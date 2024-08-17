I had the opportunity to take the professional Neogenesis dark field microscope of the clinic I’m advising to my house to practice for my certification. I checked the blood of unjabbed family members and friends, and I looked at the blood of five jabbed people and the blood coming out of a steak.

The unjabbed never had their noses swabbed nor wore a mask. They mostly avoid being around many people like air travel, airports, and heavily populated shops and events. Two of the unjabbed had no hydrogel construction sites nor micro robots buzzing around. My blood showed one hydrogel construction site in the beginning stage. I confirmed the finding with Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea MD, PhD who has more experience than I have.

The construction site in my blood after flying to the UK, Switzerland and back in close quarters with many jabbed people. There are two white blood cells inside. I’m guessing they are trying to break it down.

I began taking liposomal EDTA and Vitamin C and will recheck my blood in a while.

Then I checked the five jabbed people and there were many such construction sites. They all had at least one jab, some two. They had almost immediate symptoms after getting the jabs. One had issues with the joints of the fingers and still has a pinky that can’t be stretched out completely. The other had neuralgic type pain on the side of the face.

This was the second person who didn’t have the large sites like the first one:

I rechecked the slide 20 hours later and found the construction increased in size and many micro robots were buzzing around it:

This was the next person who had many of these hydrogel formations. These are at low magnification showing the huge size relative to the tiny red blood cells all around.

Here is a close up:

Below is the last person I checked who had many of these construction sites.

This person also had quite a few red blood cells that had quantum dots inside:

I examined this slide 20 hours later and found the construction sites still there:

The red blood cells look different after 20 hours due to dehydration over time.

At 4000 magnification we see this red blood cell being attacked by nano robots but also pleomorphic entities that are present in the body in tiny forms which are normal but then can morph into larger forms if the terrain favors their development such as acidity, inflammation and toxicity.

Lastly, I took the blood coming out of a piece of steak I had defrosted and found a lot of blinking bots in various colors as well as crystalline structures. They are easier to spot in the video below the image.

The red arrows point to blinking dots, the yellow arrows to crystalline structures, probably hydrogels.

In summary the jabbed have these sensor and communication platforms constructed inside the body as do the unjabbed and animals. The steak is from an unjabbed cow, purely grass fed. This means it’s raining down from chem trails as well.