(German translation below)

On my recent visit to Switzerland, I had a discussion with my longest friend about the world situation, the evil cult and their agendas for humanity. Our premise is that the evil in the lower 4th dimension feeds off our low vibrational emotions such as fear, hatred, anger and worry. It’s like drug addicts who can’t fathom their existence without the constant fix the drug provides. In the case of the “evil ones” they fear for their very existence if they don’t have access to this low vibrational energy.

Another premise is that as emanations of Source we create or manifest our reality. This includes manifesting the status quo our planet and humanity is in. So far, our perceptions and beliefs have been manipulated to manifest what the “evil ones” want us to manifest. The power to change our manifestations resides in us, the human collective. We need to take that power back.

Too many of us are still looking for a savior as we have been brought up through childhood to believe that we are not important, we are powerless, not good enough and that others know better and can do more. Many believe this into adulthood. It’s the “little me” belief system, that keeps us thinking we need a savior instead of recognizing that we are our savior. This doesn’t mean we can’t accept support from others, but there are people who take advantage of this and make us dependent on them – be they gurus, companies or governments. We need to recognize our power, our strength, our potential in ourselves.

There is another aspect to this too. What the “evil ones” have forgotten and what we fail to recognize is that absolutely everything in existence is part of creation – a part or an emanation of Creator- Source-Oneness- Divine Awareness. They have been separated from Source but never completely disconnected. They would be able in time to sustain themselves on high frequency energy once it enters their consciousness. As part of Creator, they too are connected to the unified or morphogenetic field as we all are. It’s the collective human fear, worry, hatred that maintains them and builds them up like an Egregore that takes on a life of its own. Once humanity collectively raises its vibration it will affect the field we and they are connected to. Some of them may begin to feel, connect to and feed off this high energy which can lead them to change their ways and no longer support the evil machinations. In the beginning there will be few, but the more are able to do this, the more others will be affected, and they can change from the inside out.

This means, we, each one of us, needs to put out good vibes, be of service to others and, most importantly, work on our own traumas, triggers and relationships with others and our planet. We need also to become more mindful of how our actions and words affect others and the field. For example, when things don’t go right or we are cut off in traffic, many have accustomed themselves to using swear words and sentences that really don’t serve the unified field. We need to be mindful of our words and train ourselves to longer utter such swear words. It takes time, and if they do leave our mouth, we can apologize to the universe with the intention to do better in the future. Do sentences like “God damn it” really serve us and humanity? Do we really want God – whoever is meant by that term- to damn someone or something? Most likely we don’t really mean it.

A good example of our power to manifest is the current situation of potential World War 3 fires and provocations everywhere, giving us the perception that it is inevitable. It is not! This belief of inevitability creates a lot of energetic heaviness due to the fear of the people and the thoughts of the planners who want this to happen. It’s important that we don’t panic. We don’t know if it will manifest and how badly. Don’t get dragged down by the out-of-control imagination of what could be. It doesn’t have to manifest, so stop helping its creation by stopping yourself thinking about the worst-case scenario. Rather think about peace. If the collective thinks we want peace, then it would end in peace as the energetic permission for war is not given. We must choose peace.

Revolutions have never solved the problem as revolutions involve violence and merely lead to a change of who is in power over others. The general attitude of humanity, which includes egotism, hate, worry, power over others for one’s own advantage does not change with a revolution. This next vital step for humanity to effect real change is an evolution that is based on each of us working on ourselves. No external conflict is required, no violence, no ballots, no war, no physical action even. The solution is based in and must be in the realm of at the level of the nature of reality which is frequency and information. Only on this level can permanent positive change be made that will change everything. The solution is within us, not outside of us.

This is the time of evolutionary change for humanity that has never happened before to our knowledge. For the perpetrators of evil, it will mean that they either come back into the fold of Source consciousness thriving on high vibrational energy and contributing to the evolution in a positive way or that they must leave this 3D realm- our planet, even our solar system and find another “place” to continue their low vibrational existence. This can also mean that this 3D simulation comes to an end, and we find ourselves in prime reality, the original earth until we decide to continue our existence in other incarnations in places and times of our choosing, exploring the universe for ever and ever. It’s up to us not only to create a better place for all of us here and now but to free ourselves and all divine sparks permanently from this simulation and incarnation trap and return to prime reality where we have free choice about what to experience next. This is not just about us here on Earth but all emanations of Source who may get trapped here. This is truly a unique time in the history of all existence. As Christina von Dreien recently said, our job here is to be in the midst of this as we came here at this time to help. We can pat ourselves on our back for doing this. This is also the reason why we have help in the unseen, from our spirit team (we all have one) to people from other planets.

