Pete Wurst wrote a very good article on what so called virus particles really represent. You can find his writings on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1GAUtREHNJ/?mibextid=wwXIfr

𝗪𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 — 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲? 𝗖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐬? 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬? 𝐎𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬? For over a century, we’ve been taught to fear viruses — as invisible threats, as ruthless attackers, as the ultimate “bad guys” of modern medicine. But the deeper we go into cellular biology, terrain theory, and quantum biology — the clearer it becomes: 👉 Viruses may exist — but what they actually do is vastly misunderstood. Let’s unravel the mystery. 🔍 𝗩𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐬 Unlike bacteria, which are alive, reproduce, and perform cellular functions, viruses: ❌ Cannot move, breathe, or metabolize on their own ❌ Cannot replicate unless inside a host cell ❌ Are often just fragments of genetic material — DNA or RNA wrapped in a protein shell ❌ Don’t “eat,” grow, or engage in any life activity They are not self-sufficient. They don’t have organelles. They don’t have intention. They are inert particles — incapable of action without a host’s own internal machinery. And so the question becomes: ➡️ Why would nature create something “non-living” that only causes destruction? Maybe it didn’t. Maybe we misunderstood their purpose. In fact, the existence of “viruses” was first theorized before ever being seen — based on filtered fluid that was assumed to cause disease. Even when finally imaged with electron microscopes in the 1930s–1950s, what we called “viruses” were simply observed particles — never fully isolated without contamination from cellular debris, proteins, or lab-grown media. Also worth noting that “isolation” in a lab involves taking a sample, starving it of nutrients, and adding toxic chemicals (like antibiotics and fetal bovine serum). When the cells inevitably break apart and die under these toxic conditions, scientists point to the debris and say, “Look, the virus killed the cells!” But the reality is: the cells died because they were poisoned and starved—the “virus” (exosomes) were just the debris left behind. To this day, most “virus isolation” is done via indirect methods — such as PCR or genetic fragment amplification — not through true purification and biological demonstration of pathogenicity. This leaves the definition of a virus on very shaky scientific ground. 🧠 Did you know? The human body contains roughly 38 trillion bacteria and over 380 trillion viruses (the Virome). If they were truly “enemies,” we would have been wiped out as a species before we even began. We are a walking ecosystem, not a battlefield. 🧫 𝗔𝐫𝐞 𝗩𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝗔𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝗘𝐱𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬? Recent research — especially from cellular and molecular biologists — has suggested that what we often call “viruses” may in fact be indistinguishable from exosomes. Exosomes are: • Tiny lipid-bound vesicles (30–150 nanometers) • Released by our own cells in response to stimuli • Created in response to toxins, stress, emotional trauma, nutrient imbalances, oxidative stress, pathogen fragments, or even DNA damage 📲 “Viral” symptoms can also be triggered by a shift in the local EMF environment (like the rollout of new cellular towers), which causes cells to release exosomes as a stress response. These are not foreign invaders. They are endogenously produced messengers — part of our body’s intelligent, adaptive language. What’s more, exosomes often contain RNA or DNA, just like viruses. They’re wrapped in protective proteins, just like viruses. They can travel through fluids (blood, lymph, mucus), just like viruses. They can enter other cells to deliver their message — just like viruses. Under an electron microscope, there’s no definitive visual marker to distinguish them. Many researchers now ask: “Have we been mislabeling our body’s emergency signals as enemies?” This is where quantum biology becomes fascinating: cells may be communicating non-locally, transmitting instructions via bio-photon emission, voltage shifts, and yes — vesicle messengers that appear viral under old frameworks. 🧠 𝗧𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝗼𝐟 𝗘𝐱𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐬: 📀 “USB drives” — delivering encrypted instructions between cells. 🧭 “Emergency flares” — signaling distress or toxic overload. 🧹 “Cleanup notices” — coordinating healing after internal damage. In the terrain model, illness doesn’t happen because an enemy attacked. It happens when our internal environment — our terrain — becomes so burdened, congested, or imbalanced that the body initiates a system-wide purge or repair phase. In this process: • Cells release exosomes/viral particles • These trigger changes in neighboring cells • The immune system may respond (fever, inflammation, mucus, rash, etc.) • The body works to restore homeostasis This is not an infection. It’s adaptation. Coordination. Intelligent self-regulation. And yes — it can spread. But not as a “contagion.” It spreads through resonance, shared environments, electromagnetic fields, and possibly even energetic communication — the way women’s menstrual cycles synchronize, or how yawns ripple through a room. So could it be that what we’ve labeled as a hostile pathogen… …is actually our body communicating, detoxing, and rebooting? ⚖️ 𝗧𝐡𝐞 𝗧𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐬. 