For nearly 60 years it has been claimed that Simian Virus 40 infections cause cancer in humans. The prime suspect has been the polio vaccine1,2 widely used in the late 1950ies grown in green monkey kidney cell cultures, the Vero cells still used today as cell cultures to “prove” the existence of and to grow “viruses”.

There is ample lack of evidence that viruses exist. To not overextend this article, please read the Substack explaining this lack of evidence here:

https://anitabaxasmd.substack.com/p/the-questionable-virus-theory

As the same procedures,3,4,5,6,7 for virus detection have been done for SV40 as for all the other “viruses”, this too provides no evidence that SV40 exists and is a virus. The main reason why it is accused of causing cancer is that the genetic sequence attributed to SV40 has been found in various cancer cells in humans and lab animals8,9. Another reason is that when lab animals were injected with a concoction of the stuff thrown into the Vero cell cultures claimed to contain SV40, they develop cancers. The claimed mechanism is that SV40 inhibits certain genes that are supposed to suppress tumor growth. They are tumor suppressor genes such as p53 and others10. The reason is that the virus wants the cell to replicate the virus and thus needs to stop processes that would inhibit this. This is attributed to a T-Antigen that binds to these suppressor genes and thus stops their suppressing function of cell division11..

What is a T-Antigen? It’s simply a genetic sequence among the DNA strand attributed to SV40 that codes for a protein that seems to bind to tumor suppressor genes. The T Antigen of SV40 seems to bind preferably to L-1 DNA in human cells. These are also called jumping genes that use a copy - paste mechanism to propagate themselves throughout the genome. L-1 is active in the germ line during the formation of an embryo. In cancer growth they are erroneously activated and may cause instability in the genome, a hallmark for the emergence of uncontrolled cell division aka cancer12.

Now what is a tumor? It basically is the proliferation of cells by mitosis (cell division). This is what happens when a fetus grows during pregnancy for example. During this time, these tumor suppressor genes aren’t active, or cells couldn’t divide and the fetus couldn’t develop and grow.

Might there be something in monkey kidney cell cultures that can have this effect?

An unrelated study examined the mechanism by which particular kidney cells13 (nephrons) multiply during the last trimester of pregnancy. A particular genetic sequence is required in order for these particular kidney cells to multiply. These genetic sequences code for proteins that inhibit tumor suppressor genes. The term tumor suppressor gene is a bit misleading. It’s simply a gene that serves to inhibit cell division when it is appropriate to do so. During fetal tissue growth such inhibition is not appropriate as the fetus grows by cell division. They examined the mechanism in monkey fetus kidneys of the same type of monkey that the monkey kidney cells (Vero cells) are derived from. They found the mechanism in humans and these monkeys is identical. Could these genetic sequences be the ones misinterpreted as the ones from SV40? It seems other “viruses” are also accused of inhibiting tumor suppressor genes such as Rotavirus14. These too would have been “found” in Vero cell cultures.

In 2014 researchers examined Vero cell cultures15 and the genetic sequence. Among other abnormalities they found a major deletion of chromosome 12 that contains genes important for cell cycle functions. This could lie behind the continuous replication of Vero cells in culture. Thus, these cells constantly divide and replicate. If vaccines are made from this concoction of cell culture, fetal bovine serum (FETAL!) is it possible that the drive to replicate is transfected to human cells that then begin replicating into a tumor?

Could there be another explanation?

The DNA of the claimed SV40 is circular like a plasmid. Plasmids are circular DNA molecules outside of the chromosome. They are often constructed and inserted into E. Coli bacteria or cell cultures in order to have them produce a specific protein. Now we could become a little paranoid and think that maybe for nefarious reasons, plasmids were made and inserted into either the Vero cell cultures used to create vaccines or directly into “vaccines”, particularly more recent ones, to purposefully create an epidemic of cancer.

Circular DNA of SV40

According to Phillip Buckhaults, Ph.D. Professor of Cancer Molecular Genetics University of South Carolina, Pfizer jabs were “contaminated” with plasmids, and he suspects they were integrated into the DNA and modified the genome.16

I’m just asking questions and connecting some dots here. There is so far no evidence for the malicious purposeful insertion of cancer - causing plasmids. As of now it is claimed that it was a contamination.

What else could be causing the explosion of cancers?