GERMAN

Jeder von uns trägt die Lösung in sich Um die Menschheit in eine neue, wünschenswerte Zukunft zu führen und alle göttlichen Funken zu befreien PROFESSOR ANITA BAXAS,MD 8. Juli 2024 Bei meinem letzten Besuch in der Schweiz hatte ich eine Diskussion mit meiner ältesten Freundin über die Weltsituation, den bösen Kult und deren Pläne für die Menschheit. Unsere Annahme ist, dass das Böse in der unteren vierten Dimension von unseren niederschwingenden Emotionen wie Angst, Hass, Wut und Sorge lebt. Es ist wie bei Drogensüchtigen, die sich ihr Dasein ohne den ständigen Fix, den die Droge bietet, nicht vorstellen können. Im Fall der „Bösen“ fürchten sie um ihre Existenz, wenn sie keinen Zugang zu dieser niederschwingenden Energie haben. Eine weitere Annahme ist, dass wir als Emanationen der Quelle unsere Realität erschaffen oder manifestieren. Dies schliesst die Manifestation des Status quo auf unserem Planeten und der Menschheit ein. Bisher wurden unsere Wahrnehmungen und Überzeugungen manipuliert, um das zu manifestieren, was die „Bösen“ wollen, dass wir manifestieren. Die Macht, unsere Manifestationen zu ändern, liegt in uns, dem menschlichen Kollektiv. Wir müssen diese Macht zurückgewinnen. Zu viele von uns suchen noch immer nach einem Retter, da wir von Kindheit an glauben gemacht wurden, dass wir unwichtig, machtlos und nicht gut genug sind und dass andere es besser wissen und mehr können. Viele glauben das bis ins Erwachsenenalter. Es ist das „kleine Ich“- Glaubenssystem, das uns dazu bringt, einen Retter zu brauchen, anstatt zu erkennen, dass wir unser eigener Retter sind. Das bedeutet nicht, dass wir keine Unterstützung von anderen annehmen können. Aber es gibt Menschen, die das ausnutzen und uns von ihnen abhängig machen – seien es Gurus, Unternehmen oder Regierungen. Wir müssen unsere Macht, unsere Stärke und unser Potenzial in uns selbst erkennen. Es gibt auch einen anderen Aspekt. Was die „Bösen“ vergessen haben und was wir nicht erkennen, ist, dass absolut alles in der Existenz Teil der Schöpfung ist – ein Teil oder eine Emanation des Schöpfers, der Quelle, der Einheit, des göttlichen Bewusstseins. Sie wurden von der Quelle getrennt, aber nie vollständig abgetrennt. Sie wären in der Lage, sich mit hochfrequenter Energie zu erhalten, sobald diese in ihr Bewusstsein tritt. Als Teil des Schöpfers sind auch sie mit dem einheitlichen oder morphogenetischen Feld verbunden, wie wir alle. Es ist die kollektive menschliche Angst, Sorge und Hass, die sie aufrechterhält und sie wie ein Egregor aufbaut, der ein Eigenleben entwickelt. Sobald die Menschheit kollektiv ihre Schwingung erhöht, wird dies das Feld beeinflussen, mit dem wir und sie verbunden sind. Einige von ihnen könnten anfangen, sich mit dieser hohen Energie zu verbinden und von ihr zu leben, was dazu führen könnte, dass sie ihre Wege ändern und die bösen Machenschaften nicht mehr unterstützen. Am Anfang werden es nur wenige sein, aber je mehr dies tun, desto mehr werden andere betroffen sein, und sie können sich von innen heraus ändern. Das bedeutet, dass wir, jeder von uns, gute Schwingungen aussenden müssen, anderen dienen und vor allem an unseren eigenen Traumata, Triggern und Beziehungen zu anderen und unserem Planeten arbeiten müssen. Wir müssen auch achtsamer werden, wie unsere Handlungen und Worte andere und das Feld beeinflussen. Zum Beispiel, wenn Dinge schiefgehen oder wir im Verkehr abgeschnitten werden, haben sich viele daran gewöhnt, Schimpfwörter und Sätze zu verwenden, die dem einheitlichen Feld wirklich nicht dienen. Wir müssen auf unsere Worte achten und uns trainieren, solche Schimpfwörter nicht mehr zu äussern. Es dauert seine Zeit, und wenn sie doch aus unserem Mund kommen, können wir uns beim Universum