𝗧𝐡𝐞 𝗣𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 Understanding the True Root of “Infection” Pasteur’s germ theory said microbes — including viruses — cause disease from the outside in. But terrain theorists — like Antoine Béchamp, Claude Bernard, and modern thinkers — argue the opposite: “The microbe is nothing. The terrain is everything.” — Louis Pasteur (on his deathbed) This wasn’t just a philosophical debate — it was a radically different lens on biology and healing. 🌍 𝗪𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝗗𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝗧𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝗠𝐞𝐚𝐧? A virus doesn’t “attack” a healthy, well‑nourished, well‑drained body. It activates only in: ⚠️ Congested terrain ⚠️ Toxic buildup (chemical, biological, emotional) ⚠️ Low‑voltage or demineralized tissue ⚠️ Emotional trauma or unresolved stress ⚠️ Disrupted circadian rhythm or sleep deprivation 👉 The same “virus” can be present in multiple people — yet only one develops symptoms. That’s not random. That’s terrain biology in action. It’s about the host’s internal environment — not the presence of a microbe. 🔄 𝗦𝐨 𝗪𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝗜𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝗥𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝗼𝐟 𝗩𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲? When we remove the fear lens and study viruses functionally, not reactively, they appear to serve essential and intelligent biological roles — not unlike enzymes, exosomes, or cytokines. 🧬 1. Genetic Updating Viruses may carry fragments of DNA or RNA between: • Cells • Tissues • Organs • Even species This may serve as a natural mechanism for evolutionary adaptation and rapid biological communication, especially during times of: • Environmental crisis • Emotional trauma • Toxic overload They may help coordinate: • ⚙️ Software updates at the genetic level • 🧬 Repair of damaged code • 💡 Instruction for regeneration or stem‑cell signaling ➡️ Fun fact: Over 8% of the human genome is composed of ancient viral DNA. 🩸 Syncytin-1 is a protein essential for the human placenta to form. It is coded by an “endogenous retrovirus” (ERV) that is part of our permanent DNA. Without this “virus,” humans couldn’t reproduce. These aren’t “mistakes” — they are biological downloads, archives of human adaptation, and possibly evolutionary memory. 📡 Some terrain theorists and biofield researchers believe these codes may even be activated by resonance — not just physical exposure. 🔥 2. Triggering Detox or Reboot What we call a “viral illness” may not be an attack — but a systemic healing event triggered by environmental, emotional, or energetic distress. Let’s reframe common symptoms: • Fever → Heats the body to accelerate enzyme function and purge pathogens • Cough → Expels thickened mucus and pollutants from the lungs • Fatigue → Slows you down so energy can go toward cellular repair • Vomiting → Ejects toxins or bile from the digestive tract • Rash → Expels toxins through the skin (often after liver backup) • Diarrhea → Clears the colon and gut terrain rapidly These are not random malfunctions. They’re coordinated biological responses — a terrain‑based emergency protocol. And the “virus”? It may be the spark that activates this phase — especially when the drainage systems have been blocked for too long. 📡 3. Communication & Regulation Viruses — or what we’re increasingly identifying as exosomes — may act as: • 💬 Cell‑to‑cell messengers • 🧯 Inflammation modulators • ⚙️ Immune system calibrators • 💾 Repair signals for tissue under oxidative stress • 🧹 Markers of apoptosis (programmed cell death) or autophagy Think of them as the terrain’s alert system — delivering signals across the body when imbalance arises. They help your biology adapt, reset, and reboot — not collapse. 🧠 𝗧𝐡𝐞 𝗪𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝗼𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝗩𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝗡𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 So how did something potentially helpful, neutral, or misunderstood… …become the symbol of global panic, permanent medical intervention, and military‑style control? 🧬 1. Invisible Enemy = Perfect Control Tool If a virus is portrayed as: • 🔬 Microscopic • ☠️ Deadly • 🤧 Contagious through breath or touch • 😷 Asymptomatic in carriers (so anyone could be dangerous) …it becomes the perfect psychological weapon. You can: • Lock people down • Ban social contact • Strip bodily autonomy • Enforce surveillance • Mandate masks, drugs, and shots • And silence dissent — all “for public safety” 👉 An invisible, shapeshifting “enemy” is the oldest tactic in history to justify control, compliance, and fear‑driven obedience. 🦠 From polio in the 1950s, to Ebola in 2014, to Zika in 2015, to COVID‑19 in 2020 — the pattern repeats: • Declare a mysterious, deadly virus • Blame symptoms with no proven viral isolation • Introduce a “solution” that justifies unprecedented powers 🔎 Ebola: Used to trial experimental vaccines under military escort in Africa. 🧬 Zika: Blamed for birth defects without proving causation — conveniently just as chemical spraying and Tdap vaccine trials intensified in Brazil. 