Until around 2022 Plaquex therapy was reliable in reducing soft and hard atherosclerotic plaque deposits. The results could be measured just by comparing before and after symptoms alone such as reduced amount of angina attacks (chest pains) and increased walking distance but also on ultrasound findings of neck and leg arteries. Another exam often used is the coronary calcium score using a CT angiogram. The images of the coronary arteries are run through a software algorithm that calculates a score. Until a few years ago the calcium scores went down reliably in most patients after doing a series of Plaquex infusions. In my office in Switzerland, I saw reductions of 35-45%.

Since then, something has shifted as I have been receiving messages from patients and colleagues that experience no reduction or very little reduction in the calcium score results and a few even saw an increase in the score. I still get many reports on how well it works, but the reports of scores not being affected or going up have increased from around three per year to one a month on average. So, what is going on?

The Calcium Score Exam Issue

For one thing, we need to realize that calcified plaque is stable plaque. It’s soft plaque than can break off and cause a sudden heart attack or stroke. Calcified plaque of course with time can cause narrowing of the blood vessel which then will cause symptoms such as angina, or leg claudication (pain in legs when walking). Thus, the calcium score is not really a true mirror of cardiovascular risk events such as heart attacks and strokes. To get a truer measure of plaque burden, the Cleerly exam is better as it can distinguish between the dangerous soft plaque and the stable hard plaque.

Secondly, some do the before and after exams on two different machines. The machine’s accuracy depends on the slice numbers. Older machines may do 64 slices, which means parts of the blood vessel are not imaged as it only does so many slices per rotation of the scanner. New machines can do up to 640 slices. The latter will of course detect plaque that the former couldn’t. The results are not comparable.

Thirdly, some do the exam many months, sometimes years before they begin treatment and/or they do the after exam many months or years after finishing the treatment. The process of plaque depositing does not stop after finishing the treatment unless lifestyle changes and maintenance therapy are undertaken. With these time lags, plaque builds up between the first exam and finally beginning treatment. So we don’t really know the score right before treatment begins. The same happens after finishing treatment. Plaque builds up after the last treatments are finished until the exam is done. Again, we can’t know what the score was once treatment was finished. This is why it is so important to change one’s lifestyle and use certain supplements for maintenance in addition to monthly maintenance infusions.

Fourthly, and this is sinister, I had reports from doctors who sent their patients for a follow-up exam. The score after completion of the treatments went down, but the radiologist found out it was a follow-up and couldn’t believe that anything could lower the score. He adjusted the algorithm and the score was suddenly higher than the before score without doing a third exam!

Then there are some other reasons why the score may not go down. One of them is the use of the blood thinner Coumadin. It blocks Vitamin K, which is important in combination with Vitamin D3 to remove calcium from blood vessel walls. Without Vitamin K the calcification continues at a more rapid pace than any treatment can take it down.

Another reason is implanted stents in the coronary vessels. They exert constant pressure on the underlying endothelial layer which causes constant inflammation that then increases the deposition of plaque and calcium to cover the damage of the inflammation.

The Covid Jabs Cause Mayhem

There are two major reasons why the Covid jabs cause increased plaque deposits in blood vessels at a rapid rate, which makes it much harder to treat.

mRNA

The jabs that actually do contain mRNA *coding for a so-called Spike protein cause transfection of the mRNA into the DNA of the nucleus in cells, including endothelial cells. These cells then express this protein on their surface which causes the immune system to attack these cells and damage, even destroy them. Professor Sucharit Bhakdi has warned about this from the beginning. The body’s reaction to damage of endothelial cells is to cover it up with plaque and then calcify them.

Immune cells attacking protein on the surface of endothelial cells

When I write “so-called Spike protein” I refer to a protein that the mRNA is coding for, not an actual protein of a non-existent virus as I have detailed early on here:

* Researchers have examined the contents of the jab vials with Massspectrometry and found that quite a few don’t contain nitrogen and phosphate that are the building blocks of mRNA backbones.

