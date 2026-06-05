It has been some years now that the stories of using antiparasitic medications such as Ivermectin and Fenbendazole or Mebendazole and others are able to cure cancer. This leads many people to believe that cancers are the same as parasites, either an infection or a reaction of the body to parasites in the sense that tissue is grown to envelop and contain them. That is not exactly true though. According to the dictionary, a parasite in medicine is: “An organisms, including protozoa, helminths, and ectoparasites, that cause infections and diseases in humans”. This means it is a life form that invades the body from the outside and feeds off it. In Biology and Ecology, the definition is a little different: “An animal or plant that feeds off a host organism (e.g., lice, tapeworms, ticks).” In human relationships it can be defined as a person who habitually relies on others, taking advantage of them without offering any proper return.

To be clear, cancer is not a parasite in the medical sense in that it isn’t an invader infecting the body from the outside. But cancer cells and parasites share metabolic similarities which is exactly where antiparasitic medications unfold their mode of action.

The similarities between parasites and cancer cells

Both cancer and parasites (helminths) can alter the environment surrounding them to modify and hamper the response of immune cells1. They deprive the environment of nutrients that immune cells require to work efficiently and they interact with the hosts lipid metabolism. Cancers cause the Warburg effect, that is cancers prefer to use glycolysis (converting glucose to lactate) for energy even when oxygen is available instead of mitochondrial energy production which is much more efficient. This creates an acidic environment. In such an environment, some immune cells like Macrophages shift from being anti-cancer (M1) to actually being supportive of cancer cells (M2). They reduce the amount of immune factors such as TNFa and Interleukins 6, 10 and nitric oxide. Neutrophils in an acidic environment see a drop in tumor toxicity by 90% as their hydrogen peroxide production is limited. Helminths promote the production of Interleukin 4 which in turn promotes mitochondrial energy production in the Macrophages of the M2 type and also promotes their differentiation. This means the immune response against the parasite is hampered. The changes that both cancers and parasites induce hampers the energy availability of immune cells. Remember the M1 and M2 macrophage actions. It will become relevant how Mebendazole works on the immune system.

The metabolic attack points of Ivermectin in Cancer

Ivermectin influences 14 different cancer mechanisms to the detriment of various cancers2.

It would be tediously boring for most non-biochemists to go through the details of all these mechanisms, but here are a few important ones:

The Wnt/T-cell factor (TCF) pathway: its functions are determination of what cell types stem cells become, maintenance of adult stem cells, tissue repair besides a few other functions. Aberrant Wnt signaling in cancer is heavily linked to tumor growth, as it can over-stimulate cell proliferation. Ivermectin inhibits this pathway.

Yes-associated protein 1 (YAP1) is a key transcriptional co-activator in the Hippo signaling pathway that drives cell proliferation, inhibits apoptosis (cell death), and regulates organ size and tissue regeneration. As a potent oncoprotein, YAP1 translocates to the nucleus to activate gene expression, and its dysregulation is linked to cancer growth and drug resistance. Ivermectin reduces the expression of this protein.

P21-activated kinase (PAK1): regulates cytoskeletal remodeling, cell motility, survival and proliferation which is a really bad thing in cancer. Overexpression of PAKs is linked to tumor invasion, metastasis, and resistance to therapy. Ivermectin degrades this PAK1.

AKT/mTOR pathway: regulates growth, proliferation, survival and metabolism which is the last thing you want in cancer cells but it’s frequently hyperactivated in cancer, driving tumor growth, metabolic reprogramming, and resistance to therapy. Ivermectin suppresses this pathway and promotes programmed cell death and induces mitochondrial dysfunction as well as oxidative stress.

Besides the above points of attack in cancer cells, there are others.

The metabolic attack points of Fenbendazole and Mebendazole

In helminths the main mode of action of Mebendazole is the depolymerization of tubulin3. Tubulin is a protein that forms the building blocks of microtubules which are responsible for the structural support of cells, intracellular transport, cell motility and most importantly in parasites as well as in cancer for cell division. Depolymerization stops cell division. Within 48 hours of this cell apoptosis happens which means cell death.

