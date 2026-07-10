Are you overwhelmed and exhausted which can make you angry but also worried? You’re not alone. It’s by design.

Information Overload and Contradictions by Design

Before the Covid era there was a bit more information available to us than before as social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter were added to mainstream media. But what happened during and after Covid was a veritable information flood as sources multiplied and existing ones increased in size in terms of information flow. There was an explosion of citizen journalists doing research, putting out their findings in podcasts, articles and videos trying to find and deliver the truth of what they discovered. This was and is very necessary as we have been lied to by mainstream media forever.

But the information we receive is now contradicting in almost every aspect of life. Besides the contradictions, there are posts coming out every second that often usurp your time, your attention and concentration. They distract us from actually getting anything done like work, spending quality time with friends and family or even just doing things around the house. The days and nights feel shorter because of all the distractions and our brains feel fried from all the input.

Be AFRAID

In addition, all the scary news from both sides of the media aisle makes people worry about their future, their family, their job, their very survival. “How can I avoid using digital programmable currency? Will I still have enough money to pay the rent or the mortgage or will we end up on the street begging? Will there still be gasoline I can afford to drive the car? Can I make the car payments? How can I afford healthy food? If even organic food is full of toxins because they are exposed to chemtrails, what can I eat that won’t make me sick? Can I escape the depopulation agenda? How can we fight the demons?” The scary news and predictions just keep piling up.

Complex login procedures and getting into an AI phone circle

In addition, have you noticed all the large corporation websites that now make login in more difficult? The username and password are no longer enough. The password requirements have become more complex, so you can’t remember them and the requirements change from website to website. “Use a special character, but don’t use these, only those…..” Then they need to verify it is you by sending you a text with a number or an email. After you input that they show you tiny grainy photos where you need to identify a traffic light, or a motorcycle and you wonder if the guy on the motorcycle or the wires leading to the traffic light are also meant to be part of what you have to click to prove you are a human. Sometimes though you don’t get the email with the code or it comes in late. It is most fun when you are trying to do this on a phone screen when your fingertips are larger than the keys on the keyboard. I think this is really by design to drain our energy and to get us to accept a digital ID or facial recognition as this “will be so much easier and time efficient”. Meanwhile you lose valuable time, be it time to get some work done or just relax to do some self-care.

Remember when a human picked up the phone at companies you called? That time is long gone since a while, but now we have AI picking up the phone. It doesn’t understand why you are calling and none of the menu options are what you are calling about. Recently I had to call a bank that took over the credit card business from another bank. I had made a dispute a while back, then called the old bank to reverse it. Meanwhile the new bank took over and didn’t receive the memo that the dispute needs to be reversed. The merchant let me know they were never paid. I called the new bank’s AI and the only option was: “Do you want to make a dispute?” NO. “Do you want to check on a current dispute?” YES. “You don’t have any current disputes”. It went in circles. After pushing the zero button and screaming “representative!” a few times I finally got to a human who was actually able to deal with the problem. Again, valuable time and life force was lost in this exchange with an Artificial Idiot. That same new bank just debanked me while I am writing this post. They didn’t inform me, no letter, no email they just canceled the card and when I tried to log in it said” account closed”. No explanation. It is Citibank. I am actually glad that they won’t make money off me. They are as bad as Chase and Wells Fargo.

Here is another Substack writer who nails what is happening to us:

The Consequences

In all three areas I describe above, several things happen. One, you are overwhelmed and exhausted, two you are angry about the stupidity of whoever programs these idiots and also about the time you just lost and three you worry how this will end and it’s eating up your time and life force.

These scenarios, and there are many more – just think about trying to get something fixed or replaced on warranty or trying to get your lab results from a medical office- activate your fight, flight or freeze response. The adrenals are putting out adrenalin and cortisol constantly until they can’t anymore. This causes you to gain abdominal fat, predisposing you to diabetes and all its consequences of heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure etc..

The brain shuts down the part we need to critically think about things and goes into reactive mode. This makes us easier to manipulate and to control but also to accept anything that promises to make our life easier and provide relief – even at the cost of losing our freedoms and our privacy.

The emotions of anger and worry are frequencies that are not only put into the field everybody is connected to and thus affect everybody else, but it is the food-the loosh-for the demons who via their puppets are orchestrating all of this.

Loosh is a term coined by Robert Monroe of the Monroe Institute. He did a lot of experimenting with out of body experiences and saw entities in the lower Astral (4th) dimension who feed off our emotions, particularly so called negative emotions like anger, fear, worry, hatred. No wonder, our world is run the way it is. It’s for maximum loosh creation

Once the adrenals are exhausted, we are constantly exhausted and every little thing we want or need to do becomes a burden. We disengage from life and no longer care about what is being done to us. We stop opposing, fighting and not complying. If compliance is easier, we will do it. We then have lost our passion and possibly become depressed, even apathetic. Some may lose the will to live. This serves the depopulation and the control agenda which is why this is all done by design to get us into such a state.

On the energetic level I have spoken several times with my friend the pranic healer it has consequences as well. It is mostly the base and the solar plexus chakras that are not only completely congested with stuck fear, anger and worry energies but are also depleted of energy they need to function properly and support the body. What used to take half an hour to an hour to clear out these energies and then energize the chakras now takes many more hours. Often she says it is like sticky rubbery glue that these energies feel like and she has to use crystal extractors that weigh over 2 pounds to get anywhere. This began a year or two after the Covid scam began.

