Does a Vegan Diet protect from Hydrogel Polymer Blood Contamination?
Microscopy of three Vegans shows clean blood
I recently had the opportunity to examine the blood of three vegans under the dark field microscope. They didn’t get the “vaccine” but two of them are exposed to vaccinated people constantly.
Their blood looked great. No hydrogels, no Rouleau or clumping of red blood cells, no accumulation of the clotting agent Fibrin or platelets and a healthy amount of white blood cells.
These three are not just vegan, but they eat fresh organic food, some grown in their own garden. Veganism per se is not necessarily healthy if prepackaged vegan meals with fillers and preservatives are consumed or most of the diet consists of regular produce that isn’t organic.
Let’s have a look at their blood:
Above is the first one. The red blood cells are freely flowing and of normal shape. There are white blood cells that look healthy as well. There is no build-up of fibrin or platelets and there are no foreign substances such as hydrogels.
The above is a sample of the second one. Here also, the red blood cells are freely flowing and of normal shape. The little dots are chylomicrons transporting fats consumed during the last meal inside the blood which is normal. There is no accumulation of fibrin or platelets. It’s free of hydrogels polymers.
This is the third one who has the closest contact with jabbed people as she is a doctor herself. The red blood cells are freely flowing. There is no build-up of fibrin or platelets. Some red blood cells are lemon shaped which can be due to problems digesting proteins. The grayish structure in the middle is a cholesterol crystal, which is also normal to see in live blood analysis. There is a neutrophil (white blood cell) near the upper left corner.
We also found a long fibrous structure in her blood:
It looked like an artifact (a fiber on the slide). To be sure this wasn’t a self-assembling hydrogel polymer with microrobots, I zoomed in to 4000 magnification:
There are no blinking nor moving dots inside or around the fiber. Thus, we can be sure it is an artifact.
The partly cut off bubble in the first image on top is an air bubble. There were no moving nor blinking microrobots anywhere inside or around the bubble. Air bubbles happen quite frequently when taking the blood sample, particularly with small drops.
Why do vegans have less issues with hydrogel polymers in the blood?
Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea MD, PhD tested blood of a rancher who keeps grass fed cows and eats their meat. His blood was so severely contaminated that he was symptomatic. After treatment and then switching to a meatless diet, his blood improved and remained fine, and his symptoms vanished. She tested the blood of one of his cows and it was also contaminated with hydrogel polymers.
I also tested blood from several grassfed organic steaks, and they contained hydrogels. I tested rainwater and that too contained them. Thus, grassfed cows eat grass contaminated by rainwater (chemtrails) and we find contamination in their blood and meat. When we eat the meat, we get it too.
Isn’t it strange that we get contaminated by the one food that the globalists want to get rid of?
A reader, Piki in Flanders, Belgium sent me the following photos of a blood sausage with white worm like things coming out of them:
What can we do?
Go vegan or vegetarian is one option. I have checked eggs, and they are clean of contamination, chicken not so much though. I have yet to examine fish to see how contaminated they are.
We can reduce our meat intake and do regular detox treatments with oral liposomal EDTA and Vitamin C if the contamination is not too bad or by infusion if it’s as bad as the farmer of Dr. Mihalcea had it. It sounds crazy to have to do regular detox treatments because of eating meat, but everybody needs to decide for themselves what they would like to do.