In addition, Mebendazole inhibits angiogenesis which is the building of new blood vessels induced by cancers to support their growth.

One big issue (besides the horrible effects on the body) of radiation and chemotherapy is the survival of cancer cells, that then come back with a vengeance. In studies combining Mebendazole with either radiation or chemotherapy it was found that they inhibited DNA repair of the cancer cells as well as the cellular self-repair and survival mechanism.

Besides causing cell death by depolymerization of tubulin, Mebendazole also induces it by phosphorylation of Bcl-2 which usually inhibits cell death. When phosphorylated, it’s modulated and promotes cell death. In addition it activates mitochondrial pathways that together are the cell’s death sentence.

Mebendazole upregulates the cancer fighting M1 type macrophages.

Flubendazole4 inhibits cancer stem cell properties. In breast cancer these cells are highly tumorgenic and promote self-renewal of the cancer.

In addition, Flubendazole blocks the uptake of the amino acid Cysteine into the cell which is essential for making the intracellular antioxidant Glutathione. Without Glutathione, the cell membrane phospholipids get oxidized catalyzed by the presence of iron, which ultimately leads to the destruction of the cancer cell membrane and cell. There are a few other mechanisms as well by which Flubendazole fights cancer cells.

Many of the above mechanisms were tested on various cancer cell lines in vitro. But there are real world studies using these drugs in cancer patients.

Real World Outcomes using Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients

Nicolas Hulscher MPH put out a study5 following 197 cancer patients who received Ivermectin and Mebendazole and surveys were conducted at the outset and after 6 months. A total of 122 patients completed the follow-up survey. 48.4% reported regression of the cancer, 36.1% reported disease stability and only 15.6% reported disease progression. 25.4% reported mild side effects, mostly gastrointestinal. Some had concurrent radiation (21.3%), chemotherapy (27.9%) and surgery (19.7%). Many used supplements (49.2%) and nutritional modifications (37.7%) and other integrative approaches.

A literature review and case studies6 was published in 2019. The literature review identified studies done in vitro, in vivo and clinical (with patients) that support the use of antiparasitic and also antifungal medication in cancer patients. They present four case studies.

The first is a 72-year-old man with stage 4 lung cancer and metastasis in the bones. The patient received antiparasitic medications, insulin potentiation therapy (IPT), acyclovir, cefatriaxone, fluconazole and metronidazole to cover infections. PET scans after the end of treatment showed the patient was cancer free.

The second patient was a 46-year-old woman with stage 4 multiple myeloma and bone metastasis. She received antiparasitic medications including ivermectin, pyrantel pamoate, praziquantel, itraconazole, fluconazole and IPT. After finishing treatment, the new oncologist thought the original diagnosis must have been wrong because he has never seen an advanced stage multiple myeloma reverse and become asymptomatic.

The third patient was a 32-year-old woman with recurrent breast cancer after mastectomy with radiation and chemotherapy. The patient had mercury amalgams removed and was thereafter treated with the chelator DMPS. She received Ivermectin, pyrantel apmoate, levamisole and tinidazole. The patient has been physically active and cancer free for 17 years since the end of treatment.

Protocols

There are several protocols being used by doctors, such as Dr. William Makis from Canada, now in Florida and there is the Joe Tippens protocol.

Dr. Makis has highlighted the potential against “turbo cancers”—rapidly progressing malignancies he and many others associate with mRNA COVID-19 “vaccines”—reporting a 75% response rate in combination therapy.

In September of 2024 he published in the *Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine*with Dr. Ilyes Baghli and Dr. Paul Marik, the protocol which integrates drug repurposing with orthomolecular interventions (nutrient-based therapies).

It is typically administered over three months in cycles of three weeks on and one week off taken with fatty meals as this improves bioavailability. Liver and kidney function must be regularly monitored.

The dosages take into account the cancer stage and individual patient response and tolerance.

I purposely will not describe the protocols as I believe this shouldn’t be done as a Do-It-Yourself treatment but needs supervision by knowledgeable and open-minded medical practitioners.

