Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ambria's avatar
Ambria
2d

This is so very exciting!

I would love to find out more information about getting treatment. I was injured by injections back in 2017 and have been suffering since then. 😪 I also lost 2 family members, but really lost more bc the ones left here are just not the same, if you know what I mean.

You all really deserve the gold medal of decency just for the idea alone! A healing place like this is so desperately needed.

Sending so much love and blessings to you and everyone involved in this noble mission. ❤️ Godspeed!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Professor Anita Baxas,MD
Jonathan Bruce Murphy MD MDH's avatar
Jonathan Bruce Murphy MD MDH
2d

Wishing you the best success! clearly you are serving the people in the spike damage area and that is most needed now!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anita Baxas,MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture