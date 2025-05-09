To take a break from the doom and gloom news of our times, I want to direct your attention to something very positive for humanity this week.

Seven years ago, my youngest sister Brigitte who was born with Down Syndrome began riding horses at the Vinceremos therapeutic riding center. Vinceremos is Spanish for “We Will Succeed”. The weekly sessions help her with balance, core strength, mental focus and translating verbal instructions into physical actions. Most of all though, it has given her a sense of accomplishment and pride. It makes her feel good that she can do something I can’t like riding and directing a horse. I tried it many years ago, but I can’t get on the horse and my knees begin to hurt after ten minutes, my derrière begins to hurt after half an hour on the saddle. The connection with the horses has added benefits. She has since participated in the local Special Olympic events and received many prizes.

English Equitation at Special Olympics in Wellington FL 2019

Getting ready to ride at the Special Olympics in 2024

Special Olympics doing Western Equitation January 2025. Brigitte won first prize for both equitation and riding the obstacle course. Unfortunately she couldn’t participate in the follow up event as we were both coughing like horses, pun intended.

Vinceremos was founded by Ruth Menor. In 1982, Ruth started Vinceremos in the backyard of a friend's home shortly after graduating from Florida State University. With a degree in therapeutic recreation, she wanted to help people but was dissatisfied with the constraints of a typical office environment. She began with one client and one horse, believing that if she could bring the healing power of horses to just one person, she could help change lives.

As the program grew and expanded, Vinceremos moved the non-profit to its current location in Loxahatchee, directly behind Palms West Hospital. Vinceremos pursued accreditation from PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship), formerly NARHA (North American Riding for the Handicapped Association), and has since earned premier accreditation with the organization.

A training session I take her to once a week

They offer various riding programs:

Adaptive Riding offers a unique and challenging opportunity for people with different abilities to be empowered with a sense of pride, accomplishment and independence. The ability to communicate with and control a 1, 200 pound animal can take confidence to great heights. Adaptive Riding is structured so that each rider builds their equestrian skills at their own pace to their own level of proficiency. Multiple disciplines are taught: English Equitation,Western Equitation, Dressage and Trail. Brigitte began with English Equitation, but transitioned to Western Equitation last year. To fit the riding, I bought her western boots, jeans and a western shirt.

Learning to steer a horse back in 2018

Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP) is geared towards Veterans, people with difficult family situations, attachment disorders, victims of abuse and youth at risk.

EAP offers unique experiential learning opportunities that strengthen and develop relationships.

Sessions incorporate a variety of ground work with the horses and general horsemanship activities including grooming, leading and herd observation. The sessions include specially designed interactive activities and team-building exercises.

The sessions are guided by a Mental Health Professional and are designed to meet the specific objectives of each individual, group or family.

School Programs

Vinceremos offers opportunities for schools with exceptional student programs to incorporate Equine Assisted Learning and Education into their weekly curriculum. These learning programs promote the development of life skills for educational, professional and personal goals through experiences with the horses. Participants gain developmental assets including self esteem and self confidence while developing a relationship with the their large and powerful equine partner.

Horses offer us an opportunity to experience humility, compassion and trust, all critical elements supporting self growth and self-awareness.

Hippotherapy

Hippotherapy means "treatment with the help of a horse." A physical, speech or occupational therapist uses the horse as a tool to achieve specific functional goals. The movement of the horse when a rider sits astride mimics the movement of the human pelvis walking. This exercise partnered with the position of the rider works to improve neurologic and muscular function while improving sensory processing. Riders as young as 2 years old can benefit from this program. Hippotherapy has been used to treat patients with neurologic and developmental disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, stroke and spinal cord injury.

Feeding an apple to Jiffy, the first horse she ever rode.

Financial Aid

Most participants like Brigitte are disabled, some severely disabled, and not able to work. The disability payments they receive from the government are laughable. Brigitte gets 500 Dollars a month which is supposed to pay for rent, clothing, power, water, toiletries, transportation and other necessities. She receives 297.—in food assistance per month. Finding a place to rent for 500.—is impossible. The cheapest one room cubicle is 1000.—a month in our area. $ 300.—buys barely a weeks’ worth of groceries. Naturally Brigitte lives with me and our other sister and we take care of her. Others though are not as supported. Vinceremos gives stipends to their disabled riders cutting the cost of riding therapy in half. They do that with generous donations from people who want to support their mission.

If you would like to help them out so they can continue providing these valuable programs, go to their website to send them some money: https://www.vinceremos.org/Donate. If you can make a remark, write “Brigitte” so they know via what channel the donation came to them. This way I can ask them and give everybody feedback in one of the next Substacks.

Any amount is welcomed with a big smile and gratitude by all the amazing children, men and women who can continue riding because of the people who support them with donations.

www.vinceremos.org