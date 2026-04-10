Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

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Rider's avatar
Rider
20h

Thank you, Dr. Baxas for your interesting description of additional unhealthy offshoots from the shots. Thank you also for calling attention to the toxic chemtrails which are no urban or rural myth, but a menace. Concerning which, I have a little story.

I complained to my rural neighbors about toxic chemtrails, to little apparent effect; but next morning one effect did appear. As same neighbor was tractor-lifting into position a work platform, I glanced skyward and was astonished to see a very low-flying big military-looking airplane with a gray plume billowing out behind. I had never before witnessed such a low elevation flyover and directly overhead. I hollered at my neighbor to look, but like in a bad dream he did not respond, in the cab with his back to the direction of flight, engrossed in his tractor work. I never carry a phone, so all I could do was stare as the airplane flew southwest toward Great Falls some 70 miles away. As it descended toward the skyline, the gray sunlit plume became bluish gray, translucent in appearance. The chemtrail remained intact in the sky until winds dispersed it over the next hour or two.

A month later, driving back from the Rocky Mountains headed east, I noticed ahead chris-crossed chemtrails and one aircraft, maybe 30 miles away, plume billowing as the craft descended northeast toward Great Falls. Again, with the sun shining, I noticed that bluish-gray translucence.

I told a farmer I know about those experiences and that the trails have been shown to contain a lot of aluminum, among other toxic compounds. He then remarked that a friend of his had soil tested from a tract of farmland that had not been farmed the previous 20 years and found aluminum levels off the charts.

I raise this subject sometimes with farmers, but mostly they take me as an eccentric.

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1 reply by Professor Anita Baxas,MD
Stuart Hutt's avatar
Stuart Hutt
1d

Since the Covid virus was never isolated there is no spike protein from a non existent virus. With regard to mRNA it is another false flag by Dr DARPA Malone. Graphene Hydroxide nanotech yes as per La Quinta Columna. It steals electrons at an amazing rate creating all sorts of diseases. As per Dr Andreas Kalcker and Dr Jerry Tennant, all diseases are a lack of energy. This had to be a technological weapon not bio.

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