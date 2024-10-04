When I visited England in June to do an interview with Gareth Icke on Ickonic, I met a lovely lady for lunch, Helen, who visited me in Ryde on the Isle of Wight. We spoke about the plandemic, the damage the Covid jabs are doing and what can be done about it. I told her about my intuition a few years ago that the particular Phosphatidylcholine in Plaquex I have been researching for almost 30 years could play a role in helping the jab injured in combination with other treatments such as EDTA chelation, Vitamin C, Glutathione, EBOO and other treatments depending on the individual situation of the patient. Helen was taking Plaquex Oral soft gels which she had to import from the USA which made postage costs expensive. As I was flying to England I brought her last order with me to save her the postage expense.

She was disappointed that there were no clinics in England offering Plaquex treatments but thought of her good friend who is a homeopathic healer. A few weeks later she had spoken with her friend Katy and her friend Tracy who is a midwife, and the idea was born to offer Plaquex infusions in a clinic in England.

After a few Zoom calls and a lot of groundwork done by these two ladies, I am happy to announce that the clinic located in Chester will begin offering Plaquex infusions October 30th.

What is Plaquex

I posted a video a while ago about how Plaquex can heal cell membranes destroyed by the Covid jab ingredients Graphene Oxide and Hydrogel polymers:

A few weeks before I made the video, Dr. Ana-Maria Mihalcea MD, PhD posted a report on her Substack how Plaquex infusions have helped normalize the blood of an unvaccinated person that showed red blood cells in clear oxidative distress. I explained more about Plaquex in this post:

Here is the article by Dr. Mihalcea with before and after microscopy photos:

This week Dr. Mihalcea wrote me an email telling me how much Plaquex is helping her patients.

I want to make clear though that Plaquex alone is not enough to clear the blood from the Covid jabs. It needs to be combined with other treatments.

For now, the clinic in Chester will be using Plaquex only for the treatment of atherosclerosis (clogged blood vessels), and issues such as liver, kidneys problems, beginning dementia and general anti-aging and wellbeing. The plan is to implement other treatments to help with the Covid jab injuries which will take some time to do. They will also begin distribution for Plaquex Oral softgels in a while so customers don’t have such horrendous postage costs.

Clinic Information

The website of the clinic is www.chesterwellnesscentre.co.uk . The information on Plaquex may not be up yet as I post this, but will be added shortly.

The contact email is katyshay@btinternet.com and the phone number for more information and scheduling an appointment is 07885288490.

Address: Chester Wellness Centre Ltd,

Wrexham Road,

Chester, CH4 9DE

I went to England primarily to do the interview with Ickonic and to visit locations I wrote about in my novel, LOVEOLUTION. I never thought that this trip would end up bringing Plaquex treatments to England. It was pure synchronicity.

More information on Plaquex: www.plaquex.com

Book Store: www.anitabaxasmd.com

Plaquex book available as a print book and e-book

Loveolution available as a print book, e-book and audio book

Use discount code SubstackMicro to get 15% off.