Don’t google the names above, as the cult-controlled Google will come out with a bunch of lies to deter patients from finding out and trying antiparasitic drugs for cancer. Big pharma does everything possible to suppress this information. If a doctor says that this or that natural or alternative treatment can cure cancer, it doesn’t take long until three letter agency goons with machine guns raid the office and then medical boards entangle the doctor in years long time and money consuming lawfare.

Dr. Makis has a Substack page: https://substack.com/@makisw

Possible Side Effects

The antiparasitic drugs do have side effects. The most common are itching, rash and gastrointestinal issues. It is generally safe, but Ivermectin can cause infertility which I wrote about in an earlier article:

However, I would think that fertility isn’t a big consideration when treating life threatening cancer.

Albendazole and mebendazole are generally safe without significant side effects when used in recommended doses just for 1–3 days. However, when these drugs are used for prolonged periods to treat tissue helminthiases, cancers, or even when they are used just for once as preventive chemotherapy for intestinal helminths, liver toxicity, allergic reactions, and rarely severe myelosuppression (in particular, neutropenia) may occur.7

I also wrote an article on alternative cancer treatments using natural means:

It would be nice if more real world studies can be done to find the best combination and dosages.

Citations

1. Similarities and divergences in the metabolism of immune cells in cancer and helminthic infections

Diego Esperante, Monica Itzel Martınez Gutierrez, Mark E. Issa, Alejandro Schcolnik-Cabrera, and Fela Mendlovic

PUBLISHED 16 November 2023, DOI 10.3389/fonc.2023.1251355

2. Lai Y, Guan X, Chen X, et al. A review of ivermectin use in cancer patients: is it time to repurpose ivermectin in cancer treatment? Acta Pol Pharm Drug Res. 2024;81(6):913-929. doi:10.32383/appdr/200570

3. Guerini AE, Triggiani L, Maddalo M, et al. Mebendazole as a candidate for drug repurposing in oncology: an extensive review of current literature. Cancers (Basel).

2019;11(9):1284. doi:10.3390/cancers11091284

4. Anticancer role of flubendazole: Effects and molecular mechanisms (Review)

XING XING1*, ZONGNING ZHOU2*, HONGWEI PENG2,3 and SHAOPING CHENG1

Department of Urology, The First Affiliated Hospital of Yangtze University, Jingzhou, Hubei 434000, P.R. China; 2Human Genetic Resources Preservation Center of Wuhan University, Wuhan, Hubei 430071, P.R. China; 3Hubei Key Laboratory of Urological Diseases, Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan, Hubei 430071, P.R. China

Received July 12, 2024; Accepted August 29, 2024. DOI: 10.3892/ol.2024.14691

5. Real-World Clinical Outcomes of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients: Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH1, 2*, Kelly Victory, MD2, James A. Thorp, MD2, Drew Pinsky, MD2,

Alejandro Diaz-Villalobos, MD2, Peter Gillooly, MSc2, Foster Coulson2, Melissa Annazone2,

Chloe Radesi2, Jessica Brooks2, Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH1, 2, Harvey Risch, MD, PhD2,3

1McCullough Foundation, Dallas, TX

2The Wellness Company, Boca Raton, FL

3Yale School of Public Health, New Haven, CT

6. Antiparasitic and Antifungal Medications for Targeting Cancer Cells Literature Review and

Case Studies

Frederick T. Guilford, MD; Simon Yu, MD

ALTERNATIVE THERAPIES, JUL/AUG 2019 VOL. 25 NO. 4

7. Albendazole and Mebendazole as Anti-Parasitic and Anti-Cancer Agents: an Update

Jong-Yil Chai 1,2,*, Bong-Kwang Jung 1, Sung-Jong Hong 3

PMCID: PMC8255490 PMID: 34218593, Korean J Parasitol. 2021 Jun 30;59(3):189–225. doi:

10.3347/kjp.2021.59.3.189

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. Paid subscribers receive a separate email with the coupon codes. Paid subscribers also receive a chapter every other week from my book Awaken To Your Power.

Book shop: www.anitabaxasmd.com

www.loveolution.world