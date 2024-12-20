A friend of mine created a song that describes how they are poisoning us with what we find in the blood via other methods than just the jabs. I made a video out of the song.

Unvaccinated, recluse man with a few smaller hydrogels/mesogens and quite severe rouleau/ red blood cell aggregation: Mesogen at 1600x magnification Unvaccinated woman with clear blood. Free flowing red blood cells, ample neutrophils, no fibers, hydrogels. 800 x 3. Unvaccinated health care worker in contact with many vaccinated elderly: Mesogen and micellar site at 800 x

Update on my own blood

Last week I presented my own blood which had fibers with extruding micelles, see last weeks article:

I have taken liposomal EDTA 450 mg every evening, liposomal Vitamin C 5 g in the morning and 5 g in the evening plus a chelated multi mineral in the morning for two weeks and I rechecked my blood.

Normal, free flowing red blood cells and some neutrophils (white blood cells that are supposed to be there). The tiny moving dots are chylomicrons as I had just eaten two hours earlier. Some red blood cells look like bottle caps which is most likely due to a little dehydration.

It’s becoming increasingly rare to see blood free from any nanotechnology in the unvaccinated. We are being inundated with it through geoengineering (chemtrails), pharmaceuticals, food, water and other beverages. It’s becoming a full-time job keeping up with an avoidance and detox regimen.

I was asked to check if pool water contains this stuff as well. I took a sample from my pool and the jacuzzi:

The pool sample had several what look like graphene oxide particles, here in bright field and dark field.

400 x

800x

The Jacuzzi sample contained hydrogel/polymers, one of which was a red fiber (microplastic) :

160x

800x

1600x

1600x

1600x

These findings weren’t really surprising as I had checked rainwater, which contains these things, and the pool as well as the jacuzzi are mainly fed by rain water.

