Recently EDTA chelation therapy as a method to bind and detox metals has come under fire as being dangerous and ineffective. This is true if it’s performed by medical professionals who haven’t been properly trained and certified. They often use far too high doses, give it too fast and fail to check certain blood parameters for kidney function. Almost everything used the wrong way can have deleterious effects. After all, drinking too much distilled water can kill you too.

The history of EDTA

EDTA stands for Ethylene Diamin Tetra Acetate. It was first synthesized in Germany in 1935 for the textile industry to soften water to ensure uniform coloring of textiles. It does that by binding Calcium in water. It’s therefore not a natural, orthomolecular substance. The first use of EDTA in medicine was to treat lead intoxication in 1954. Patients, adults as well as children responded well to the treatment. It was used in veterinary medicine as well as to eliminate lead in horses and cows. Later, it was used to remove excessive Calcium in patients suffering from excess Calcium levels. In 1958 EDTA was used in patients with cardiac arrythmia issues. In the 1950ies the idea was to use it for the treatment of atherosclerosis and kidney stones. It has been used for patients suffering from clogged blood vessels ever since with varying degrees of success. Before discovering Plaquex, we did chelation treatments in our office for many years though the results never knocked my socks off, compared to what Plaquex can do. We did use it however to detox metals with good results.

Two kinds of EDTA

There exist two kinds of EDTA. One is Calcium EDTA Disodium which was used and still is used to treat lead intoxication. This is the safer form of EDTA as it doesn’t tend to cause low Calcium levels. The other is Disodium EDTA which binds Calcium and causes issues. That one is used to treat atherosclerosis.

Safety of EDTA

Since then, thousands of health care professionals have been trained in the safe application of EDTA chelation therapy, mainly in Europe and in the USA and millions of patients have been treated with no severe incidences. The FDA has researched reports of EDTA adverse events extensively and couldn’t find any evidence for serious side effects if applied correctly. They had sent out a request to state health and regulatory agencies across the USA asking that any information relating to untoward results, poor results, or patient complaints about EDTA chelation therapy be forwarded to the FDA. No reports of that type were received by the FDA.

Certain metals have a big affinity for binding to EDTA such as Copper, Iron, Mercury, Aluminum and Lead. Alkaline substances like Manganese and Calcium have a lower affinity as do Potassium and Sodium that have the lowest binding affinity to EDTA.

As EDTA does bind Calcium as well, too fast of an application can cause hypocalcemia which causes tetany, with involuntary muscle contractions which can become life threatening. As it also binds to essential elements, they must be replaced by taking a multi mineral supplement.

Topical exposure to EDTA is unsafe if the dose exceeds 750mg per kg per day. This is way more than is used intravenously. For a person weighing 65kg/ 143 lbs. the dose would be over 48 grams. The intravenous dose is a maximum of 3.2 grams.

In the early years of the 1950ies some patients died after EDTA treatment because the doses used were excessive, up to 120 higher than today. The infusions were given too fast and too frequently and essential elements were not replaced.

Metabolism of EDTA

Within the first hour of EDTA treatment, 50% is excreted. After 24 hours 90% of EDTA has been eliminated from the body. Patients with kidney issues eliminate it slower. The toxic metals bound to EDTA can damage the kidneys on their way out if the treatment is done with too high a dose, too fast and too frequently. Regular blood tests for kidney function are essential to prevent damage.

Other considerations to use EDTA safely include checking patients for congestive heart failure as infusing a solution containing sodium such as saline, Ringer’s lactate or sodium ascorbate can worsen the condition. In these patients it’s better to use dextrose or sterile water. EDTA lowers blood sugar levels. Therefore, patients should eat something during the infusion, particularly diabetic patients using insulin.

If all these caveats are taken into consideration, EDTA chelation for removing toxic metals is safe. This is why these treatments should only be done by health professionals certified in chelation therapy. Courses and certifications are issued in the USA by ACAM.org, ICIMED.com and the HEROES group. In Germany the certification is issued by Deutsche Akademie für Chelattherapie and Aerztegesellschaft für klinische Metalltoxikologie.

EDTA clears out Covid Jab contents found in vials

Among other nefarious things, the vials contain toxic metals such as Aluminum and Barium, but also Gadolinium, Titanium, Antimony and Cesium. The first two are necessary to activate the self-assembly process of the smart hydrogel polymers in combination with Graphene oxide and EMF radiation.

In addition to toxic metals, EDTA also binds Graphene oxide. This has been shown by live blood darkfield and light field microscopy before and after EDTA infusions. Some claim one can’t see Graphene oxide nanoparticles. If the size is in the nano range that is true. However, they come in larger sizes as well. Dr. Campra was the scientist who proved the presence of GO in jab vials using the micro-Raman method. His paper documents images done with light field microscopy that show the presence of GO particles which were then targeted by the Rama spectroscope and confirmed to be GO.

It’s strange that EDTA is now being touted as unsafe and ineffective after being used successfully and safely (when done right) for many decades. It’s preventing jab injured patients from getting one of the few viable treatments to detox from the jab contents. Questions as to the motivations of this misinformation must be asked.

I have been certified in chelation therapy for over two decades by the German Medical Society for Chelation Therapy and I have treated hundreds of patients successfully with no adverse effects.