Graphene Oxide found in the Covid jabs is a massive free radical that depletes the body’s antioxidants Glutathione and SOD within a few hours leaving it defenseless against this monstrous free radical which then can go on a rampage and destroy chromosomes, break and mutate DNA, cut up cell membranes and cause massive inflammation. We all know that mutating DNA is a major cause for cells to turn cancerous.

Destroyed and malfunctioning cell membranes too are causing cancer. Let me explain how that works: When we connect the information17 of Dr. Jerry Tennant, MD in his book called Healing is Voltage and of Dr. Robert O. Becker, MD in his book The Body Electric we find that changing the voltage of a cell to positive causes the cell to regress/de-differentiate into an adult stem cell.

Dr. Becker did a lot of research on Salamanders to see what happens on a cellular level when they regrow a missing limb. He measured the cellular voltage of healthy limb cells before and after amputating a limb from the poor Salamanders. He found that the normal voltage was – 10 mV. But after amputating a limb, the voltage shot up to + 25 mV which caused normal cells to dedifferentiate into adult stem cells out of which new limb tissue grew. Then the voltage drops to -30 mV while a new leg is grown. During that time the voltage gradually drops to the normal

-10mV. So, it looks like the increase in voltage with reversal of the charge from negative to positive is the stimulus that causes normal tissue cells to dedifferentiate into adult stem cells.

Dr. Tennant built on this information and discovered that cancer cells and placental cells in pregnant women basically react the same way. Both invade other tissues and organize their own blood supply through angiogenesis. Microscopically placental cells and cancer cells look alike, and both secrete chorionic gonadotrophic hormone. So, cancer is nothing more than the body making a placenta in the wrong place and at the wrong time. The stimulus to make a placenta is the cellular increase to a positive voltage. Normal cellular voltage in humans is -20 to -25 millivolts. When the cell needs to repair itself, the voltage even goes to -50mV. Dr. Tennant theorizes that if the voltage increases further than +25 to +30mV the adult stem cells continue to dedifferentiate to become cancer cells. When you insert enough electrons to return the voltage to as low as -60mV, the cancer cells should differentiate back into adult stem cells and then back into normal tissue cells.

He discovered that you could return cells into a state of negative voltage by eliminating electron stealers and apply electron donors. He provides information on the connection between acupuncture meridians and specific muscle groups that act as battery packs and tooth infections that cause the loss of electrons on tissues connected to the specific meridian. Although fascinating, I won’t go into all the information he provides as the most relevant finding for the purpose of this article is that positive voltage turns cells into cancer cells by dedifferentiation of tissue stem cells.

Now what keeps a cells’ voltage negative? The Sodium Potassium pump is embedded in the cell membrane. It pumps out three positively charged Sodium ions out of the cell and lets in two negatively charged Potassium ions. This keeps the cells’ voltage negative. When the cell membrane is damaged, this pump can’t do its job and the voltage inside the cell climbs to a positive charge.

Chronic inflammation18 is also thought to be a reason that cells turn cancerous which might have to do with the malfunctioning sodium-potassium pumps in cell membranes damaged by inflammation. Graphene Oxide causes massive inflammation19, elevating certain inflammatory markers such as the Cytokines IL-6, IL-12, TNFa and NFkb.

Graphene Oxides causes destruction of immune cells, particularly of T1 and T2 Helper cells which are the primary cells involved in tumor elimination.

Self - constructing and replicating nanotech sensors and transmitters20 have been found in blood of the jabbed and unjabbed in live blood dark field microscopy that have the ability to receive and send signals via 5G. Having something inside the body that that receives and sends out EMF signals surely can’t be a good thing in regard to negative health effects. A link between cell phones and brain tumors has been established. Thus, EMF in close proximity to living tissue has carcinogenic effects. These nano devices are everywhere inside the body and cannot but have carcinogenic effects when they are constantly receiving and emitting signals.

In addition to the carcinogens in the Covid jabs, we are exposed daily by more and more Environmental Toxins. These have always been a major cause of cancers. In my book, Meet Your Killers21, from 2016 I elaborate on over 600 pages on environmental toxins and their effects on our health.

The most common cancers in 2015 were projected to be breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, bladder cancer and more. If you look at the list of the most common cancers, you can see that the organs most affected are either directly exposed to toxins or are involved in detoxifying the body, like the lungs, colon, rectum, bladder, skin, and kidney. Breast and prostate tissues are very sensitive to hormonal changes such as too much estrogen from plastics (bisphenol A) and phthalates, or a lack of hormone such as a lack of testosterone, which is a risk factor for prostate cancer.

