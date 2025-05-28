Medscape is an online newsletter for medical professionals which is obviously and blatantly pushing big pharma narratives. Following is an article released today regarding the Covid “vaccines”:

Authored by Alicia Ault 5.27.2025

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisers recommended that manufacturers make no changes to the COVID-19 vaccine that will be available for boosters later this summer.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBAC) voted 9-0 that the 2025-26 vaccines should stay the same, containing a single JN.1 strain, which has been dominant globally since 2024.

“There is efficacy,” said Panel Member Eric J. Rubin, MD, PhD, editor-in-chief of The New England Journal of Medicine and adjunct professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston. “It’s not fantastic. It’s not what it was originally,” he said, adding but that in a population that has broad immunity to the SARS-COV-2 virus, “it wasn’t bad.”

The agency usually follows its panels’ advice, but nothing is certain for the vaccines this fall. As reported by Medscape Medical News, FDA Commissioner Martin Makary, MD, and FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Vinay Prasad, MD, in a “town hall” on May 20 and in a paper in The New England Journal of Medicine said the agency planned to start requiring randomized, controlled trials for approval of COVID vaccines in healthy Americans who are younger than 65 years.

Approvals of boosters over the last 4 years have been based on observational data, and the vaccines have been recommended for all Americans aged 6 months or older.

The FDA has not held any further meetings nor issued a final rule or policy to clarify whether this year’s COVID vaccine boosters would be required to conduct new trials.

The agency may have signaled where it is headed with its May 17 full approval for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, which previously only had emergency use authorization. The FDA limited the vaccine’s use to adults older than 65 years and anyone older than 12 years at high risk.

Some panelists were concerned that a randomized trial requirement might cause delays. “Is there a possibility that if we choose a different vaccine [strain], it is actually going to be different regulatory measures that are taken that would delay the vaccine getting to the market?” asked Stanley M. Perlman, MD, PhD, chair of microbiology and immunology at Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.

Rubin said he believes the observational data presented by COVID vaccine makers “has a lot more richness,” than a randomized trial, given the various exposures to illness and vaccines in a widely varied population. “I don’t think the randomized, controlled trial is feasible,” said Rubin.

David C. Kaslow, MD, director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review at FDA, said that although the agency is still discussing how it will regulate COVID vaccines, “I think there’s a shared desired outcome for the timely availability of vaccines to prevent COVID-19.” Kaslow said the proposed new regulatory framework could be a “potential topic for a future VRBPAC meeting.”

Representatives from Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax all said they would have vaccines ready for the fall. “We look forward to working with the agency to ensure timely provision of appropriate data to support COVID-19 vaccine approval for those who need it most,” said Kayvon Modjarrad, MD, PhD, executive director of Viral Vaccines and Immunology Vaccine Research and Development at Pfizer.

Continuing Burden, Low Vaccine Uptake

At the meeting, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials and vaccine makers said that COVID-19 is still dangerous, especially for those at highest risk, primarily individuals older than 75 years and children younger than 6 months.

The CDC estimates that 30,000-50,000 people have died from COVID since October.

Few Americans choose to get a COVID vaccine, hovering around 25% for adults aged 18 years to 64 years, rising to 50% for those older than 75 years, said Ruth Link-Gelles, PhD, MPH, of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization and critical illness in immunocompetent adults older than 65 years was around 40%-50%, said Link-Gelles. It was the same or slightly lower for immunocompromised adults in the same age group.

Pfizer estimated that COVID vaccines prevented some 107,000 hospitalizations and 6700 in-hospital deaths in 2024.

The vaccine makers argued that their products are safe and effective. “Our vaccines are among the most extensively-monitored products licensed,” said Pfizer’s Modjarrad.

The FDA, however, has recently instructed Pfizer and Moderna also to update labeling to expand a warning about myocarditis and pericarditis. Pfizer’s label warned of an elevated risk in men 12- to 17-year-olds, Moderna’s in men 18- to 24-year-olds. Both will now cite an elevated risk in men aged 16 years to 25 years.

In its letter, the agency cited data from a Lancet study of patients with COVID-19- vaccine–associated myocarditis “showing persistence of abnormal cardiac magnetic resonance imaging findings that are a marker for myocardial injury at a median follow-up of approximately 5 months.”

Some Call for Withdrawal, Others for More Access

During the hour-long public hearing portion of the meeting, most speakers asked the FDA to immediately recall all COVID vaccines, citing a variety of harms — many of them unproven.

Direct Link: https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/fda-advisers-recommend-no-changes-covid-vaccine-fall-2025a1000d9z?ecd=WNL_mdpls_250527_mscpedit_publ_etid7453227&uac=163675MZ&spon=42&impID=7453227

____________________________________________________________________________

What is frightening is the percentages from the CDC she cites of people still getting these jabs:

25% for adults aged 18 years to 64 years, rising to 50% for those older than 75 years!These are millions of people in the USA alone.

What a perfect way to knock off more elderly people. They are the ones that are getting social security which most of them paid into their entire life. They are the ones who remember how life used to be before the absolute evil madness began of today’s world. In order to make the madness appear normal to the younger generation born into it, you have to change history and eliminate the ones who actually lived through it. The excess death rate among people 65 and older from the roll out to the first week of 2024 was 1’069’943 according to the CDC:

The claim that Covid is still killing tens of thousands of people can’t be substantiated as the diagnosis is still done by a PCR test which can’t test anything but only replicate bits of DNA or mRNA. No SarsCoV2 virus was ever proven to exist, in fact no other virus was ever proven to exist. See my articles on the bogus virus theory:

I also highly recommend the book by Drs. Samantha and Mark Bailey, The Final Pandemic: An Antidote To Medical Tyranny

It’s fear mongering pure and simple to get more people to take the jab which ultimately will make them sick, kill them or worse, turn them into controllable Borg zombies. The order to give the jabs only to the people older than 65 and younger than 6 months and “vulnerable” people of any age is not the same as pulling them off the market completely. It’s quite a useless order since they are still available to anybody who wants them. This looks like window dressing to appease the MAHA and MAGA supporters. Forcing the manufacturers to only include information about the risk of myocarditis is a drop of water in the ocean of negative effects these jabs are causing. What about all the other disabilities and mayhem they are causing such as white rubbery clots inducing strokes, heart attacks, leading to limb amputations, even blindness? What about the neurological issues like Guillain Barré Syndrome, flare up of Parkinson’s Disease, MS, seizures, brain fog? What about infertility in men and women, still births, dead babies drinking breast milk of jabbed mothers? What about total dysregulation of the immune system weakening the system and causing autoimmune diseases? What about TURBO CANCER??? I spoke with a colleague in Tallahassee yesterday and she asked if I too see so many more sick patients. She has seen a tremendous increase in cancers. She has been practicing for 47 years and one tumor in particular she has never seen so frequently as in the past couple of years are pituitary tumors. I personally know 14 people in my circle of friends and distant relatives who got cancer after taking the jabs. Some people lament that they tried to warn their friends and family members not to take the jabs, but were brushed off because they were not a physician. It wouldn’t have mattered. I am a physician and most people I warned took the jabs anyway. It shows the power of fear programming by the main stream media. So don’t fret if your loved ones didn’t listen to you. There is nothing else you could have done.

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes.

I leave the comment section open so everybody can communicate and comment with each other, but I’m not always be able to read them.

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com