💉 COVID‑19: Rolled out gene‑editing mRNA tech, digital ID systems, global lockdowns, and a trillion‑dollar pharmaceutical shift — all under “emergency use.” The real issue was not the virus but spike protein which triggered “long Covid” symptoms 🧫 Polio: Rare cases occurred in children near pesticide‑sprayed fields (DDT), and the “cure” became the first mass vaccine campaign — later discovered to carry simian viruses and cancer‑causing contamination (SV40). 🧪 HIV/AIDS: Declared a deadly virus in the 1980s, blamed for immune collapse — but never isolated with proof of causation. Early “AIDS” cases appeared in highly toxic urban populations using amyl nitrite (“poppers”), multiple antibiotics, and living with severe nutritional deficiency and trauma. Instead of addressing immune system collapse, the medical system rolled out AZT, a failed chemotherapy drug that destroys DNA replication — which accelerated deaths, especially in those who tested “positive.” To this day, HIV is detected using indirect antibody tests, not true viral isolation. People are still medicated for life on expensive antivirals — while terrain-based healing is ignored. 🕵️‍♂️ The “Spanish Flu” Mystery: Many people bring up the 1918 Spanish Flu as “proof” of contagion. However, terrain researchers point to a massive environmental shift that happened at the exact same time. The 1918 “pandemic” coincided with the global rollout of long-wave radio communications. When you change the electromagnetic “terrain” of the Earth, every living cell must adapt. The “flu” was the body’s attempt to recalibrate to this new atmospheric voltage. In the 1918 US Public Health Service experiments, researchers tried to “infect” healthy sailors by spraying them with the mucus of the sick. Not a single healthy sailor got sick. It wasn’t a “germ”—it was a shared environmental shift. These weren’t isolated incidents. They were biopolitical experiments in mass fear programming, pharmaceutical expansion, and narrative control. And the virus was the pretext. 💉 2. Pharmaceutical Profiteering Once a “new virus” is declared, the floodgates open for: • 💰 Emergency drug approvals (bypassing safety trials) • 🧬 Experimental technologies (mRNA, gene therapy) • 💸 Trillions in vaccine contracts • ♾️ Endless variants → endless boosters → endless revenue • 📲 Permanent health passports and digital ID frameworks This isn’t about health. It’s about market capture, behavioral compliance, and medically monetizing the human body. 🧠 And the virus becomes a narrative loophole that overrides critical thinking, informed consent, and root‑cause care. 🤐 3. Suppression of Terrain‑Based Healing By blaming “germs,” mainstream medicine conveniently avoids: • 💧 Detox drainage support • 🧂 Mineral replenishment • 🧠 Emotional trauma and nervous system regulation • 🌱 Nutrition and circadian healing • 🌀 Biofield health and light‑based therapy Root‑cause healers, functional practitioners, and holistic methods are dismissed as “unscientific” — while true science is buried under pharmaceutical dogma. It’s easier to sell a cure than support true biological literacy. 🔄 𝗥𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝗧𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡: 𝗧𝐡𝐞 𝗩𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝗜𝐬𝐧’𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝗩𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧 Let’s reframe the entire narrative. Here’s what we DO know — backed by real science, holistic observation, and terrain logic: ✅ Viruses exist — but they may act more like messengers than invaders ✅ They show up after terrain stress, not before ✅ They respond to cellular damage, not cause it ✅ They may reprogram, purge, and coordinate healing ✅ Their image has been misused for control, fear, and profit 🌱 𝗙𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝗧𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 — 𝗡𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥 Whether it’s “flu,” “herpes,” “EBV,” or “COVID”, the real question is not: ❌ “What virus do I have?” It’s: ✅ “What’s happening in my terrain?” ✅ “Where is my lymph stagnant?” ✅ “Am I mineral‑depleted or inflamed?” ✅ “Is my nervous system dysregulated?” ✅ “Am I holding emotional trauma or spiritual exhaustion?” ✅ “Where does my body need to drain, release, and recharge?” Because when: • Your drainage pathways are open • Your mitochondria are charged • Your nervous system is calm • Your minerals are replenished • Your biofield is coherent • Your cells are oxygenated and hydrated Then the “virus” — whether exosome, signal, or genetic update — has nothing to latch onto. It gets excreted, neutralized, or transmuted without triggering illness at all. 🌀 Because a resilient terrain doesn’t fear messengers, it translates them, responds to them, and heals through them. 💚 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐌𝐘 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊 All my content is 100% free so that everyone can benefit — especially in a world where healthcare costs are rising beyond reach. Your support means everything. It helps me keep The Healing Hub — my page where I share free healing guides and root-cause wellness tools — growing and accessible to all. Every donation means more education in the hands of people — and less money in the pockets of Big Pharma! ☕ buymeacoffee.com/holisticdoggo 📌 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐎𝐎𝐋𝐒: → Tap Pete Wurst → Scroll to the top pinned post That’s where the Healing Hub Library is. © 2025 Pete Wurst — All Rights Reserved. This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice.