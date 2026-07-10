Anita Baxas MD Substack

Anita Baxas MD Substack

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Fern Barkalow, PhD's avatar
Fern Barkalow, PhD
11h

Thank you Dr. Baxas, I agree with everything you are saying. It seems as if most people are running around in this overstimulated physiological state most of the time, and it's just not healthy or productive. There are a tremendous number of contradictions, and things that don't 'add up' in our lives right now, on so many fronts, that I find myself constantly searching for answers and contemplating what I find, leaving myself little time to unwind, and truly enjoy life.

One of the reasons I recently trained as an integrative health coach, and am working on starting my own coaching business after semi-retiring from a long biomedical research career, is that I want to help people realize that they have much more control over their health and well-being than they think, or have been led to believe. There is hope - I truly believe that.

Coincidentally, when I received the email with your post and tried to access it through a browser, it appeared as if your Substack account had disappeared! It wasn't browser specific, and was probably some sort of software glitch, but who knows? I'm just so glad that I am now able to access your blog.

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Rider's avatar
Rider
1d

Thanks and I do agree with your assessment of contemporary life...AI, passwords and phone codes, struggling to break on through to talk to a person, and looming threats on a dozen fronts. Gym work, sunning, grounding help.

I sent a request to the lewrockwell.com advertising department. I wrote a nice 2 paragraph piece stating I wanted to advertise a free book by Unbekoming about vaccine hazards (and virology nonsense). I summarized the theme in 2 sentences and noterd I hoped to discourage people from taking vaccines. No response...and this was the second time that blog had ignored my request to advertise virus nonsense. In years past they published 2 or 3 of my articles.

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