entschuldigen mit der Absicht, es in Zukunft besser zu machen. Dienen Sätze wie „Verdammt nochmal“ wirklich uns und der Menschheit? Wollen wir wirklich, dass Gott – wer auch immer damit gemeint ist – jemanden oder etwas verdammt? Höchstwahrscheinlich meinen wir das nicht wirklich. Ein gutes Beispiel, unsere Macht zu manifestieren, ist die aktuelle Situation mit den potenziellen 3. Weltkrieg, Bränden und Provokationen überall, die uns die Wahrnehmung geben, dass es unvermeidlich ist. Das ist es nicht! Dieser Glaube an die Unvermeidlichkeit schafft viel energetische Schwere aufgrund der Angst der Menschen und der Gedanken der Planer, die dies wollen. Es ist wichtig, dass wir nicht in Panik geraten. Wir wissen nicht, ob es sich manifestieren wird und wie schlimm es wird. Lass dich nicht von der ausser Kontrolle geratenen Vorstellungskraft darüber, was sein könnte, herunterziehen. Es muss sich nicht manifestieren, also hör auf, bei seiner Schaffung zu helfen, indem du aufhörst, über das schlimmste Szenario nachzudenken. Denke stattdessen an Frieden. Wenn das Kollektiv denkt, dass wir Frieden wollen, wird es im Frieden enden, da die energetische Erlaubnis für Krieg nicht gegeben wird. Wir müssen den Frieden wählen. Revolutionen haben das Problem nie gelöst, da Revolutionen Gewalt beinhalten und lediglich zu einem Machtwechsel führen, wer über andere herrscht. Die allgemeine Einstellung der Menschheit, die Egoismus, Hass, Sorge und Macht über andere zum eigenen Vorteil einschliesst, ändert sich nicht mit einer Revolution. Der nächste entscheidende Schritt für die Menschheit, um echten Wandel zu bewirken, ist eine Evolution, die darauf basiert, dass jeder von uns an sich selbst arbeitet. Kein äusserer Konflikt ist erforderlich, keine Gewalt, keine Abstimmungen, kein Krieg, nicht einmal physisches Handeln. Die Lösung basiert auf und muss auf der Ebene der Natur der Realität liegen, die Frequenz und Information ist. Nur auf dieser Ebene können dauerhafte positive Veränderungen vorgenommen werden, die alles verändern werden. Die Lösung liegt in uns, nicht ausserhalb von uns. Dies ist die Zeit des evolutionären Wandels für die Menschheit, der nach unserem Wissen noch nie zuvor stattgefunden hat. Für die Täter des Bösen wird dies bedeuten, dass sie entweder in das Bewusstsein der Quelle zurückkehren und sich von hochfrequenter Energie ernähren und positiv zur Evolution beitragen, oder dass sie diese 3D-Welt – unseren Planeten, sogar unser Sonnensystem – verlassen müssen und einen anderen „Ort“ finden, um ihre niederschwingende Existenz fortzusetzen. Dies kann auch bedeuten, dass diese 3D-Simulation endet und wir uns in der primären Realität, der ursprünglichen Erde, wiederfinden, bis wir uns entscheiden, unsere Existenz in anderen Inkarnationen an Orten und Zeiten unserer Wahl fortzusetzen und das Universum für immer und ewig zu erforschen. Es liegt an uns, nicht nur einen besseren Ort für uns alle hier und jetzt zu schaffen, sondern uns und alle göttlichen Funken dauerhaft von dieser Simulation und Inkarnationsfalle zu befreien und in die primäre Realität zurückzukehren, wo wir die freie Wahl haben, was wir als nächstes erleben möchten. Dies betrifft nicht nur uns hier auf der Erde, sondern alle Emanationen der Quelle, die hier gefangen sein könnten. Dies ist wirklich eine einzigartige Zeit in der Geschichte aller Existenz. Wie Christina von Dreien kürzlich sagte, besteht unsere Aufgabe hier darin, mitten in diesem Wandel zu sein, da wir zu dieser Zeit hierhergekommen sind, um zu helfen. Wir können uns dafür auf die Schulter klopfen, dass wir dies tun. Dies ist auch der Grund, warum wir Hilfe im Unsichtbaren haben, von unserem geistigen Team (wir alle haben eins) bis hin zu Menschen von anderen Planeten.