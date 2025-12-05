Due to my health issue, I spoke with a colleague in Switzerland who is specialized in environmental burden testing besides other testing. She uses labs in Switzerland and Germany, so I needed to find a lab in the USA that does the same or similar testing and discovered I already had an account with such a lab called Mosaic.

I did the ToxDetect Profile which measures six parent chemical groups and their metabolites as well as a few other chemicals.

They check Phthalates, Bisphenols, VOCs, Parabens, Pesticides, Glyphosate and Diphenyl Phosphate (DPP), Acrylamide, Perchlorate (PERC), Oxybenzone (OBZ).

They check 5 different Phthalates, 2 different Bisphenols, 7 VOCs, 4 Parabens, 4 Pesticides besides the Glyphosate and latter chemicals above.

Though most chemicals were at zero (examples above), I was surprised at high levels of Glyphosate, 2-Hydroxyethyl Mercapturic Acid (Ethylene Oxide, Vinyl Chloride), 2-3-4 Methylhippuric Acid (Xylene) and N-Acetyl (Propyl) Cysteine (NAPR) (1 bromopropane).

I eat organic food, also from my garden, have a whole house RO system and don’t use glyphosate on my property. Thus, it was shocking to see high levels of Glyphosate. It’s possible that organic food is exposed to it from neighboring non-organic fields and it’s possible that neighbors use it on their lawns and it drains into the water table everybody gets their well water from. My vegetables are watered with RO water, but at night the yard sprinklers turn on and some of it gets onto the veggies as well.

Ethylene oxide is a man-made substance widely used in the production of various chemicals such as plastics, textiles and antifreeze (ethylene glycol). Additionally, ethylene oxide is commonly used as a sterilizing agent for medical equipment. Inhalation is the most common route of exposure in occupational settings and via tobacco smoke. (I don’t smoke and I am not around smokers). It is a known carcinogen that mostly causes lymphomas. Possibly I am exposed via textiles and plastics that are everywhere.

Vinyl chloride is a colorless gas used primarily to manufacture polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and widely used in numerous products such as pipes, wire and cable insulation, packaging materials, various construction materials and disposable medical products. Inhalation is the most common route of exposure primarily in occupational settings, also via smoke from cigars or cigarettes. It can cause liver cancer.

Exposure may be from packaging materials. I have worked on PVC pipes to install the cabling for my solar system a few years ago.

Xylene is widely used in industry and medical laboratories. Xylene is released primarily from industrial sources. One can also come in contact with xylene through automobile exhaust and a variety of consumer products such as cigarette smoke, paints, varnish, rust preventives, and shellac. Literature suggests that xylene exposure causes toxic effects on various systems of the body. Longer term effects can damage the liver and kidneys. I painted the exterior my house a few years back and varnished the wood construction I made for the solar panels.

1-bromopropane is used as a solvent in adhesives, dry cleaning, degreasing, and electronic and metal cleaning industries. Health impacts of 1-bromopropane exposure include neurotoxicity, reproductive toxicity, hematopoietic disorders, DNA damage, and respiratory toxicity. It can also cause symptoms such as headache, mucosal irritation, decreased sensation, paresthesia, and stumbling. As of this writing I don’t know where I got burdened with this chemical.

All of these chemicals are stored in fat tissue. I have lost a lot of weight the past two years and it is possible, exposure happened much earlier in my life and the chemicals were no released during fat loss. One consolation is that the body seems to be excreting them via the urine, which is where they were found in that test.

