Statement Dr. Reiner Fuellmich April 29, 2024
Dear friends, with this statement, I want to tell you that there are more and more reasons for us to
be optimistic, at least outside this prison cell where I've been held in captivity for more than six and a
half months now. It is now not only palpable that the tide has turned, but it is both clearly visible and
clearly audible. At the same time, this worldwide development in the right direction is mirrored by
what is happening in my case, except that last week an alarming twist in this never-ending story
shows how now pressure is being put on the court by the intelligence services and that one of my
attorneys is receiving anonymous threats, which quite obviously come from that very same source.
But let me first tell you about the positive developments that we can now clearly see and hear
happening worldwide. As I already mentioned, it looks like my work, first at the Corona Investigative
Committee and then at ICIC, has been vindicated by the publication of the, albeit heavily redacted,
RKI papers. RKI is the equivalent of the American CDC. These papers clearly show that Corona was
not a pandemic, but a staged plandemic set in motion by the mainstream media, politicians and
others, who got paid to induce panic among the population so that they could be controlled and
made to destroy their own economy and their own health. On top of these now infamous RKI papers,
the highly regarded former president of Germany's highest court, the constitutional court, Professor
Papier, for months has now been asking for a judicial investigation of what happened during Corona,
stating that the judiciary and above all Germany's highest court, the constitutional court, failed to
protect the rights and values enshrined in the constitution during Corona. Well, we can certainly help
with this judicial investigation as we have all the evidence readily available. Anyone can easily
download all the interviews I have conducted with, for example, Dr. Mike Yeadon, the former vice
president of Pfizer, Professor Luc Montagnier, who won a Nobel Prize for discovering the HIV virus
and then changed his mind and, like Dr. Judy Mikovits said, that it wasn't a virus that caused AIDS. I
conducted interviews with presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Archbishop Viganò,
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr. Peter Breggin, former premier of Newfoundland, Labrador, Brian
Peckford, ritual abuse survivor Cathy O'Brien, and many, many others. It's all there. But there is, in
fact, even more reason for optimism as outside of Germany, the wake-up process has picked up so
much speed that it is now unstoppable. Those on the other side of the fence, in particular, those who
are in the business of panic and warmongering, have now every reason to panic themselves.
At Columbia University in New York, reminiscent of what happened 55 years ago, that's during the
Vietnam War, student protests against the Vietnam War have now spread in its variation of protests
against what's happening in Gaza, have now spread across the entire country and then worldwide.
Once again, it is students and faculty members of Columbia University who are protesting against a
war, this time the war in Gaza. More than 34,000 people were killed over the last six months, 70
percent of whom are women and children, and now two mass graves, graveyards, were found with
more than 300 bodies of patients and medical staff of hospitals, many of whom showing signs of
torture and execution-style murder. Neither the US administration nor the EU is able to ignore this.
Both have asked for an independent investigation into the massacres. Student protests have already
spread to other countries, like for example Australia, and students and faculty members are now
coordinating their efforts and connecting with each other. Sounds like real grassroots, bottom-up
democracy, standing up against globalistic, top-down totalitarianism to me. The protesters demand
not just that the killing stops immediately, but they also ask, cui bono? Who profits from all this? In
what ways? This means that just like during Vietnam, the protesters are breaking through the official
wall of propaganda and want to get to the bottom of what's going on. Only this time, for real it
seems. Because I believe it is no accident that the call for an investigation of these crimes against
humanity coincide with the call for an investigation into the corona crimes against humanity. The
people on the other side of the fence are only one step short of the realization that the same
puppets in the mainstream media, politics and pseudoscience who got paid to lie to us about corona
are now lying to us about Gaza. And from that realization will come follow-up questions, such as, for
example, what is really going on in Ukraine and what exactly is it with man-made global warming?
And why are they trying to keep us in permanent panic mode? Good questions, don't you think?
The positive developments are mirrored or reflected by what's happening in the criminal proceeding
against me, except that here their panic is so great that they're now pushing themselves and the rule
of law into very, very dangerous territory. On the one hand, their official narrative has collapsed.
