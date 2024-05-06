Last October I wrote an article about how Twin Flames and Truth Vibrations can dismantle the simulation, see link:

https://anitabaxasmd.substack.com/p/how-can-twin-flames-and-truth-vibrations

Until a week ago I was under the impression that we need to keep on working discovering and putting out the truth as we see it regarding the plandemic, the deaths and injuries caused by the Covid jabs, the organizations and people manipulating world events, the planned outcome of all their agendas and much more. And then sometimes later Twin Flame Unions will help bring in the truth vibrations.

It’s obvious that discovering and putting out the truth is a grand undertaking and an uphill battle with obstacles around every corner. This became obvious to me recently when I was trying to get something done by third parties to prove viable treatment methods for the jabbed.

Different scenarios were going through my head of how to get this done without bringing the wrath and obstacles full force against me and others. All in all, I felt like in a James Bond movie with villains (governments) putting up roadblocks on the path at every corner and if that didn’t work, employ threatening measures.

Then, a few days into this I was sitting in my Jacuzzi spending a little time in heart space, connected to All that Is and I received an important insight – or one could also call it a download of a concept. I was looking at the priorities all wrong. Instead of fighting this uphill battle, the first priority is for Twin Flames around the planet to come into union which will “punch holes in the simulation wall” and let in more and more truth vibrations from outside the simulation, holding these refined vibrations more and more and eventually affecting and helping to awaken others. This includes people who work in government positions such as police officers, customs officers, people working for the FDA, DEA and all the other agencies. Once they begin to awaken, they may no longer be following strict orders to block people from pursuing and putting out the truth but rather begin to support and enable them.

Jen McCarty put out a book about this subject and recently did a series of interviews with Christianne van Wijk on Messengers on Ickonic talking about Twin Flames. I almost fell off my chair a few times when she said things I knew from past episodes of “downloads” and insights I had received. Until late summer last year I had never heard about the Twin Flames concept. I was brought to the knowledge about this concept by a series of amazing synchronicities. Most of what I knew though didn’t come from reading about it, but an instant knowingness and insights that come between sleeping and awakening.

Here are a few of the things Jen talks about in regard to Twin Flames coming into union: One is to help the spiritual evolution of humanity, in the sense they feel they have a job to do for the benefit of everybody. She speaks of 144 000 Twin Flame pairs that are here now and are being prepared and led to each other to come into union this year. This will most likely happen around this coming summer’s solstice. This will massively increase the field strength of the Truth Vibrations, coming from outside this 3D simulation to help awaken so many. The other is that Twin Flame pairs doing what they came here to do are protected.

The Initial Twin Flame Catalysts

The information I received during dozing one morning is that there are just a few, very important Twin Flames who need to come into union first as they have a more powerful connection to each other that transcends this 3D reality. The image I got was an energetic cord punching through the outer wall of this 3D reality and connecting to their Twin Flame outside this reality. One could say they have an open portal to connect to each other. They also have an ability to hold these vibrations. When they come into union the portals grow and more of this higher vibrational field can come in. These powerful twin flame pairs are the catalysts of a cascade of Twin flame unions as this will help the other Twin Flame pairs to come into union more easily and then do the same. And then everyone else can feel and pick up on the vibrations and information in that field. It’s a kind of domino effect.

In short, we need to dissolve the obstacles making our tasks difficult by helping others awaken and connect to the truth vibrations who then become supportive instead of blocking our efforts.

How do you know if you have a Twin Flame?

Synchronicities begin to pop up such as seeing certain repeating numbers all over the place like 11:11, 333, 444 and so on. Emails, articles and mentions about the subject suddenly appear out of nowhere. The same event may appear in both Twin’s lives that occur almost simultaneously such as an ant bite or a stye on the eye lid. There’s a strong feeling of being connected to each other in the ethereal realm. They feel each other’s presence, even having a telepathic/emotional connection and an unexplainable familiarity and feeling of being at home with the other, even when they have never met in the physical world. And most importantly, you just know it in your heart even when your mind thinks you are crazy. The mind might be in disbelief, but the knowingness in the heart will be so strong that it can’t and shouldn’t be ignored.

If you have been gifted with such synchronicities and the indestructible knowingness that you have a Twin Flame, expect to meet him or her soon. Then follow your hearts and do the job you came here to do for the benefit of all.