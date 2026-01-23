I recently received an email from the Swiss bakery in Virginia who offers Swiss specialties such as cheeses, condiments, chocolates and more imported from Switzerland for Swiss expats in the US.

I also had a longer Zoom call with my longest friend in Switzerland a few weeks ago when she told me that Switzerland was in an uproar about the new 39% tariffs that President Trump put on Swiss imports. I then told her, that ultimately it will be the American consumers paying the tariffs, up to a point but more about that later.

So, I did a simple calculation that any business owner in the United States importing goods from abroad will have to do. Let’s say I’m an importer of Swiss cheese. And as an aside, what they call Swiss cheese in the USA is really called Emmental cheese as it comes from a region in the Canton Bern called Emmental. It’s my least favorite cheese from Switzerland.

Emmental cheese, the one with the big holes

So, let’s say I import my favorite which is Gruyère cheese. A round of Gruyère weighing 100 lbs (just an example – I don’t know how heavy it is and what it costs) cost USD 1000.—until now plus freight costs to the US. I divide this round of cheese into 100 pieces of 1 lb each and resell it to my US customers. I resell each one pound piece for $ 15.--. It cost me $ 10.—for the cheese plus let’s say $2.—for freight per one pound piece. This leaves me a profit of $ 3.—per one pound piece of Gruyère or 20%.

Gruyère cheese

Now though, with the 39% tariff imposed, the 100 pound round of cheese will cost me $ 1390.—instead of $1000.--. This means the one pound piece will cost me $ 13.90 plus the $2.—freight for a total of $15.90. My cost is now more than what I charge. Since no business can sell products for less than it costs, I have no choice but to increase the price for my Gruyère. To keep the profit margin of $3.—as before, I need to increase the price to $ 18.90 which will be a smaller percentage margin than before. The $ 3.—profit on the old price was a margin of 20% whereas the $ 3.—profit on the new price of $18.90 is only 15.87 %. To keep my 20% profit margin, I really need to increase the price to $ 19.68.

This means my US customers now must pay $ 4.68 more for the same amount of Gruyère. And so, it goes with all imported goods.

Now let’s see how this affects people in Switzerland. At first it won’t affect them, but as more Americans stop buying the now expensive Gruyère, the Swiss company will sell and less. They may have to close down one or two facilities, let go of employees, sell cows or buy less milk from farmers and a downward spiral begins. Tariffs negatively affect people in both countries. The money ends up in the US government’s coffers and we all know what they spend it on.

A friend tried to mail me an EMF harmonizing bracelet from Switzerland as the manufacturer in Germany only sells in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Thus I ordered it and had it mailed to my friend. When she tried to mail it to me, the following message came up by the Swiss Post:

It says that currently packages to the United States can only be shipped by Urgent mail, which means by Fedex because of US tariffs. This makes shipping quite expensive. The only packages that can be sent by regular Swiss Post airmail are personal items valued less than USD 100.— as gifts from private person to private person. Mailing of electronics and data storage devices is forbidden.

I ordered calendars from Switzerland with Swiss landscapes every year for Christmas for myself and Swiss family members living in the USA. Until now it has never been an issue getting these shipped to me in Florida from Switzerland. This year the company wrote me that due to the new tariffs and customs regulations they can no longer ship to the USA. Here is their email:

Dear Customer

Due to new US customs regulations, we are currently unable to offer calendar shipping to the USA. (Import duties and declaration regulations)

Should this change, we will be happy to adjust our shipping methods again.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your interest in our calendars and send you our best regards.

Your Customer Service Team

Calendaria Kundenservice

calendaria.ch



This is not the first company refusing to ship orders to me from Switzerland and from other European countries. Most of these are small businesses and don’t have the capacity to navigate the new regulations. The products they sell are not available in the United States and never were. It’s not as if these companies took away jobs from Americans. It is outright ridiculous and nerve wracking.

US Made Supplement and Exported and then Taxed

I’m a consultant and vice president of the company Biorica International which imports a sheep placenta supplement from Malaysia. The formulation was done in Switzerland, the supplement is made by a dietary supplement manufacturer in New York and then exported to Malaysia where the main office is of the company that owns the product. When we import it from Malaysia to sell on our web shop and on Amazon we have to pay import duties which is new. So even if it is made in the US, exported and re-imported there are tariffs on it. Naturally, we had to raise our end consumer prices to cover the tariffs. This means the final customer in the US pays the tariff, not the company that owns the product, not the manufacturer and not our company. We only lay out the money to pay the tariffs but then get them back from the end consumer.

Italian Pasta and Irish Butter

Recently, Italian pasta makers told the United States that the tariffs will stop them from exporting Italian pasta to the United States. I think we can agree that Italian pasta still outperforms American pasta. The Irish Kerry Gold butter prices have gone up from $ 4.09 per block to $ 6.29 recently because of tariffs. I have tried almost every American made butter, but nothing comes close to European cultured butter. This means, we the American consumers have to pay more for the goods we enjoy and the money goes into the governments’ coffers to spend on weapons that kill people in far away places like Gaza. We are essentially funding the Gazan genocide with the increased prices we pay for imported goods.

The official idea of tariffs is to increase production within the USA which is a good idea. Then why have companies been incentivized over decades to shut down factories and move their operations abroad? Immediate imposition of tariffs can only lead to inflation and supply chain issues. Factories can’t be built and opened from one month to the next or even one year to the next. It takes time and a lot of money to rebuild the factories and find qualified employees to run them. In addition, not everything can be produced in the US. Gruyère cheese for example can only come from a particular area in Switzerland with pastures that contain a variety of herbs the cows eat giving the cheese its distinct flavor.

But there are issues with building factories as well. Many parts and tools to build factories or to then build whatever the factory is producing will require parts imported from other countries as they don’t exist here. This makes building things very expensive when such tariffs are imposed on parts and tools. It’s a big obstacle for investors who would want to build local factories but the uncertainty of cost, particular with the ever-changing mind of the president on what percentage of tariff he wants from what country, is prohibitive.

Then there may be retribution tariffs other countries impose on American products and that leads to a tariff war that never has any winners. Investors will not invest in new factories if they can’t export their products due to tariffs other countries impose on American imports. Existing business may have to cut back on employees like the Gruyère factory in Switzerland as an example. The people of both countries always suffer.

Looking back in history in the 1930ies the U.S. raised import duties on over 20,000 goods to protect domestic industries during the Great Depression. However, other nations retaliated with their own tariffs, leading to a collapse in global trade that exacerbated the depression.

Then there were other tariff wars that ended well for the United States such as U.S. imposed restrictions on Japanese auto and electronics imports in the 1980ies, citing market access issues for American companies. The dispute led to concessions from Japan and increased manufacturing in North America.

Surely great care needs to be taken when imposing tariffs as well as consistency and concessions, for example in the timeline of implementation. The latter is to give time to local companies to build their manufacturing plants or give foreign companies the time to move manufacturing to the US like Japanese car makers did. The rapid-fire whiplash causing tariffs changes put out by the current administration does not inspire confidence for investors. There are other, better ways to entice investors to build local such as tax incentives, less bureaucratic red tape, assistance with marketing American made products and other such measures.