Graphene Oxide

The second ingredient in Covid jabs that causes mayhem in blood vessels is Graphene Oxide. Dr. Andreas Noack in Germany was the foremost researcher in the area of graphene science. He warned that graphene oxide acts like razor blades on blood vessels, before he was arrested while doing a broadcast and later vanished. Again, the major damage to the endothelium of blood vessels forces the body to cover up the damage with plaque. Unfortunately, graphene oxide is not only present in the covid bio-weapons and meanwhile other injections, but it is sprayed on us via geoengineering that is happening worldwide all the time. I receive images and videos from friends in Bangkok, Bern and Bale, Switzerland, Toronto, Nicaragua, Costa Rica besides taking my own videos in the West Palm Beach area and currently in Scottsdale and Sedona, Arizona.

January 2026 over my neighborhood

Sedona, Arizona March 29th 2026

Toxic Metals

We are being inundated with toxic metals via geoengineering. It is found in soil, food, water and in the Covid injections. They are causing mayhem with enzyme systems in the body that normally keep free radicals in check by helping it create antioxidants like Glutathione and Sodium Oxide Dismutase. Toxic metals damage cell membranes, including and particularly of the endothelial cells. Again, the body’s only reaction to this damage is layering plaque on top of the damaged cells.

Stepping up treatments to combat the acceleration of damage

While Plaquex treatments still work in most patients, we need to step up detoxification of toxic metals and graphene oxide which can be done with chelation therapy. There are oral and natural chelators out there such as Pectasol, Cilantro and others, but the inundation with toxic metals is so great that they will not suffice anymore except for continuous maintenance therapy after the major load has been removed with chelation therapy. Personally, I would stay far away from any zeolite or bentonite products as they will already come loaded with toxic metals. When found in nature, they will have soaked up the metals from the environment as geoengineering is everywhere.

This doesn’t solve the problem though of the immune system attacking the endothelial cells expressing the protein on their surface. There is currently no known method in the public domain that can reverse the transfection of mRNA into DNA and these cells will continue producing this protein, falsely called Spike protein. The only weapons in our arsenal are antioxidants such as Glutathione, anti-inflammatory herbs such as Curcumin and Boswellia and an anti-inflammatory lifestyle to lower the baseline of inflammation we can control. EBOO treatments can filter out inflammatory cytokines, but it won’t stop the inflammation process. Regular, intense maintenance therapy with Plaquex, chelation, and EBOO will be necessary to achieve some improvement or maintain at least the status quo.

This will affect foremost patients who have taken the jabs that did contain the mRNA. But shedding is a real issue. If patients live and/or work in close quarters with the jabbed, they too will have these proteins in the body. The effect will not be as bad as in the ones that were jabbed as no transfection should have taken place. Thus, their bodies don’t produce the protein, but it could be found on the surface of cells that the immune system subsequently attacks and destroys.

The increased damage to the blood vessels is just one fall-out from the Covid jab weapons. There are many more and the ones who pushed their patients to have the jabs, as a rule allopathic doctors practicing Rockefeller poison medicine, not only don’t have a clue what to do about it, they basically deny that this is happening. We can be grateful that there are more alternative and integrative physicians and naturopathic doctors who know what is going on and are doing their best to help their patients with the tools available.

To find such doctors, go to https://www.acam.org/page/Searches ,

https://secure.icimed.com/membership-directory/2 and

https://www.a4m.com/find-a-doctor.html.

You can also go to www.plaquex.com . Once you click Yes to enter, click on Resources on the top right to get to the clinic search engine (find a doctor in the USA) or International Clinics and Contacts.

I also refer to Dr. Ana-Maria Mihalcea MD, PhD in Washington State, Dr. Frank Shallenberger in Nevada and Evolving-Solutions in the UK.

Very soon we will have our Doctors Detox clinic open in West Palm Beach FL. I will post updates as information becomes available.

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