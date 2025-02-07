A good friend in Canada went to his dentist and he asked her to give him a vial of dental anesthetics. He sent it to me to look at under the microscope.

Bright field at 400x

Bright field at 800x

Dark field at 400x

Hydrogel polymer in dark field at 1600x above and below

Colloidal Gold Product from Germany

I brought a bottle of colloidal Gold with me from my trip to Switzerland last summer. I put it under the microscope and found a lot of moving dots besides some black stuff in bright field at 400 x below.

The above black stuff could be Graphene Oxide.

Some of the moving things are probably bacteria as it’s not a sterile solution but certainly not all of them. Below at 400 x magnification in dark field.

Above at 800x magnification. Some of the larger moving blinking lights sure look like quantum dots.

The Snakepit

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to know what companies and products to trust. I heard that the company making this product was recently sold to a large company which is a red flag for sure. The sides of “good and evil” are no longer easy to discern. In order for evil to get people to trust it, it must pose as good. This has become quite obvious in the realm of the alternative social media which resembles a snake pit with trigger happy vipers posing as the good guys and shooting down anyone they believe to be controlled opposition based not on knowledge but preconceived ideas and misconceptions about people without actually knowing anything about them. Maybe they are the controlled opposition? It’s hard to know who is who and what information is true. This is why some distance to this media may be necessary in order to gather ones thoughts and reclaim ones energies from time to time. The discord and division being sown by purposeful agitators and many who are just mindlessly taking sides without investigation is what the global cult wants. They don’t want harmony, unity, investigation into the truth. They want these low vibrational emotional frequencies because their masters feed off them. If you feel overwhelmed by social media, get some distance and talk with real people in every day life. It’s absolutely not the same as “people” on social media hiding behind some pseudonym who may only be there to rattle your feathers and agitate you. If you feel rattled and overwhelmed, go into heart space and connect to the oneness, the unconditional love we all have the capacity to connect to and thus come into our own power.

I put out a video a while ago with instructions on how to do this:

If you would like to support my work and help pay for the costs of doing this research, you can become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paid subscribers receive the same information as free subscribers as I want the information to be available to everybody. The only perks I can offer paid subscribers are special discount codes for my bookstore and occasional discounts on products from www.biorica.biz. This month I can offer a $10.—discount on the toxic and essential hair analysis test and $ 20.—off the purchase of 2 bottles of Plaquex Oral soft gels. Paid subscribers received a separate email with the coupon codes.

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com