Both the hearing and the, albeit incomplete, that is illegally redacted contents of my file have shown
beyond a reasonable doubt my taking a loan in order to protect some of the donations temporarily
from imminent attachment of our bank account was perfectly okay, as I had both the authority to do
this under the business judgment rule and I was willing and capable of repaying the loan. The
allegations in the criminal complaint, to the contrary, were simply freely invented lies which the DA
would have immediately uncovered had he conducted a real investigation and not just a fake one.
The senior district attorney who refused to even start a criminal investigation when she looked at the
very same facts less than a half a year ago or a half a year earlier was correct when she came to the
conclusion that there was absolutely no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.
But behind this travesty of justice, we can now see the real criminals. The three attorneys from Berlin
and the assistant district attorney who operated very closely when they first had me kidnapped in
Mexico and then got their hands on my money and the Corona Investigative Committee's money by
way of fraud and extortion. Even my illegally redacted file shows that the assistant DA knew right
from the start of his non-investigation that I was in the process of repaying the loan with the
proceeds from the sale of my house and that there was way more than enough money available for
this. The file also shows that he knew full well that the three accusers had absolutely no right
whatsoever to get their hands on that purchase price. And the file shows that he knew that the three
authors of the criminal complaint would nevertheless engage in fraud and extortion in order to get
their hands on that money. In fact, the criminals themselves kept him informed about their criminal
activities. He not only allowed them to commit these crimes, rather there's now reasonable cause for
a criminal proceeding against him for aiding and abetting their crimes or at the very least for
obstruction of justice. And those are real crimes, not just misdemeanors.
But the matter gets worse. In full knowledge of the fact that the three criminals only interest in the
Corona Committee's activities focused on the donations it received for my work mostly. And knowing
also, of course, that they had already stolen 1.15 million euros of my purchase price. He now
attached my attorney's pension plan, collecting everything up to another 700,000 euros for these
three criminals.
But what is the reason for all this? Well, the secret dossier on me written by the German intelligence
services proves beyond any reasonable doubt that the three Berlin attorneys and the assistant DA
were instructed to do a kind of a hit job, to do the dirty work, so to speak, for those who are pulling
the strings from behind the scenes. Ultimately, of course, this will backfire. And this will turn out to
be a hit job on themselves and before the eyes of the world, a hit job on the rule of law in Germany.
Why am I saying this? Well, last week, the intelligence services approached the presiding judge and
his number two judge on the panel, in my case, and put them under pressure to, or at least he
manipulated or they manipulated them. As a result of this presiding judge just informed us that
despite all the evidence to the contrary, he will definitely find me guilty of whatever crimes.
If any further proof was required to show that this is a fake trial that undeniably started with my
kidnapping in Mexico, here it is: My attorney, Dr. Miseré, who defends me in this trial alongside my
colleague Katja Woermer, just received an anonymous letter with a photo of his daughter, clearly a
threat that something will happen to her if he continues to defend me. I will publish the details of all
of this still unfolding crime story in my next statement.
For now, let me conclude not with another list of my favorite songs, but by telling you that my
favorite book is Harper Lee's novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird". And my favorite movie is the movie by
the same name, starring Gregory Peck. There will be justice. And if the system is too corrupt to
deliver it, it'll come another way. Call it karma or poetic justice, but it will come. See you soon.
Absolutely beautiful Reiner. Thank you for these words and your courage. I’m reminded of Nietzsche’s quote:
“Wisdom is a woman who loves only a warrior.”
May I say I convey much love to you in the conducting of your warrior power. I sent a letter to you in prison with much the same salutation. We are indomitable together. Thank you from the centre of my, and many, many like hearts.
« As a result of this presiding judge just informed us that
despite all the evidence to the contrary, he will definitely find me guilty of whatever crimes. » Do I understand that Dr Reiner, even if it’s clear that he’s innocent, he will be found guilty no matter what 😰