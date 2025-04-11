Remark: for the people who became subscribers looking for information on cardiovascular disease, my next article will be about this subject and Plaquex.

Chylomicrons, Endobionts or Microrobots?

All three exist and it can be difficult to distinguish between them. Chylomicrons appear after eating a meal as they transport fat in blood as fat isn’t water soluble. They should be gone 5-6 hours after a meal unless there is an issue with digesting fat. If they are seen during an extended fast of 12+ hours, then they are not chylomicrons. They move randomly with no intended direction. Below is a video showing chylomicrons: the small moving dots. The big white blob is a white blood cell.

The pleomorphic forms or endobiont stages that can be confused with micro robots are some forms in phase 2 such as the symprotits and macrosymprotits. These too are small, round, visible and motile.

Image courtesy by Dr. Okker Botha, Neogenesis Microscopes

A and B could be confused with micro robots, whereas C is spheroidal and not solid.

Nanobots, Quantum Dots and Microrobots

There have been several terms used to describe the same thing such as nanobots, quantum dots and micro robots. Nano sized particles aren’t visible in a regular microscope. An electron microscope would be needed to see these. Critics claim that quantum dots cannot be seen under a regular microscope. That is true for average quantum dot sizes from 2-50 nanometers. There are quantum dots that are far larger in the micrometer range and these can be seen. Nature magazine published an article about such quantum dots created by ink jet printers (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-10406-7). Science Direct published an article on larger quantum dots for antibody diagnostics up to 320 nm in size: (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0039914024006751). Then there are technologies available to the evil that runs the world that are being kept from us. There could very well exist quantum dots in microscopically visible sizes to build quantum communication networks which is the agenda spoken out loud by transhumanists such as Ray Kurzweil and also Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum.

How can we distinguish the “the robots” from the endobiont?

Longer observation shows that the robots move with intent to particular places, usually in and around hydrogel construction sites. They maneuver around red blood cells and are usually larger than chylomicrons. They come in different colors and often blink and often “meet” each other or congregate as if exchanging information. Symprotits don’t move with intent, they don’t blink and are mostly white and are not associated with hydrogel structures. They are smaller (15-300 nm) than chylomicrons (75-1200 nm).

Here is a video of hunting a microrobot by Dr. Mihalcea:

Microrobots:

Some critics claim these are all pleomorphic forms such as symprotits and macrosymprotits. But these are also seen in vaccine vials. For example, Dr. Mihalcea recently posted videos of the MMR vaccine showing such dots moving around, here:

If such microrobots are in vaccines and injected into the body, we should find them in the body and we are finding them.

Above I believe we are seeing Symprotits. They have no intended direction, don’t communicate with each other and there are no hydrogels to be seen. They are of a uniform color. The moving white blob is a neutrophil, a white blood cell.

Above is a hydrogel fiber with microrobots inside and around it. They are communicating and seem to have an agenda for building this fiber. They have different colors. There are extruding bubbles on the fiber which does not happen in artifacts.

Hydrogel Fibers or Fibers from external Contamination?

There are distinct differences between fibers from external contamination and hydrogel fibers. The former are stationary, they don’t change with time and nothing moves within them. Always look for movement as artifacts don’t move. The filaments themselves don’t move, but moving particles are often visible in the immediate vicinity. Dr. Okker Botha has been teaching live blood analysis for many years. He confirmed this to me in an email:

Increasing size and complexity: hydrogel fibres become larger as they are manufactured by the construction zones (foreign fibres are static and do not become larger or more complex over time).

Small spheres resembling air bubbles are attached to hydrogel filaments (not seen in foreign fibres). The small spheres are construction sites that become larger and appear to be released by the fibre. Activity may not always be noticeable within the construction sites. Many blinking microbots are often seen moving actively in the vicinity.

Communication: Artifacts don’t appear to communicate by emitting light and interacting with other elements in the sample.

Visible in darkfield: The movement, activity and communication is not visible in brightfield, making it impossible to differentiate from other LBA anomalies.

Above is an artifact on the slide.

Summary

In conclusion, everybody is right. All these forms exist and must be distinguished from each other. Claiming that all the hydrogels are holograms leads people to believe that there is nothing to worry about. That there were no hydrogel polymers put into our bodies slowly turning us into the Borg for total control of human thoughts and emotions as well as surveillance. So just sit back and do nothing is the consequence of such belief.

Claiming that pleomorphism doesn’t exist is equally wrong as the analysis of these forms can give valuable information about the state of the terrain and thus the state of health in the body.

The infighting must stop, particularly when derogative comments are thrown out into the public derailing the efforts of researchers who must work with a minimum of support in terms of equipment and finances while trying to alert humanity to what is going really going on and how to fix it with the methods known to us. Such researchers are even putting their life and health on the line. We are in a fight for humanity’s survival, and we are facing an evil force whose level of evil is inconceivable to many people.