Brain cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in children under the age of twenty and the third leading cause of death in young adults ages twenty to thirty-nine. Might that have something to do with cell phone radiation?

Clearly, the huge number of carcinogens in our environment has something to do with the development of cancer. There are many known carcinogens. What should make you boiling mad is that all these carcinogens are or were approved by a government agency some time or another that is supposed to protect us from them. Here’s a list of common carcinogens in our environment:

Carcinogens:22

Vinyl Chloride

Dioxins

Chromium hexavalent compounds

Bisphenol A (BPA)

Benzene

Asbestos

Arsenic

Diketopiperazine from heated aspartame

Nitrosamine

Blue Nr

Citrus Red Nr 2

Yellow Nr 6

Potassium Bromate

Glyphosate (Roundup®)

Methyl iodide in pesticides

Chlorine by-products

Nitrosodiethanolamine out of diethanolamine in personal care products

Formaldehyde

1,4 Dioxane

Coal Tar

Ethylene Oxide

Hydroquinone

Phenylenediamine

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate

Butylated Hydroxyanisole

Retinyl Palmitate in sunscreen

Paraaminobenzoic Acid (PABA) in sunscreen

Benzene

Acetaldehyde

Propylene Glycol

Paraffin

Electromagnetic Fields of certain strength, Microwave Radiation

Chemicals in combination can amplify each other’s effects. Even small amounts of chemicals can amplify each other’s adverse effects when combined. Even noncarcinogenic chemicals can act in concert to produce cancer. A taskforce of 174 scientists in 28 countries23 investigated 85 prototypic chemicals that were not considered to be carcinogenic to humans, and they reviewed their effects against a long list of mechanisms that are important for cancer development.

Working in teams that focused on various hallmarks of cancer, the group found that 50 of those chemicals examined supported key cancer-related mechanisms at levels at which humans are routinely exposed.

The finding supports the idea that chemicals may be capable of acting in concert with one another to cause cancer, even though low-level exposures to these chemicals individually might not be carcinogenic.

Breathing in, drinking, eating toxins and absorbing them through the skin is bad enough, but it can’t get much worse than having them injected.

In summary SV40 is not a virus, but it may well be a plasmid (circular DNA) either naturally from Vero cell cultures or purposefully constructed that creates a protein which blocks tumor suppressor genes. In addition, Graphene Oxide is a major carcinogen as are EMFs received and emitted by nano technology inside the body. This is on top of the increased exposure to known carcinogens in the environment.

Citations

1.Examination of polio vaccines for the presence of SV40 sequences

D V Sangar 1, D J Wood, P D Minor

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9776243/

2. Examination of poliovirus vaccine preparations for SV40 sequences

D Sangar 1, P A Pipkin, D J Wood, P D Minor

PMID: 10441397

DOI: 10.1006/biol.1998.0170

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10441397/

3. Virology

Volume 24, Issue 3, November 1964, Pages 381-387

The purification of simian virus 40

Author links open overlay panel P.H. Black , E.M. Crawford , L.V. Crawford

https://doi.org/10.1016/0042-6822(64)90175-8

4. Virology

Volume 17, Issue 1, May 1962, Pages 65-75

Identification of the oncogenic substance in rhesus monkey kidney cell cultures as simian virus 40

Author links open overlay panel Bernice E. Eddy, Gerald S. Borman, George E. Grubbs, Ralph D. Young

https://doi.org/10.1016/0042-6822(62)90082-XGet

5. Experimental and Molecular Pathology

Volume 1, Issue 5, October 1962, Pages 397-416

Immunofluorescent, cytochemical, and microcytological studies on the growth of the simian vacuolating virus (SV-40) in tissue culture

Author links open overlay panelHeather Donald Mayor, Sara E. Stinebaugh, Richard M. Jamison, Liane E. Jordan, Joseph L. Melnick

https://doi.org/10.1016/0014-4800(62)90033-3

6. Virology

Volume 16, Issue 3, March 1962, Pages 348-350

Discussion and preliminary report

Plaque formation by vacuolating virus, SV 40

Author links open overlay panelSara Stinebaugh, Joseph L. Melnick

https://doi.org/10.1016/0042-6822(62)90259-3:

