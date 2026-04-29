It’s been a long run trying to get the clinic open and there were some set backs with people who were paid to find investors but took the money and ran and also with staff and partners. Our philosophy is to help people get better as best as is possible with currently available technology and as cost effectively as possible. Our main goal is not to make money but unfortunately some people no longer involved with us had other priorities. The founder and funder of the clinic has invested a large amount of money to acquire all the necessary equipment and paid for training of staff besides rent and other overhead. He didn’t have to embark on this huge endeavor at his age of almost 80, but he did it because he had lost family members to the Covid jab and sees it as his life’s work to help heal people suffering from jab induced illnesses.

We are a non-profit organization and I too have worked tirelessly for two and a half years without compensation to get this going. We will be doing research under the auspices of the University of Health and Spiritual Sciences UHSS in New York where I am on the faculty to find what protocols work best to remove what has been injected and heal the body. Everyone coming to the clinic will be a research participant and findings will contribute to the advancement of knowledge to continually improve protocols and cut out what doesn’t work to find the most effective and also cost effective protocol. Doctors Detox is under the aegis of the Cherokee and other Native American tribes.

But now, very soon, it will be open. We moved it from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach, to a nice up and coming area called the SoSo district. It’s only minutes from the inter coastal waterway and Palm Beach as well as downtown West Palm Beach.

SoSo District West Palm Beach

The airport and Interstate 95 are only a few blocks away. We have a whole new crew including a medical director, a nurse practitioner, two nurses and a receptionist. The space is currently being renovated. We had to take out walls to make space for the HBOT but also for the IV treatment room. It’s getting new flooring, a fresh paint job and nice matching furniture. The garden space is getting a deck with tables, chairs and beautiful landscaping. We have state of the art equipment from EBOO, EBOO SAFE to the four seater HBOT, lymphdrainage suit, red light therapy and dark field microscope.

Here is a short film of the Hyperbaric chamber being moved in. It took a good two hours to get the HBOT into the clinic. The space is still under renovation but should be ready for the complete move-in in May.

The clinic is focused on detoxing and repairing damage from the Covid jabs, but also offers treatments to people who want to do just hyperbaric sessions, EBOO and EBOO SAFE sessions, Chelation, Plaquex and/or vitamin infusions, Glutathione, multi mineral IVs and other modalities. The first step for treating Covid jab injuries is a thorough diagnostic including live blood analysis with a high-end dark field microscope, various blood and stool tests to check cytokine levels, toxic metal load, leaky gut and more. Then a protocol using above modalities and others are discussed and implemented.

I will detail this program in another article once the clinic is fully operational.

Next article: Interview with the Rocket Shaman Simon Lüthi in Arizona. How life catastrophes can be signposts to start living our authentic self, laying down belief systems that are not ours and pursuing our life purpose with passion. We will talk about shamanic tools, Wetiko removal and a new program to help stressed out CEOs.

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