What we can do

“They” will not do anything about it. On the contrary, they will continue to bring in other maddening rules to increase our stress. They will continue to overwhelm us with information about threats,” a pandemic here, an alien invasion there and economic collapse everywhere”. It is up to us individually to find ways to feel better.

Testing

First, you might want to test the status quo of the adrenal glands. The best way to do this is with a diurnal saliva test. You get a test kit and take four saliva samples at specific times of the day. Then send it to the lab and in about a week you receive the results with a graph of your cortisol output compared to what a normal profile looks like.

Above is a graph showing what is normal – the green area- and the results, the black line. The adrenals almost flat lined.

Next we need to take action stop the problems causing this

First and foremost, we need to stop the most stressing issues in our life.

Reducing our consumption of online information or information sources is a good start. Have you noticed how an issue is discussed everywhere ad nauseam be it mainstream media or alternative media, and then suddenly after a while the issue is not mentioned again. For example, the Maui fires were everywhere and then about a year later, nobody talks about it. Wouldn’t it be interesting to see what has happened to the area of the burn? So why get all riled up for something that is then dropped months later? Why get all riled up about something about which you can’t do anything?

Sure, you need to know the most important things happening and even more importantly you need to connect the dots so you can see the BIG picture. Once you see that, you don’t need to know every little, small thing that is happening as you can see where the general direction is going. Many things are said to happen, that actually didn’t. Other things happen about which you can do absolutely nothing about, so why get all riled up because of it? Use your time wisely and don’t spend your lifetime and life force on constantly watching news, be it mainstream or alternative.

When you want peace and quiet, put your phone in airplane mode. People have a knack of calling me just when dinner is served. I began putting my phone on airplane mode and it ensures that we can eat in peace. Don’t answer every text, WhatsApp, telegram message or any one of the gazillion messenger apps immediately. You get people used to you responding right away. Make them wait.

When you have to call a big company with an Artificial Idiot, prepare yourself to remain calm. Put yourself into a positive, happy mindset. It helps when you remind yourself that anger will just create food for the demons whereas happy emotions will starve them.

Selfcare, Tips and Tricks

Schedule time in your calendar for selfcare just like you schedule meetings, appointments or work-related things. Your selfcare is just as important if not more important than anything else. Selfcare also includes time for your family and close friends, besides maybe going to the gym, meditating or just doing nothing.

It’s not always possible to create a schedule that suits you. So, when you begin to feel stressed, run off your feet, there are a few tricks to help you de-stress in a minute.

First, and don’t do this while driving or operating machinery, relax your face muscles, your tongue, your neck, your shoulders and within a few seconds your body goes into parasympathetic mode which causes immediate relaxation. Sometimes it can put you to sleep.

Second, if someone gets on your nerves, draw an imaginary circle around yourself, close your eyes and imagine where in that circle the person is standing. Really nerving people may be in your face or standing on your head. Then move them to a place that makes your body feel much better. I had a guy that was unnerving whom I have never met but just was a pain to deal with. I put him to the back right of myself near the end of that imaginary circle, out of my sight and was done with him. The important thing is not to think about it or analyze it, but to notice how it makes your body feel. Your body will always tell you if something is good for you or not. An even more powerful vision is to see yourself being brighter and standing on a bright spot. This brightness can make your body feel safe from intrusions.

Thirdly, of course there are some breathing exercises that can be done in a few minutes. You can breathe in for 4 seconds, hold for 4, exhale for 4 and hold for 4. Or you can inhale for 4, hold for 2, exhale for 6 and hold for 2. The 6-3-6-3 breathing works well too and helps to increase your Prana, your life force. When we are stressed we tend to breathe only with our chest muscles. Take the time to do some diaphragmatic breathing moving your belly and letting the diaphragm having a go at fully extending and contracting. Stress may also have led you to constantly activate your abdominal muscles which can prevent you from breathing in the flow. Instead of doing sit-ups try stretching your abdominal muscles, e.g. by laying on a large exercise ball and rolling a bit backward stretching your belly.

Mindfulness is another method to deal with stress in a away that does not activate the sympathetic nervous system. You learn to pay attention only to what you are doing and feeling in that moment. You don’t give any thought about what you will do next or what you did before. You live purely in the present moment.

Treatments

Pranic healing is an energy medicine modality that can help restore adrenal function by restoring the chakra system associated with the adrenal glands.

On a physical level there are supplements like Ashwagandha that can help balance the adrenals. DHEA can be substituted at low dose for a while to relieve the adrenals of the duty of producing DHEA while they recuperate. In severe cases, low dose Cortisol for a month can help them recuperate as well which is a prescription medicine. Fetal cell therapy which I practiced in Switzerland when it was still available can restore adrenal function. In the future there will be stem cell therapy that will do the same.

If you don’t have a medical practitioner who can or wants to order the diurnal cortisol saliva test, you can order the test on some websites like biorica dott biz. Substack had suspended my account as they don’t allow links to external sites and they no longer allow me to give coupon codes to paid subscribers.

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