control system. Without the wireless grid, they have absolutely nothing. It is their achilles heel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anita Baxas,MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture