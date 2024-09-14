I examined the blood of three unvaccinated individuals including my own. They had Hydrogels in their blood. Not as many and not as large as the jabbed do, but nevertheless worrisome.

The photo below shows the blood of an unvaccinated man in his early 50ies. He is very well informed about the dangers of the jabs and knew before the rollout that these were dangerous.

The red blood cells are clumped together in rouleau formation, though he hadn’t had water for several hours before doing the exam. Thus, that could be the reason. I found three hydrogels in total. He has no symptoms.

Next is a man in his late 50ies who never took the jab, never did a PCR test and never wore a mask. He’s rarely in the company of jabbed people. He too had a few Hydrogels in the blood and some clumping of red blood cells despite being hydrated. He works in the garden a lot with his bare hands. He has no symptoms.

The following is my own blood. I found one Hydrogel about a good month ago. What I found now is shocking to me as I obviously didn’t take the jab, never did a test nor wore a mask, but spent time around jabbed people in planes, airports and in my house doing microscopy. I also work in the garden with my bare hands. The question remains of where the second guy and I got this from and we suspect it may be from working with the soil which gets drenched with rain. We have been sprayed intensely like bugs by chemtrails since last Thanksgiving. There has been spraying before that, but after Thanksgiving it increased dramatically. As I will show in my next Substack, rainwater contains Hydrogels.

The above shows a white blood cell on the right trying to attack the Hydrogel unsuccessfully.

Two “Serpents”

I call this one “The Dragon”. It’s huge at only 160 magnification.

I have been taking 225 mg liposomal Calcium EDTA from Global Healing per day and 4 g of liposomal Vitamin C from Mercola. Obviously, that was not enough. I am now increasing it to 490 mg EDTA and 10 g of Vitamin C per day and will recheck in a few weeks. That’s the oral protocol by Dr. Ana-Maria Mihalcea MD, PhD. In addition, I’m taking 2 Plaquex Oral of 900 mg each per day.

I wanted to see what happened when I added injectable EDTA to the slide. I had some Disodium EDTA for intravenous use and added a drop which was no easy task, as I had to lift the coverslip off the slide, hoping it wouldn’t completely obliterate the sample, then add the drop of EDTA. I next took two fresh blood samples and added EDTA to one of them before adding the coverslip.

The EDTA destroyed the Hydrogel instantly and killed “the serpent”:

“The Serpent” from another blood sample

At this ratio of one drop blood to one drop EDTA, the red blood cells were obliterated as well. That would be the equivalent of infusing one and a half gallons of pure undiluted EDTA in one sitting which of course would cause death quite instantly.

Above: EDTA pretty much destroyed the red blood cells at this dose, which is to be expected.

I will experiment with adding Ivermectin to the blood to see what happens. I have doubts this would change anything, but you never know until you try it. I will also follow up with my own blood after taking the recommended doses of liposomal EDTA and Vitamin C.

Note about your comments: I read them all and I appreciate your questions and suggestions. Unfortunately, I don’t have time to respond to all of them as I’m doing this research besides my regular work, advising the detox clinic that’s hopefully about to open soon, and taking care of my little sister who has Down Syndrome as well as my house and vegetable and fruit garden.