7. Virology

Volume 16, Issue 3, March 1962, Pages 325-333

Formation of poliovirus in monkey kidney tissue culture cells

Author links open overlay panelHeather Donald Mayor, Liane E. Jordan

https://doi.org/10.1016/0042-6822(62)90254-4

8. Is there a role for SV40 in human cancer?

Danielle L Poulin 1, James A DeCaprio

PMID: 16963733

DOI: 10.1200/JCO.2005.03.7101

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16963733/

9. Virology

Volume 17, Issue 1, May 1962, Pages 65-75

Identification of the oncogenic substance in rhesus monkey kidney cell cultures as simian virus 40

Bernice E. Eddy, Gerald S. Borman, George E. Grubbs, Ralph D. Young

https://doi.org/10.1016/0042-6822(62)90082-X

10. Clin Microbiol Rev. 2004 Jul; 17(3): 495–508.

doi: 10.1128/CMR.17.3.495-508.2004

PMCID: PMC452549 PMID: 15258090

Emergent Human Pathogen Simian Virus 40 and Its Role in Cancer

Regis A. Vilchez1,2 and Janet S. Butel2,*

11. nature

Published: 03 September 2015

LINE-1 in cancer: multifaceted functions and potential clinical implications

Lu Xiao-Jie MD, Xue Hui-Ying, Xiaolong Qi MD, Xu Jiang & Ma Shi-Jie

Genetics in Medicine volume 18, pages431–439 (2016) https://www.nature.com/articles/gim2015119#:~:text=Long%20interspersed%20nuclear%20element%2D1,intermediates%2C%20a%20process%20termed%20retrotransposition.

12. High-affinity SV40 T-antigen binding sites in the human genome

Claudia Gruss 1, Ella Wetzel 2, Martina Baack, Ursula Mock 3, Rolf Knippers

https://doi.org/10.1016/0042-6822(88)90095-5

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0042682288900955

13. The Rhesus Macaque Serves As a Model for Human Lateral Branch Nephrogenesis

Schuh, Meredith P.; Alkhudairy, Lyan; Potter, Andrew; Potter, S. Steven; Chetal, Kashish; Thakkar, Kairavee; Salomonis, Nathan; Kopan, Raphael

JASN 32(5):p 1097-1112, May 2021. | DOI: 10.1681/ASN.2020101459

https://journals.lww.com/jasn/fulltext/2021/05000/The_Rhesus_Macaque_Serves_As_a_Model_for_Human.15.

14. Rotavirus-Encoded Nonstructural Protein 1 Modulates Cellular Apoptotic Machinery by Targeting Tumor Suppressor Protein p53

Authors: Rahul Bhowmick, Umesh Chandra Halder, Shiladitya Chattopadhyay, Mukti Kant Nayak, Mamta Chawla-SarkarAUTHORS INFO & AFFILIATIONS

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1128/jvi.00734-13

https://journals.asm.org/doi/full/10.1128/jvi.00734-13

15. https://blog.genofab.com/vero-cells

16. chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.scstatehouse.gov/CommitteeInfo/SenateMedicalAffairsCommittee/PandemicPreparedness/Phillip-Buckhaults-SC-Senate-09122023-final.pdf PLASMID CONTAMINATION

17. https://www.plaquex.com/_files/ugd/2fa22c_e42f109fa88e4a868bb305aa9fb30128.pdf

18. Immunity. 2019 Jul 16; 51(1): 27–41. doi: 10.1016/j.immuni.2019.06.025 PMCID: PMC6831096 NIHMSID: NIHMS1533333 PMID: 31315034

Inflammation and Cancer: Triggers, Mechanisms and Consequences

Florian R. Greten and Sergei I. Grivennikov

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6831096/

19. Toxicity of graphene-family nanoparticles: a general review of the origins and mechanisms. Particle and Fibre Toxicology (216) 13:57 DOI 10.1186/s12989-016-0168-y Lingling Ou et al.

20. https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/addressing-the-threat-of-synthetic

21. https://www.lulu.com/shop/anita-baxas-md/meet-your-killers/paperback/product-1z47mg5d.html?q=anita+baxas&page=1&pageSize=4

22. Known carcinogens: www.psr.org/environment-and-health/confronting- toxics/examples-of-environmental-carcinogens.html

23. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/06/150623072237.htm