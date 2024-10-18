I will get back to doing microscopy shortly. This is just a short excursion into what one may have missed prepping for hurricanes, tornadoes, power outages, break down of civilization, alien invasions and other calamities.

I had written some articles on preparing for emergencies last winter:

This was the forecast for hurricane Milton:

October 9th I was watching the weather news following hurricane Milton’s trajectory approaching Florida’s west coast and threatening the entire Florida peninsula. Suddenly a massive wind blasted by my house in West Palm Beach forcing trees in my yard into an almost horizontal position. After a few seconds I realized that this was not the hurricane as it was still further away from us. Tornado warnings have been blaring out of our phones all morning. I realized this was a tornado that was too close for comfort. I took my youngest sister who is disabled and ran into the walk-in-closet, the only room in the house without a window while grabbing a flashlight and a water bottle.

After a few minutes it suddenly got quiet, and we emerged from our “safe room” and witnessed the devastation of trees in the yard.

The power went out and stayed out for three days. The Ecoflow solar generators kicked in immediately feeding nine circuits in the house to keep the well pump, the house pump going as well as the refrigerators and freezers. It provided lights and ran a portable air conditioner as well as the TV and modem. After about 18 hours though all the generators and their separate batteries were empty. The solar panels provided a measly 100 Watt charging power. The sky was blanketed in white “clouds” that developed after intense chemtrailing to make sure people without power can’t charge their solar generators.

I had to switch to the gasoline generator to keep the water on as well as the freezers and fridges cold. That’s when I noticed I missed some things in my preparedness plan. I haven’t used or tested the generator in several years. It was on the wall in the garage with stuff piled high on top of it and stuff on the floor in front of it. I had to remove all the stuff to get the generator out. The tires on the generator were flat. Since it weighs about 400 lbs it’s impossible to move without inflated tires. It’s almost impossible to move it with inflated tires as well unless you have muscles like Schwarzenegger. All I had was an electric pump, but no electricity. The pump originally came with a cable that fits the cigarette lighter in the car, but the cable was nowhere to be found. The problem with being prepared is that you get so much stuff, you forget where you put it.

I dragged a 100 lb solar generator to the car and hooked that up to the cigarette lighter. Then I plugged the pump into the generator and managed to inflate one tire. The other tire refused to inflate though. I knew I had to change the tire, but I needed a car jack to jack up the generator. After an hour of watching YouTube videos on how to get the jack out of the car and a lot of swearing about the missing instructions in the 600-page instruction book for the car I managed to get the jack out. It’s not intuitive at all. The YouTube videos were trying my patience as well since my phone barely has any connection out here and the battery charge was diminishing while I had to watch the circling icon and then the ads before getting to the heart of the matter.

I took the wheel off but then got stuck without tools to take the tire off the wheel to replace the inner tube thinking there was an inner tube for which I actually found a replacement. That’s when I called my brother-in-law and asked him (a McGyver genius for repairing anything) to bring the tire from their generator (their power didn’t go out). He installed it and we discovered there is no inner tube after all. The inner tube I found was for another tire on a cart. Again, the problem with getting stuff and not remembering what it’s for and where it is when you need it. He rolled the generator out (he’s much stronger than I am) and I hooked it up to the socket and flipped the transfer switch. The generator didn’t turn on. The battery was dead. I took the jumper battery pack from my car and the generator started up. Whenever we tried to remove the jumper pack, the generator turned off. So we had to leave it on but it couldn’t be exposed to rain, so we wrapped it in a plastic bag and I dragged a sun umbrella to the generator to protect it from the rain.

It ran for almost two days until it stopped as it needed more oil which I didn’t have. I had to check where to put the oil and my brother-in-law went out and bought a gallon of it.

I had to refuel the generator every 5-6 hours. It was so much fun getting up in the middle of the rainy night to refuel the generator. I calculated it needed 34 gallons of gasoline per 24 hours. I only store 100 gallons, barely enough for tree days. Thankfully getting more gasoline wasn’t a problem as the tornadoes only did local damage. If an entire area is damaged though like on the Florida west coast, getting gasoline is a big problem.

My list of things I needed began to grow. I had to order extra wheels for the generator and extra batteries that needed to be kept inside the air-conditioned house. Car batteries in Florida usually only last two years. The humidity and salty air destroy them pretty fast. The same was true for the generator battery in the garage. I also had neglected to buy oil for the generator. As only certain power circuits are being fed by the generators, an ample amount of very long extension cords is good to have. As you can’t use the dishwater and need to conserve power by not using too much water (runs on well pump and house pump), you should have plenty of disposable dishes, cups and silver ware on hand.

As you can’t use the coffee machine, you need either freeze dried coffee or ground coffee. To cook, you need to use the grill which uses propane (or coal). You need plenty of that on hand which I had. But you can’t just put any old pan on the grill, particularly if they have plastic handles. Enamel or cast-iron plans are a must which I didn’t have. I ordered an enamel coffee pot like they use in western movies besides enamel pots and a frying pan. You can put it on the grill or open fire. Make sure you have good oven mitts though.

In summary, this was a test run that showed the weak spots in my preparedness. Solar generators are good in a storm as they kick in immediately. During a storm you can’t roll the gasoline generator out until the storm passes. So, you’re hot and without water or lights until then. But don’t count on solar power to sustain you. It takes far too long for them to recharge, and they don’t bring the power that gasoline does. I could run three portable ACs with the gasoline generator besides almost everything else. It could run the 5-ton AC as well but then nothing else would work. The world will never be able to run on solar power alone.

If you have a preparedness plan, I recommend you do a test run or two to discover what else you may need. Think about reserve items, like generator wheels and batteries and instructions for anything you may need to do like getting the car jack out of your car (I'm being sarcastic here). A list of where you store what stuff might just come in handy so you know what tire the reserve inner tube is for or what cart, buggy or generator the reserve wheels are for.

Here are some short videos showing the devastation this tornado caused in my immediate neighborhood:

The wind threw the very heavy metal table into the yard as if it were made of paper. It knocked down some Papaya trees.

Obviously, I wasn’t able to do any microscopy during this time for lack of electricity, time and due to sheer exhaustion.

I will put out my microscopy findings after looking at various substances under the microscope such as liposomal EDTA, injectable DiSodium EDTA, liposomal Vitamin C, Ivermectin, Glutathione and Methylene Blue. In the next few weeks I will be testing these on vaccinated blood to see what they do. I will also put out an article on Masterpeace once I finished my research on it.

I will also post a book review of The Reveal, David Icke’s new book in the coming weeks.

Thank you for your patience.

Note about your comments: I read them all and I appreciate your questions and suggestions. Unfortunately, the comments have been taking up more and more of my limited time which is why I decided not to respond to them any more as I’m doing this research besides my regular work (the one that pays the bills), advising the detox clinic (for free) that will open in about a week and taking care of my little sister who has Down Syndrome as well as my household, vegetable garden and planting season just began.

